With a former Floyd County High School graduate and Rocky Mount police officer sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for his actions in the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the questionable actions that now also have former president Donald Trump under investigation of possible crimes under the Espionage Act, it now falls to Republicans — nationally and locally — to either support him in their normal cult-like way or let this latest drama play out instead of continuing to make fools of themselves.

FLOYD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO