Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
WATCH: El Paso police officer joins teens in soccer game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso Police Department officer joined in on a soccer game with kids in northeast El Paso. Video sent to us by a viewer on Wednesday shows an officer playing with the teens at Logan Park. We reached out to the police to...
Molina Healthcare of Texas to hosts school supply giveaway for El Paso students
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Molina Healthcare of Texas will be hosting a school supply giveaway for students. The event will offer backpacks and school supplies. and COVID-19 booster for children 6 months and older. One hundred backpacks filled with school supplies will be available on a first-come,...
Country star Frank Ray to visit Las Cruces schools, donate school supplies, perform
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Country star and former Las Cruces officer Frank Ray will be in the city of crosses to visit some schools, donate supplies and perform. Ray is a former 10-year police officer, Texas chart-topper, and bilingual recording artist opening doors for a modern Latino Country movement.
Coronado High School student wins 1st place at 2022 Young Artists, Authors Showcase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Pasoan won the grand prize in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase in the photography categories from Sister Cities International. The winner is El Pasoan Gracyn Hunt a Coronado High School student. Earlier this year the City of El Paso invited...
El Dorado High School evacuated after rupture in plumbing system
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Dorado High School was evacuated after a rupture in the plumbing system on Thursday. A message was sent out to parents about the issue. Students, staff and faculty were evacuated. Socorro Independent School operations staff and fire department officials were on site assessing...
Opening of Mexican-inspired art installation in El Paso canceled due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The opening of an art installation inspired by Mexico's cultural history has been canceled in El Paso Friday because of violence in Juarez. The exhibit called "La Linea Imaginaria" or "The Imaginary Line" will open at a later date at the Chamizal National Memorial Cultural Center.
29 trainees graduate from El Paso Fire Department training academy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department hosted a graduation ceremony for Firefighter Class 100 on Thursday. A total of 29 graduates spent months undergoing intense training, studying and preparation to serve the City of El Paso. "It feels good sir, it's been a long seven...
Emergence Health Network looks to hire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergence Health Network, an organization that helps El Paso residents with mental illness, intellectual developmental disabilities and/or substance use disorders, is hiring for several positions. The organization is hosting a job fair Friday at its downtown office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open...
LIST: Events canceled, postponed due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple events in El Paso and Cd. Juarez have been canceled or postponed on Friday and Saturday due to the recent violence in Juarez. If you have an event that is being postponed or canceled due to the violence in Juarez, send an email to elpaso-assignmentsdesk@sbgtv.com to let us know.
El Paso Streetcar extends service hours, days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Streetcar will be increasing its hours of operation and days beginning Aug. 31. Under the new extended service schedule, the Streetcar will run Wednesday through Sunday as follows:. 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Barnett-Harley Davidson partners with two non-profits for pet adoption event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Do you love fur babies and bikes? What about dogs and road hogs?. Bartnett-Harley Davidson, the Humane Society of El Paso, and the Animal Rescue League of El Paso are partnering up to find pets permanent homes in El Paso. The dealership, located off...
Chalk the Block celebrates its 15 year in El Paso; opens artists, vendor applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department has opened the application period for Chalk the Block Chalk art competition, artist market, and food truck vendors. Celebrating its 15th anniversary in El Paso, this year the downtown festival will take place from...
Person seriously injured after car fire on US-54 near New Mexico state line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car fire in the median of US-54 near the New Mexico and Texas state line Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. TxDOT cameras showed the southbound lanes heading into...
Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveils over $3 million renovation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveiled its over $3 million renovation project on its labor and delivery unit to modernize and improve the overall experience for laboring moms and families. The latest renovation on its labor and delivery unit now offers patients beautifully...
Man sent to hospital following a shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This morning, police remain at the scene of an overnight shooting. Pebble Hills Patrol responded to a call about a shooting at the 3700 block of Breckenridge in east El Paso. The call came in at 2:37 a.m. officials say. Police report that a...
4 poles down in Lower Valley residential area; customers not affected
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Electric officials said four poles are down in the Lower Valley on Friday. Crews are working to repair the poles at 596 Sandy Lane. The poles were broken due to a semitruck clipping the communication wires. Customers in the area are not...
Show at El Paso County Coliseum canceled due to recent Juarez crimes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The show "Chavos Rucos Viviendo de Noche" set to perform at El Paso County Coliseum has been canceled due to the recent crimes in Cd. Juarez. The show was set for Saturday at 8 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a refund...
Transmountain construction project faces setback; completion expected by end of year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Transmountain is known for its views but for the last couple of years, it's also been known for its construction delay. The Texas Department of Transportation told KFOX14 in January that the expected completion date of the construction would be May of 2022. It's...
Shooting in south-central El Paso leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man has died following a shooting in south-central El Paso. Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 100 block of Brown, officials stated. Officials say the victim was in his 40s and was taken to University Medical Center where he...
Non-profit organization helps local families with diapers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The non-profit organization Guiding Star El Paso hosted an event to provide "Baby Freebies" to local families. Freebies included diapers, wipes, and other essentials. "We are doing everything we can to make sure these women, men, and families are empowered with the essential support...
