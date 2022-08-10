Read full article on original website
KXL
Firefighter Dies While Battling Big Swamp Fire In Lane County
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter lost their life to the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Wednesday. Collin Hagan from Colorado died from his injuries after being struck by a tree. He was working for the Bureau of Land Management and was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots crew.
philomathnews.com
County commissioners looking to ‘talk trash’ with residents
The Benton County Board of Commissioners invites the community to “talk trash” this fall by participating in Benton County Talks Trash. The board directed county staff to follow recently released recommendations addressing a wide range of issues relating to solid waste and its disposal in the mid-Willamette Valley, including the future of the Coffin Butte landfill.
'The barriers to getting help are very, very high': Family Justice Center of Washington County works to break cycle of domestic abuse
BEAVERTON, Ore. — This week, investigators in Washington County uncovered the body of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell in a Benton County landfill. Fabian Hernandez, 31, was arrested and charged with her murder. Since the two had been in a relationship, detectives confirmed this to be a domestic violence related murder.
2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...
kezi.com
Motorcyclist dead following crash with van in West Eugene
EUGENE, Ore.-- A motorcyclist is dead following a crash with a van on West 11th Avenue between Green Hill and Terry, Eugene Police confirmed. Crews responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Neighbor Derrick Shandy lives just a couple hundred feet away from where the crash happened and said...
kezi.com
Lane County Sheriff’s Office recommends brushing up on evacuation preparedness
EUGENE, Ore. -- With wildfires burning in Lane County and across Oregon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in case they come under threat from a wildfire. The LCSO encourages residents, especially those living in areas where built environments intermingle...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife Advisory for Netarts Bay Recreational Crabbing and Clamming after Sewage Spill August 5th; Q&A Provides Details into Spill, Lack of Public Notification, Confusing, Conflicting Information
On Tuesday August 9th, the Tillamook County Pioneer received information about a Netarts Bay sewage spill that had occurred on August 5th and expected to receive a press release about the spill and closures. It was a full week since the incident and no press release or details had been released only rumors and brief information from Friends of Netarts Bay WEBS about the cancellation of their clamming excursion had been received. Yesterday, August 12th the Pioneer sent a series of questions to the agencies involved. Below are answers to our questions and the following brief press release was issued by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife:
philomathnews.com
City schedules emergency council meeting for Friday to discuss streetscapes
The Philomath City Council plans to meet at 6 p.m. Friday at City Hall to provide direction on funding for the Downtown Safety and Streetscapes Improvement Project. City Manager Chris Workman at the Aug. 8 council meeting reported that the lowest of four construction bids for the project came in a couple of million dollars over the budget. As a result, an engineer had planned to go through the bids line-by-line in an effort to determine how those increased financial responsibilities should be split between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the city of Philomath.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home police logs Aug. 1-7, 2022
6:37 a.m. – Brooke Lynn Paige Brown, 48, was cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass and harassment, 1100 block of Tamarack St. 8:39 a.m. – Caller reported someone scraped the side of his vehicle while it was parked in 1300 block of Long St. previous night. Report taken.
kezi.com
Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community
CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community. After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family. "I'm just so...
Lebanon-Express
Linn County firefighters return from California wildfire
Firefighters from Linn County may not be fighting massive wildfires in Albany and Lebanon right now, but that doesn’t mean they are sitting idle during wildfire season. A Linn County task force returned home Sunday, Aug. 7 from an eight-day deployment to northern California to assist with the McKinney Fire.
kezi.com
Missing 17-year-old believed to have met internet man
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on August 7 and is believed to have been coerced to leave home. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo, 17, was last seen on August 7 at 11 p.m. in Springfield. Gallardo is believed to...
opb.org
Oregon hospitals ask for help from the state
Your browser does not support the audio element. Most hospitals in Oregon are currently at over 90% capacity, despite the fact that COVID-19 hospitalizations are nowhere near their highest peaks. Last month Salem hospital was so full it had to turn ambulances away from the emergency room for a few...
lebanonlocalnews.com
Crews topple trees to preserve river life along the Upper Calapooia
Many river goers see fallen trees as a nuisance. But for juvenile winter steelhead, toppled timber can be a welcome addition to the aquatic ecosystem. USDA Forest Service District fish biologist and hydrologist Lance Gatchell knows this. That’s why this month he helped spearhead a project to down 10 Douglas fir trees into a half-mile stretch of the Upper Calapooia River.
KDRV
Body found in Coffin Butte Landfill; suspect charged with homicide
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is facing charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after a body was found in a landfill near Corvallis, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The WCSO says they received a tip on August 7 that Kaylee Birdzell, 27 had been murdered and the body put into a local apartment complex's trash. Deputies say their detectives also suspected murder, and coordinated a search of the complex's garbage at Coffin Butte Landfill in Benton County. Officials say Birdzell's body was found on August 9, and an autopsy conducted on August 10 confirmed the death was the result of a homicide.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
CG community responders needed for homeless youth response network
There is a multitude of studies and statistics related to America’s homelessness crisis. In the Lane County, OR area, the question of causation is constantly debated, but one subsection of the homeless population that appears to be delicately positioned upon the precipice of “becoming chronically homeless” and “re-engaging with society” is the local homeless youth population.
kezi.com
Springfield police arrest May shooting suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man suspected of shooting someone in the leg back in May has been arrested, the Springfield Police Department said. The SPD said that on May 19, 2022 they responded to a reported shooting incident in the 4400 block of Holly Street. Police said they found a man who had been shot in the leg, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives said they found evidence at the scene identifying the suspect as Justin Lamar Floyd, 38, of Springfield.
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
philomathnews.com
Streetscapes project clears latest financial hurdle
The Philomath City Council reaffirmed its commitment to the Downtown Safety and Streetscapes Project on Friday evening with unanimous approval of the city’s portion of a $2.5 million budget overrun on construction costs. The Oregon Department of Transportation will pay $2.2 million of the amount over the estimated construction...
WWEEK
Arcimoto Founder Demoted Following Drunken Driving Arrest Astride Three-Wheeler
Mark Frohnmayer, founder of Eugene electric vehicle company Arcimoto, has been demoted following his arrest for drunken driving a three-wheeled motor vehicle last month. Frohnmayer, 48, was driving a vehicle similar, if not identical, to the electric three-wheeler that made him famous—and, briefly, one of Oregon’s richest residents. The Oregonian broke the story on Friday.
