WLOS.com
Asheville merchants push back on city's proposal to add bike lanes on Biltmore Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville merchants are pushing back on the city’s proposal to eliminate one of two southbound traffic lanes and add bike lanes in each direction on Biltmore Avenue. A city report on the proposal stated Friday, Aug. 12, as decision day for the city...
WLOS.com
Sidewalk ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue to start next week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Asheville’s busiest corridors is getting some upgraded sidewalks starting Monday. Crews will bring more than 65 ramps up to standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
WLOS.com
Public hearing to discuss expansion bids for hospital care in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A public hearing was held Friday morning on the AB Tech campus in Asheville to discuss the bids from three local hospitals to expand in Buncombe County. HCA Healthcare, Novant Health and AdventHealth have applied to build the beds and filed certificates of need...
WLOS.com
Residents call for transparency after meetings for Duke substation proposal canceled
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents are calling for transparency and communication after Duke Energy and the city of Asheville came to a "mutual agreement" to cancel the Aug. 11 and Aug. 22 community meetings regarding a controversial substation proposal. To meet growing energy needs in downtown Asheville, Duke Energy...
WLOS.com
I-40 overpass near Canton back open after large pothole repair
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Interstate 40 overpass is back open in Haywood County after emergency repairs overnight to fix a large pothole. NCDOT crews were called to the westbound overpass over Incinerator Road, near Canton, after several reports of vehicles with flat tires. A bridge crew responded...
WLOS.com
Buncombe Co. plans to create Community Oversight Committee for housing, conservation bonds
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Aug. 16, Buncombe County Commissioners will consider a resolution to create a Community Oversight Committee to keep track of investments made from housing and land conservation bonds. Those bonds will appear on the ballot this November as a referendum. That involves a...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County teens asked to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is asking teens to get creative this election season. The Board of Elections is holding an "I Voted" sticker contest. During the Primary Election, the board rolled out a custom branded sticker. And board members said the reaction from voters was positive. So, they're doing it again for November.
WLOS.com
Concerns brewing in Beer City: Asheville-area breweries bracing for CO2 shortage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A national shortage of carbon dioxide has led to some panic among breweries – a few even making the call to close their doors while they assess the situation. The already-mounting issue was made worse by the recent shutdown of one of the country’s...
WLOS.com
FAA ranks Asheville Regional as 3rd busiest airport in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville is now home to one of the busiest airports in the state -- the Federal Aviation Administration ranked Asheville as the third busiest in North Carolina. On average, Asheville Regional Airport sees nearly 5,000 people a day. Joe Olschner, who has been playing piano...
WLOS.com
Nearing end of summer, lifeguard shortage continues to force pools to limit hours
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the summer months heating up, one might think all the lifeguard jobs have long been claimed. That's far from the case, however -- both nationwide and locally. Lifeguards are in short supply all around the country this year because of low unemployment numbers and...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Duke Energy has called off a community meeting regarding a potential substation replacement. A group of citizens called Friends of Lexington Avenue say they’re concerned the substation would take out a canopy of trees that are in the area and create an eyesore, among other things. The group says they’re upset the conversation they’d hoped to have with Duke and city officials didn’t happen. Duke officials say they just need time to digest the input they’ve received to this point.
WLOS.com
Uniquely WNC: "Chair nerds" pass on tradition and craft with unique education center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Silver River Center for Chair Caning in the River Arts District is home to the only dedicated full-time chair weaving school and museum in the country. Co-owners Brandy Clements and Dave Klingler call themselves "chair nerds," having collected over 300 chairs. Brandy says, "all of...
WLOS.com
Street Tiques Asheville celebrates 50th anniversary with annual car show
Asheville — (WLOS) If you were driving in west Asheville Saturday afternoon you may have found yourself gawking at the American muscle roaring by you on the road. Street Tiques Asheville held its 16th annual Car, Truck, & Bike Show at Trinity Baptist Church. More than 300 cars entered...
WLOS.com
Shop-owner reflects on Asheville's once thriving hub of Black-owned businesses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — August marks Black Business Month. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Black businesses are on the rise. In Asheville, Market and Eagle Street were known as "The Block" or East End — the hub of thriving Black businesses. This was before gentrification and urban renewal pushed them out, according to local activists.
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas
This episode takes us to the North Carolina mountain town of Brevard, visiting a little place that plays a big part in honoring those who have donned a uniform in service to our country. Welcome to the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas. Founded in 2016, this museum was created...
WLOS.com
Explosion at Brevard dry cleaning business shatters windows; no injuries reported
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — An explosion happened Thursday, Aug. 11 at Cardinal Cleaners in Brevard at about 12:30 p.m. Captain Adam Hughey with Brevard Fire Department said a spark caused a gas dryer to explode, shattering the building's windows. Six people were working in the building at the time,...
WLOS.com
Sold-out Smokies Stomp event raises $85K to restore cabins, barns, more in GSMNP
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — Friends of the Smokies raised $85,000 at its Smokies Stomp fundraising event last month to benefit the nonprofit's Forever Places project. The project helps fund the restoration of cabins, barns, mills and other historic structures throughout the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The Smokies...
WLOS.com
Sourwood Festival in 'booming' Black Mountain happening this weekend as weather cools
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Anyone looking for something to do this weekend in the forecasted nice, cooler weather can check out the Sourwood Festival, happening in Black Mountain!. The festival, happening Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, in downtown Black Mountain celebrates bees and local sourwood honey. There will...
WLOS.com
Fun for the family: Bullington Gardens hosts magical Fairy Market
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a magical day Saturday, Aug. 13 at Bullington Gardens in Hendersonville!. The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens hosted a Fairy Market Saturday, which featured face painting, art classes, a gnome scavenger hunt and more. Visitors could also visit the "Unicorn Stable"...
WLOS.com
Asheville Parks & Recreation
Teens take over Pack Square Park for a back to school party with music, dancing, giveaways, games, inflatables, photo booths, surprises and appearances from special guests. "Tha After Party" takes place immediately after the United for Youth Block Party and gives teens a chance to enjoy the final days of summer and prepare for a new school year. Asheville Parks & Recreation invites the entire community to join the celebration to show support for young adults who are the future of our city. For more information, please visit https://www.ashevillenc.gov/department/parks-recreation/
