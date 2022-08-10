Read full article on original website
A sit-down interview with former Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell | The 1-0 Podcast
From adjustments in eligibility rules to coaching staffs, plenty of changes have taken place in Penn State football since former linebacker Brandon Bell took the field. Co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph sit down in an exclusive interview with Bell to talk in more detail about recent recruits and the potential of current linebackers for the Nittany Lions.
Should fans expect to see improvement in Penn State's offensive line this season? | The 1-0 Podcast
With the start of the 2022-23 season fast approaching, the 1-0 Podcast co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into their offensive line previews for this season. Engle and Ralph talk more on the offensive line's strengths and weaknesses for this season and what they expect to see from the players in a few weeks.
Around the Big Ten | Penn State women’s soccer retools while others falter
With three teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll, the Big Ten is on track for yet another uber-competitive season. At the forefront of the conference is No. 6 Rutgers, closely followed by No. 9 Michigan with No. 14 Penn State not too far behind the maize and blue. Outside of those three squads there’s 11 unranked teams in the conference — some of which have made noise in the offseason, while others have laid dormant or simply gotten worse.
Advice for incoming international Penn State freshmen | Blog
Transitioning from high school to college can be very scary and confusing, let alone going through the same transition while moving to a new country. Here are a couple of pieces of advice that could help you get through freshman year at Penn State as an international student. Utilize your...
State College Family Clothesline announces details about upcoming Lululemon launch
On Wednesday, The Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced the details in a Facebook post of its upcoming lululemon launch. The launched products are available in store on Aug 19 starting at 8 a.m., and customers are allowed to start lining up at 6 a.m., according to the store’s Facebook post.
State College police request aid in identifying man allegedly involved in theft
On Thursday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public's assistance in identifying a man allegedly involved in theft. The suspect allegedly entered The Tavern, a downtown restaurant and bar, when it was closed at 2 a.m. on Aug. 8 and took five bottles of liquor from the bar.
