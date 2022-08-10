Read full article on original website
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the Oldest Restaurants in the U.S.
With so much history, Massachusetts has some of the oldest towns throughout the entire country. So it really only makes sense that it would be home to some of the most restaurants in the U.S. too, right? Not only are they two of the oldest restaurants, but they also happen to be restaurants you can still visit and grab a bite to eat.
Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
The Top 10 Worst States for Mold. Is Massachusetts On The List?
Is Massachusetts on the Top 10 Worst States for Mold list?. Here's what made me wonder about that... I was watering the plants around my house the other day when I found something hanging from one of my aluminum siding panels that sort of freaked me out a bit. You know that feeling you get when you see a stick bug or some other creature that you rarely see... kind of a chill up your spine? Well, I had that. It looked like a there was hipster beard growing there. Very odd.
MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds
You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?
The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
Can You Redeem An Out Of State ‘Mega Millions’ Ticket In Massachusetts?
It's summertime and people are on vacation. I just spent a week in New Hampshire when that massive $1.2B dollar "Mega Millions" jackpot was up for grabs. ONE. POINT. TWO. BILLION. BRO. I wanna be like Beyonce or Bezos! I want a yacht!. I live in Massachusetts; however, I was...
MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place
A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
It’s Stink Bug Season In Massachusetts, But Do They Actually Stink?
There was a stink bug on the radio station door inside the office on Thursday and I thought to myself, "Oh, here we go". It's that time of year! In actuality, stink bug season can start in March, but they are most prominent in the fall, apparently. What Is A...
Did Pittsfield Make the 10 Most Boring Cities in Massachusetts?
No one likes to have the title of the most boring city in any state. It would be a downer for any city to even show up on a list of the most boring cities in Massachusetts. But what about Pittsfield? Did we manage to avoid this list, or are we one of the most boring cities in the Bay State?
If You Are In The Berkshires, Take A Ride Over to Bennington Tomorrow For Food, History & Fun!
Bunches of Food trucks and vendors from Vermont and beyond will be serving a wide variety of dishes something for everyone, such as Mexican, Jamaican, Slavonian/European, BBQ, comfort foods, frozen novelties, unique sandwiches, maple items, baked goodies, beer garden and more!. Plus there will be entertainment and fun including Two...
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
MA State Police: This Berkshire County Girl Is Still Missing
A 16-year-old girl from Berkshire County is still missing and the Massachusetts State Police are reminding the public to keep their collective eyes open for her. I will say that there is a little bit of a discrepancy in exactly when she went missing and from where exactly. The public's...
Berkshire Residents: Take A Road Trip And Get A Discount On Gas
Massachusetts drivers from the Berkshires to Boston can now take that much deserved road trip and save some "moolah, moolah moolah" on gas in the process. The good news is that prices at the pump are declining as we try to get below that dreaded 4 dollar per gallon moniker. This option can save you an additional 30 cents when filling up between now and Labor Day (September 5th) and that's a good thing if you ask me.
A List of What Doesn’t Qualify for MA’s Sales Tax Holiday Exemption
Massachusetts residents are looking forward to the sales tax holiday which is coming up this weekend (Aug. 13/14). It's an opportunity to purchase items without having to pay the sales tax on those items. Everything from lawnmowers, snowblowers, power washers, dehumidifiers, grills, electronics, furniture, books, clothing (less than $175), tools, and more will be exempt from sales tax.
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
Authentic Hobbit House For Sale in Vermont
Just when you thought the only Hobbits were in New Zealand or Middle Earth, an authentic hobbit house has hit the market in Vermont. Literally tucked into the Green Mountains, this tiny but mighty home is a huge hit on Airbnb but could be the place you next call home.
Berkshire Residents Will Experience A Major Void In Local TV News
He has been a fixture in capital region television for over 4 and a half decades. Viewers in The beautiful Berkshires and in New York's Capital Region were first introduced to Bob Kovachick back in the late 1970's when he was Chief Meteorologist at WTEN-TV. He remained in Northern Boulevard until embarking on a three year run at WTAE in "The Steel City" of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized
I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
Massachusetts State Police Warning Of New Scam Using their Name
I receive scam calls all the time. I know you do too. It's very annoying. The worst part is that I don't know who to trust anymore. In fact, whenever anyone calls me looking for a donation for anything, I decline. Not because I don't want to help, but rather because I have no way to tell if I'm being scammed or not - And that's really unfortunate.
Lately, MA Residents Cannot Own A Piece Of The American Dream
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began over 2 years ago and economic troubles continue to plague the nation, it seems like Massachusetts is facing high housing costs and that translates into record level prices that are just out of reach for the average working family. So much for giving ALL Americans their piece of the pie in calling a permanent dwelling as something they can own until kingdom come. This move is a negative as high costs for homeowners are putting a strain on The Bay State's long term economic competitiveness.
