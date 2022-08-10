Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured in fatal shooting at convenience store parking lot
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a fatal shooting Saturday in the 1900 block of Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City police looking for family of young girl they found
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and seven years old, according to police....
Kansas City police officers investigating man’s death as ‘suspicious’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department said Friday afternoon officers were investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue. Police told KCTV5 they responded to the report of a man lying on the ground unresponsive. When first responders arrived, they found a body lying near a vacant lot close to a street.
One person was killed in a hit-and-run accident Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri. Just before midnight, a black Chevrolet Tahoe struck a gray Subaru Outback near 19th and Baltimore.
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a person Saturday night.
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning. A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.
Family of 12-year-old killed by gun violence spreading awareness by giving back ahead of new school
KCPD investigating suspicious death near 60th, Agnes
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a suspicious death near 60th Street and Agnes Avenue.
Authorities increase reward for information in 2021 homicide at Matney Park
Nearly a year after Skylar Needham was shot and killed at Matney Park in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities still need the public's help with information that can lead to an arrest in his death.
Gunfire sends one man to hospital with life-threatening wounds.
One man is in critical condition after being shot about 9:45 Friday night in the 3500 block of Spruce Avenue in KCMO
Woman charged with attempted kidnapping, eluding Kansas City police
A Kansas City woman is accused of trying to kidnap a boy who was with his father, then leading police on a chase in Jackson County.
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
Independence woman frightened after man tries to break in to her home
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One Independence woman no longer feels safe as a man tried to break-in while she wasn’t home. The terrifying moment was caught on Jana Pontious-Baker’s Ring Doorbell camera and she’s thankful she wasn’t home when the incident occurred. “I feel completely disrespected, and I just don’t even feel comfortable in my home […]
Court Docs: Kansas City woman led police on chase after trying to kidnap child
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman who allegedly led police on a chase after trying to kidnap a 5-year-old has been charged in the incident.
Double shooting at Swope Park pavilion during large gathering
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two men were shot at a large gathering at Swope Park early Wednesday morning, police say. Officers responded at 12:21 a.m. to the park’s pavilion on a call of a shooting. There they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Patrol IDs man fatally shot by Kansas City police
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer involved shooting in Kansas City on Sunday have identified the man who died as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard. The shooting occurred just before 10p.m. at a gas station located near Prospect and 55th Street, according to the MSHP. Garrard then...
