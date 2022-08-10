ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCTV 5

1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station

'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

Kansas City police looking for family of young girl they found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police....
KCTV 5

Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning. A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.
SHAWNEE, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
North Platte Post

Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
KANSAS CITY, MO

