Connecticut State

Colleen Luna
2d ago

Mr Lamont it's what comes next that has me concerned your party is destroying our nation I'm sorry to say I will not be voting dem any longer I know many who feel same way you can't be trusted

Anita dick
3d ago

ned is nervous as he should be...actual people live in Connecticut and businesses exist...who does ned really help?

Carol Nannyluvs
3d ago

all you did was lie to get in office ...RED...RED....RED..

Register Citizen

Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT

An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
cbia.com

August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
onlyinbridgeport.com

Bridgeport Is Connecticut’s King Of Absentee Ballot Voters

Bridgeport is king of the hill in Connecticut among absentee ballot voters. It’s not even close, a trend that has soared the past decade as a measure of overall Democratic voters in the city. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also features the most registered Democrats in the state, roughly...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Who is running in Connecticut primaries?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
FiveThirtyEight

What Happened On Aug. 9

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to Tuesday’s primary elections in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin and considers what the results of the special election in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District could mean for other special elections this year. They also discuss the trend of Republican primary challengers defeating incumbents this cycle.
VERMONT STATE
FOX 61

Cybersecurity threats to elections are increasing: Experts

HARTFORD, Conn. — With election season in full swing, security is a top priority for the United States. Experts said cyber attacks are a major concern now more than ever and Connecticut representatives are joining the conversation. With the general election less than three months away, officials are focusing...
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
NewsTimes

By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.  Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers

The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what you should know about the...
