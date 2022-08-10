Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Paris PD Investigating Homicide
Paris Police responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of E Grove St at 12:15 this (Friday) morning. When officers arrived, they found a 39 year old deceased woman lying in the yard. Officers located a second woman with a gunshot wounds to her legs. Officers arrested 34 year old Lilandria Shiaire Bell, of Paris, and charged her with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she admitted to the officers that she was the person that shot the two victims. Names of the victims are being withheld until the investigation is concluded.
KXII.com
Paris woman admits to fatal shooting
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris woman has been charged with murder after confessing she shot and killed a woman early morning Friday. Paris Police said they responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of East Grove Street around 12:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a 39-year-old female laying in the yard.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 12, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Bell,Lilandria Shiaire – MURDER; AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON.
KXII.com
Three Bonham businesses broken into in 24 hours, police looking for suspects
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to police, three businesses along Highway 121 are all the victims of burglaries, separated by mere hours. When employees at the Fannin County Farm Bureau returned to work Tuesday morning, they said they found the front door pried open. “There was a bunch of items,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Man arrested after reportedly assaulting and threatening farmer in Johnston Co.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested in Johnston County after allegedly assaulting and threatening a farmer’s life Thursday morning. The Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a local farmer being physically assaulted and threatened to be shot and killed by an individual who was armed on Egypt Road.
KTEN.com
Four hurt in crash at Denison intersection
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A two-vehicle crash on Spur 503 near the Sonic Drive-In left one person in serious condition Thursday afternoon. Denison police said the accident happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Eisenhower Parkway and West Coffin Street. All four people in the two vehicles...
No injuries after 18-wheeler overturns on Highway 59
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An overturned 18-wheeler closed the southbound flyover on Highway 59 after a single-vehicle crash on the bridge. No injuries were reported by Texarkana police, and the flyover from Interstate 30 West was closed while officials responded to the scene. “Thankfully no one was hurt,” officials said. “But it is creating a […]
Puppy found alive in garbage with feet and mouth tied, Pittsburg officials looking for person responsible
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – A small puppy was found in a garbage can Friday morning in the 400 block of Cypress Street in Pittsburg. According to animal control, her back feet were tied together, her mouth was tied shut, and she had ant bites on her belly. She has been taken to the Mount Pleasant […]
KXII.com
Four taken to hospital after crash in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A major crash in Denison left four people injured. Public Information Officer Emily Agans said it happened at the intersection of Eisenhower and Coffin Street. She said a vehicle was making a left turn when the two cars collided. All four of the people involved were...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report 08.08.22
Friday, August 5, 2022 at 4:13 am: Officers were dispatched to a burglary of a motor vehicle call in the 1200 block of SE 15th Street. A semi-automatic Taurus 9mm pistol had been stolen from the console of an unlocked vehicle. Surveillance footage captured a male wearing dark clothes with a hood and face mask entering the vehicle. The incident will be investigated.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Booking
Sulphur Springs police arrested Hannah Rae White on a warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. The warrant was obtained after White allegedly sold some Ecstasy to an undercover police officer. She is being held in the Hopkins County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond.
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, July 10-16
• Tecorrian Gilbert, of Lone Star, was arrested by Daingerfield police for deadly conduct.• Jonathan Richard Dickerson, of Naples, was ...
KTAL
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL. Texas Rangers are investigating […]
KXII.com
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
KXII.com
Retired Oklahoma Game Warden makes shocking discovery in Hugo Lake
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Monday, a retired Oklahoma Game Warden identified illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake. Game Wardens Jim Gillham, of Atoka County, and Andrew Potter, of Choctaw County, said they received information and began an investigation leading to the seizure of multiple illegal electrofishing devices at Hugo Lake.
KXII.com
DCPAAA receives $15,000 donation
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One mother’s last request, inspires her son to make a huge gesture. Denison resident, Dale Phillips and his late mother, “decided to do something good” before she passed away last month. So Dale Phillips donated $15,000 to Denison’s citizens police academy alumni association,...
Trading Post for August 12, 2022
Brand new 22 piece set Fondu set,asking $22,call 903.440.5523,for pic or information. Guinea Pig (2 one male and female for sale will take 50 for both but i want a good home for them the male is really sweet and loveable the female is a little shy and dont like to be talkable with lol with two cages and a bag full of bedding to put in cage all for 50 dollars.
KTEN.com
Atoka is buzzing as Reba's Place drives development
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Downtown Atoka is humming with construction as Reba McEntire's new restaurant nears completion and the city moves forward with a master plan project. The country music superstar announced plans for Reba's Place at 319 East Court Street last November. Restaurant manager Garrett Smith said construction is moving along.
easttexasradio.com
Drag Boat Grand Prix In Paris
The Southern Drag Boat Association Power Boat Grand Prix will be held this weekend in Paris. Events get underway Saturday and Sunday at 3800 Lake Crook Road on Lake Crook.
Comments / 0