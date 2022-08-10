Read full article on original website
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Inching Closer To Starting Quarterback Selection
Coming into fall camp prior to Brent Pry’s inaugural 2022 campaign as Virginia Tech’s head football coach, all sorts of question marks come to mind that have yet to be answered prior to the Hokies’ season opener on Sept. 2 in Norfolk against Old Dominion. The offensive...
techlunchpail.com
Quick Notes From Virginia Tech Football Open Portions of Practice 8/12/22
For the fourth time this fall camp, media members were allowed to be at a portion of Virginia Tech's fall camp practice which came on the first day of the third four-day mini camp for the Hokies. Here's a look at some of my takeaways. Both Transfers WRs Not Available...
techlunchpail.com
2024 Danville, VA ATH Kemori Dixon Receiving Virginia Tech Interest
The 2024 class in Virginia is looking like a fairly strong group of players from all across the Commonwealth including athlete Kemori Dixon out of George Washington HS in Danville, VA. Dixon told us that he has been receiving a good amount of interest from the Hokies with safeties coach...
techlunchpail.com
Stu Holt Breaks Down Virginia Tech's Kick and Punt Return Competitions
The punt returner spot is open at Virginia Tech after All-American level return man Tayvion Robinson transferred to Kentucky. Meanwhile, the kick returner spot does see the return of Keshawn King but has been a position with multiple people working there in recent years. So what does special teams coordinator...
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
‘Mouthwatering and Divine’: A Reunion over Barbecue in a Small Appalachian Town
Galax, Virginia is a small town falling down hillsides above Chestnut Creek which breaks off from New River north of Stoneman Hill. The creek switches back and forth through woodlands until it disappears underneath a shadow of an abandoned brick furniture factory. It’s straightened by the town’s manufacturing district until folding over a dam where it is free to wander again, aiming for a mountain’s edge. Chestnut Creek is a pretty waterway.
WSLS
Virginia’s oldest agricultural fair kicks off Friday in Newport
NEWPORT, Va. – The state’s oldest agricultural fair opened its gates on Friday, celebrating 87 years of fair fun. The Newport Fair is a beloved tradition in the New River Valley, celebrating life “the way that it was.”. The two-day fair blends a touch of the past...
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
cardinalnews.org
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
Fast Casual
Fazoli's opening in Dublin, Virginia
Fazoli's is opening next week in Dublin, marking its first southwest Virginia location and second in the state. Located at 4416 Cleburne Blvd., next to the Pulaski County Tourism Center, the restaurant is under the direction of franchisee Kevin Young and Brian Spencer of CCCKY, according to a press release.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement
Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. Randolph Park pool closed for remainder of season
PULASKI COUNTY, (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Department of Parks and Recreation has announced some disappointing news for public pool go-ers. The Randolph Park pool will be closed for the remainder of the season due to a lack of staff, according to parks and recreation officials. County officials tell WFXR News that the “weekends only” schedule that was set to begin when Pulaski County Schools open will no longer be happening.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke Star on Mill Mountain “named” for Brenda Hale
Dr. Brenda Hale, long time president of the Roanoke NAACP chapter and community activist, was honored by the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke yesterday with an honorary naming of the Roanoke Star atop Mill Mountain, a fundraising program the Kiwanis Club initiated several years ago. A sign near the Mill Mountain Star viewing platform will recognize that naming for the next year.
NRVNews
LewisGale Offers New Surgical Technology
LewisGale Medical Center announced it is the first hospital in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic-arm assisted technology for partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and total knee replacement procedures. Known as the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology, the platform provides surgeons with a personalized surgical plan based on the patient’s...
WDBJ7.com
Wasena Bridge Replacement Project expected to begin in spring 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wasena Bridge Replacement Project was expected to begin in spring 2022, but the city of Roanoke has run into some challenges that have pushed back the expected start date. ”The main concern is to complete the agreement process with Norfolk Southern,” said Josephus Johnson-Koroma, a...
WDBJ7.com
220 BUS closed in Ridgeway after crash downs power, telephone lines
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed Route 220 Business in Ridgeway near Beverly Ln; Drewry Ct; Elizabeth Dr; Twin Oaks Dr; Rt. 1012N/S (Henry County), near Ridgeway United Methodist Church, due to downed power and telephone lines. There is no estimated time for restoration, according to VDOT.
WSET
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
Blue Ridge Muse
Jan. 6, 2021 consequences come close to home in Floyd County
With a former Floyd County High School graduate and Rocky Mount police officer sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for his actions in the Jan 6, 2021, Capitol riot, the questionable actions that now also have former president Donald Trump under investigation of possible crimes under the Espionage Act, it now falls to Republicans — nationally and locally — to either support him in their normal cult-like way or let this latest drama play out instead of continuing to make fools of themselves.
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer loses nearly 500 gallons of fuel in crash on I-81
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A tractor-trailer lost nearly 500 gallons of fuel in a crash on I-81N in Botetourt County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 1:25 a.m. State police say HAZMAT workers had to offload the fuel before the truck could...
