Bet Slippin' podcast: 2022 NFC West gambling featuring Cam DaSilva

By Geoff Clark
 3 days ago
Sportsbook Wire betting analyst and Rams Wire editor Cam DaSilva connects with Geoff Clark and Nathan Beighle to preview the NFC West Division, including breakdowns of the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more sports betting analysis.

Bet Slippin’ podcast rundown

Los Angeles Rams | Time – 2:37

Arizona Cardinals | Time – 16:37

San Francisco 49ers | Time – 30:40

Seattle Seahawks | Time – 38:44

Goin’ to the window (best bets) | Time – 47:55

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' preseason Week 1 loss to Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 preseason tilt with the Chicago Bears is officially in the books. Things went about as well as you could possibly hope for if you’re the Chiefs, outside of winning the exhibition match. The game started off hot with the starting defense forcing a quick three-and-out of Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense. The starting offense matched that energy, with Patrick Mahomes and company moving down the field with ease on an 11-play scoring drive. The rookies on both offense and defense seem to be getting settled in, with the game featuring some big performances from a handful of young players. The team also managed to escape the game with just a few injuries, with Blake Bell and Derrick Gore exiting the game early.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Justin Evans snags Saints second interception vs. Texans

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans has been away from football for the last two seasons. He missed 2020 after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list and then did not play in 2021 as he focused on his recovery. Returning to the league this season with the New Orleans Saints, Evans has a chance to revitalize his career after being derailed by injuries. He started that journey off with a bang in his preseason debut with the Saints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: 6 takeaways from their preseason loss to Steelers

The Seahawks lost their first preseason game of the year, falling on the road against the Steelers by a score of 32-25. Here are several takeaways from tonight’s game. There’s no inactives list during the preseason and the Seahawks didn’t give the courtesy of officially ruling any of their players out before the game started. However, it became clear pretty early that many of their most-important pieces would not be involved. On offense, the team’s top-two wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf were among those sitting out. Defensively, star safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs were also on the sidelines, as was linebacker Jordyn Brooks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.
