Judicial nominating commission sets date for Douglas County District judge interviews; here are the nominees

KVOE
Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench
Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
plattecountylandmark.com
Local Republicans say Biden’s election not valid
The Platte County Republican Central Committee met on Aug. 1, 2022 and approved this resolution which had been previously presented by the committee. To be clear, the committee in no way wishes to convey that the Platte County Board of Elections has conducted elections in anything other than a commendable fashion. This is not about them.
lawrencekstimes.com
‘This really smacks of harassment’: Study showing disparities in law enforcement prompts Lawrence community members to respond
Researchers have concluded that there is not widespread bias-based policing in Douglas County, but each agency has areas of racial disparity and concern. Members of the Lawrence community offered some feedback Wednesday on how they can begin to improve. All five area law enforcement agencies — Lawrence, University of Kansas,...
LJWORLD
City leaders to discuss policy that requires most homeowners to pay for sidewalk repairs
City leaders will soon continue their discussion about a policy that generally requires property owners to pay for repairs to sidewalks bordering their homes and businesses unless their income qualifies them for city assistance. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will receive information about how other...
LJWORLD
Company founder sees proposed meat-processing facility as key to Douglas County food system
When the Douglas County Commission finalized its allocations of American Rescue Plan Act funding last month, only one of 14 external agencies on the list — Central Grazing Company — was a private business. The company proposed to construct a meat-processing facility in the county, Kaw Valley Meats....
KCTV 5
Kansas veteran found guilty of defrauding VA for disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas veteran who schemed to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits and was subsequently charged has been found guilty by a federal jury. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 53-year-old Bruce Hay of was found guilty of six...
lawrencekstimes.com
Free workshop Saturday in Lawrence to offer tips on protecting legal rights of LGBTQ+ families
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn the 50-year precedent set by Roe v. Wade, legal scholars and civil rights advocates have warned same-sex marriage rights could be the next target. That notion has elevated the anxiety within some members of the LGBTQ+ community, but a partnership between...
lawrencekstimes.com
Dot Nary: What is disability pride? (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the Times? Great! Click here. Disability Pride Month...
Lawrence man found guilty in 2020 rape incident
A 22-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man was found guilty of rape Friday by a jury.
KMBC.com
Shawnee, Kansas, City Hall struck by bullets
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Workers arriving at City Hall in Shawnee, Kansas, were in for an unfortunate surprise early Friday morning. They found a window and glass door both damaged from apparent gunfire. Police said officers were first called to a home in the 13400 block of Johnson Drive around...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman in connection with a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On Thursday, police arrested 26-year-old Chelsie D. Sisk, 26, Atchison, in the 1300 Block of Locust Drive in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being...
WIBW
Topeka man sentenced to prison for 2019 stabbing death of alleged bully
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his alleged bully’s stabbing death. Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Andrew Timothy Evans, 43, of Topeka, was sentenced to 285 months - 23.75 years - in prison for the 2019 murder of Raymond Smith.
lawrencekstimes.com
Judge seals document with details of Lawrence double shooting; here’s what we know
Two Lawrence men were killed in shootings in the early hours of Sunday, July 31. Although many details are still unclear, here’s the information we have so far. Shelby Len McCoy, just a couple weeks away from his 53rd birthday, was shot at a home in the 1100 block of Tennessee Street. First responders rushed him to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, but he did not survive.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
6 Kansas lakes remain at ‘Warning’ algae level
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest blue-green algae report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment shows that six lakes remain health hazards. As of Aug. 11, six lakes continue to hold high levels of blue-green algae or harmful algal blooms (HAB). They have been classified as being at the ‘Warning’ level by the KDHE. […]
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
KVOE
Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
gardnernews.com
Construction begins on I-35 between Gardner, Edgerton
Nightly lane closures are scheduled as part of a pavement improvement project on northbound and southbound I-35 from 215th Street to 167th Street beginning Monday, Aug. 8. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) project includes placing pavement markings on all northbound and southbound I-35 lanes as well as entrance and exit ramps at Sunflower Road, Homestead Lane and Gardner Road.
lawrencekstimes.com
Tenants to Homeowners to double its affordable housing offerings with west Lawrence development
Affordable price points, yet simple and durable construction. Those are the qualities envisioned for a 122-unit housing development on Lawrence’s west side, according to the executive director of Tenants to Homeowners. Rebecca Buford leads the nonprofit community land trust, which develops and manages permanently affordable homes, including rentals. In...
