California State

Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Washington Examiner

'We have no choice': California Republican says public must prioritize unity and strength

People must set aside vitriol and come together to preserve the strength of the nation , Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) said at the Reagan Library in California on Tuesday. Garcia urged everyone, regardless of party, to shelve petty grievances to discuss their differences and pursue a true "America First" worldview, saying the choice to fight for the more perfect union the founders intended isn't a choice at all but a necessity. He spoke as part of the Reagan Foundation's "Time for Choosing" speaker series, named for President Ronald Reagan's 1964 speech of the same name.
The Center Square

Washington Court of Appeals OKs Inslee's mask mandate authority

(The Center Square) – A 2-1 ruling by the Tacoma-based Washington State Court of Appeals Division II upheld the state’s prior mask mandate and authority to do so. The ruling also contained a dissent that seemingly encouraged more legislative oversight of emergency powers. The ruling involved a lawsuit...
Washington Examiner

California bill targeting Big Tech for addicting minors killed by committee

Legislation that would have allowed California officials to sue social media for promoting "addictive" content to minors was quashed by the state Senate. The legislation, which would have allowed the state attorney general, district attorneys, and parents to hold social media companies liable for features they consider addictive, was killed in the state Senate's appropriations committee on Thursday. Several social media companies, including Meta, Twitter, and Snap, supported the end of this legislation.
US News and World Report

Court Rejects Democrat Appeal to Keep Green Party off Ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal court denied Democrats’ last-ditch effort Thursday to keep the Green Party from potentially hurting their electoral prospects in North Carolina, rejecting their request to block a lower court order placing Green Party candidates on the November ballot. The North Carolina Democratic Party...
TIME

White Voters Are More Excited About the Midterms. In Nevada, Latino Organizers Aim to Close the Gap

NORTH LAS VEGAS — Melissa Morales knows the repeated door knocks can get annoying, but she doesn’t really care. With her fellow Democrats facing tough headwinds and white voters showing a higher interest in this November’s elections than non-white voters in polls, the Latino voters she and her team are trying to fire up can handle another ring at the bell.
