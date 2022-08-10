Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Missoula food resources report dramatic increase in visits
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula food bank and UM food pantry are reporting an increase in patrons in recent months. The driving factor are inflation, a rise in food prices, gas prices and the ongoing pandemic. “Since March the Missoula food bank has seen more people than we’ve ever...
NBCMontana
Missoula announces new property valuations, 11% projected tax increase
MISSOULA, Mont. — New property values are out for communities across Montana, and for many homeowners that means taxes are going up. We talked to state and local officials to learn more about the process for deciding values and what it means for taxpayers. Since the 1970s, the Montana...
NBCMontana
Officials provide update on Missoula fairgrounds improvements
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commission meeting, officials provided an update on the Missoula County Fairgrounds renovations and costs. The meeting revealed that phase one of the renovations is now complete and cost around $844,272. Officials said the fairgrounds is now in the stage of constructing...
Missoula denied transportation funding for Mullan work
County officials have announced a grant application to pay for non-motorized projects in the greater Mullan area wasn't successful.
montanarightnow.com
Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets
Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
NBCMontana
MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
NBCMontana
FWP issues fishing closure for mouth of Rattlesnake Creek in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced the mouth of Rattlesnake Creek will have a full fishing closure starting Saturday. The closure starts where the Rattlesnake Creek enters the Clark Fork River in Missoula and applies to water within a 100-yard radius of the mouth of the creek.
NBCMontana
Mullan project does not receive federal funding
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula did not receive grant money from the RAISE grant application for work in the Mullan area of Missoula. “A few years ago, the city of Missoula and Missoula County collaborated to go after what was then called a build grant, a federal grant to do infrastructure improvements out of the area between Mullan Road and West Broadway,” said county commissioner David Strohmaier. “We did get part of the money, we got $13 million at the time out of $23 million that we are asking for. So it was able to complete some of the infrastructure, but not all of it.”
FWP: Black bear getting into Missoula homes
State wildlife officials report that a black bear has broken into several Missoula-area homes in recent days.
NBCMontana
Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in Bitterroot NF
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bitterroot National Forest will move directly to Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on Friday, the highest level, without implementing Stage 1 Fire Restrictions because the fire conditions have been currently met. Stage 2. The following was send out by the Bitterroot National Forest:. Just 11 days...
NBCMontana
Bear enters home in Missoula neighborhood
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula homeowner said when she entered her home in the Rattlesnake and saw a bear in front of her, she immediately walked outside. A cat camera in her living room documented the bear inside from 9:44 p.m. to 10:20 p.m., almost 35 minutes. The bear...
NBCMontana
MT awarded $41M to improve transportation systems
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded Montana $41 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to put toward four projects that modernize and improve transportation systems' safety, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability. The following Montana projects receiving RAISE awards are:. Columbia Falls Gateway...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,824 Cases, No New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 300,607 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,824 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,099 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,527,257 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 571,664...
Bozeman Woman Owes IRS Over $2 Million in Unpaid Business Taxes
In Missoula Federal District Court this week, 43-year-old Melissa Horner was sentenced to nearly three years in prison and must pay $2.8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. Instead of paying the IRS the employee and employer taxes owed by H&H Earthworks, a Bozeman construction company of which...
Even More Ghost Restaurants are Popping Up In Missoula
I ran across a few of these "Ghost Restaurants" back in July, and it looks like even more have popped up. You should know where your food is actually being made. Basically a "Ghost Restaurant" is when a corporate chain creates a fake eatery and profile on your delivery app (Uber Eats, Doordash etc) and make itself look local. This gives them an edge over the small, local guys, by not only doubling their exposure on the app. It also makes you think "oh hey, there is something new I haven't tried", when in actuality it's just the local Denny's or Applebees.
NBCMontana
Fire danger remains at highest level across Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire conditions across Montana remain at high levels. “We are in extreme fire danger and that means that fires will start very quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. They will be able resistant to any control and direct attack,” said Montana DNRC Community Preparedness and Fire Prevention Specialist, Kristin Mortenson.
NBCMontana
Several wildfires started near Seeley Lake on Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation are fighting several wildfires near Seeley Lake after an estimated 200 lightning strikes occurred in Missoula on Friday. The fire information is listed below. Montana DNRC released the following information:. Approximately 200 lightning strikes over the Missoula area within...
NBCMontana
5 properties approved for Missoula Rural Fire annexation
MISSOULA, Mont. — In Thursday’s Missoula County Commission meeting, five properties were approved to be annexed into the Missoula Rural Fire District. “Each petition has been signed by the property owners who represent at least 40% acreage and 40% of the taxable value for each property to be annexed. All five have been approved by the board of trustees for the Missoula Rural Fire District, and notice of hearing has been published twice in the Missoulian,” said Lisa Frost, clerk and recorder for Missoula County.
NBCMontana
Natural gas service restored east of Missoula after vehicle accident
MISSOULA, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy plans to turn natural gas service back on to hundreds of customers east of Missoula Thursday. Representatives say a vehicle accident on Tuesday night involved a house and a gas meter. To make sure crews were safe doing repairs, NorthWestern Energy says it had...
