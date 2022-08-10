Read full article on original website
Colleen Luna
2d ago
Mr Lamont it's what comes next that has me concerned your party is destroying our nation I'm sorry to say I will not be voting dem any longer I know many who feel same way you can't be trusted
Anita dick
3d ago
ned is nervous as he should be...actual people live in Connecticut and businesses exist...who does ned really help?
Carol Nannyluvs
3d ago
all you did was lie to get in office ...RED...RED....RED..
Power & Politics Full Show: Unpacking results and ramifications of primary election
An upset in the U.S. Senate primary race this week – what it tells us about Republican voters in Connecticut.
Register Citizen
Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT
An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
cbia.com
August 9 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Party slates for Connecticut’s general election are close to being completed. A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary candidate. Connecticut Republicans nominated National Committeewoman Leora Levy for U.S. Senate. Recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, she defeated former state house of representatives minority leader and GOP...
Vote 2022: After stunning primary upset, Democrats take aim at Trump-backed Levy
Leora Levy won Tuesday’s GOP primary by 11 points over Themis Klarides, a social moderate who was the party favorite. The former president endorsed Levy just five days before the primary.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Bridgeport Is Connecticut’s King Of Absentee Ballot Voters
Bridgeport is king of the hill in Connecticut among absentee ballot voters. It’s not even close, a trend that has soared the past decade as a measure of overall Democratic voters in the city. Bridgeport, Connecticut’s most populous city, also features the most registered Democrats in the state, roughly...
Democrat primary winner for treasurer makes state history, with chance to make US history
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Erick Russell is officially the Democrat candidate for Connecticut state treasurer, and he's on track to face Republican Harry Arora in November's general election. If Russell wins, history will be made. "If elected, I will be the first openly gay, black elected statewide official in...
Connecticut primary: Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
Connecticut Republicans pick their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.
Who is running in Connecticut primaries?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
FiveThirtyEight
What Happened On Aug. 9
In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to Tuesday’s primary elections in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin and considers what the results of the special election in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District could mean for other special elections this year. They also discuss the trend of Republican primary challengers defeating incumbents this cycle.
ALERT CENTER: Key races in the Connecticut primary
News 12 Connecticut’s John Craven is in the Alert Center with the latest.
Cybersecurity threats to elections are increasing: Experts
HARTFORD, Conn. — With election season in full swing, security is a top priority for the United States. Experts said cyber attacks are a major concern now more than ever and Connecticut representatives are joining the conversation. With the general election less than three months away, officials are focusing...
Connecticut's minority voters encouraged to go to the ballot boxes this election season
HARTFORD, Conn. — Historically, people of color have been underrepresented in voter turnout during elections. Though trends are changing, barriers still exist that contribute to voter oppression in Black and brown communities. Claudine Constant, the public policy and advocacy director at the ACLU of Connecticut, explained that the narrative...
NBC Connecticut
How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?
In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
Tens of thousands of Connecticut residents have applied for new Premium Pay Program
HARTFORD, Conn. — As of Friday afternoon, 64,000 people in Connecticut have registered for the state's "Premium Pay" program. The program offers essential workers payments of up to $1,000. Though it won't be clear exactly how much people will receive until after the Oct. 1 deadline. In the midst...
NewsTimes
By less than 50 votes, Harrison wins 69th House District primary race
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following. Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
clearpublicist.com
Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme
A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
NBC Connecticut
CT to Receive $41 Million in Federal Funds for Projects in New Britain, Plainville, Waterbury, Stamford
U.S. transportation officials announced $2.2 billion for local infrastructure projects on Thursday, including nearly $41.6 million for Connecticut. The funding will pave the way for new bridges, roads, bike lanes, railways and ports in scores of communities across the country. In Connecticut, $23 million will go to Waterbury, $16.3 million...
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About Connecticut's $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential Workers
The State of Connecticut on Thursday officially launched the application process for the "Hero Pay" program, which is expected to provide up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what you should know about the...
Connecticut aims to launch Hero Pay for essential workers this Friday
Officials are hoping to kick off the so-called "Hero Pay" program later this week after a soft launch this past weekend left the website overwhelmed with traffic.
