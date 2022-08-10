Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen Walters
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
1 man dead after two-vehicle crash in Mercer County
Cloyd W. Bergman, age 61, of Fort Recovery, Ohio was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while traveling westbound on State Route 29 in the right lane.
Daily Advocate
Narcotics may have contributed to crash
ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: One dead, one injured in crash with Rumpke truck in Trotwood
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police say one person has died following a crash involving a Rumpke trash truck Friday morning. Trotwood Police say another person was injured in the crash. Dispatch had earlier confirmed that person was taken by ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital. Rumpke said that a vehicle had...
1 dead, 1 critical following Harrison Twp. crash
The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger of the Prius was removed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after motorcycles crash in Middletown
Middletown Division of Police said on Facebook that officers were called to the crash in the intersection of Yankee Road and Todhunter Road around 2:20 p.m.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight responds to crash near North Star
NORTH STAR – On Aug. 11, at approximately 4:36 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Rescue, North Star Fire and CareFlight responded to the intersection of Greenville-St. Mary’s Road and Medford Road for a two vehicle injury crash. Preliminary investigation revealed a red 2005 Chevy Cavalier driven...
1 killed in crash with dump truck in Trotwood
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch did not say if anyone was injured at the time, however, a CareFlight helicopter has been called to the scene.
1 dead, another in critical condition after crash involving two motorcycles in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — One person is dead after a crash in Middletown Friday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Yankee Road and Todhunter Road for a report of a crash involving two motorcycles around 2:20 a.m., according to the police department. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, one of...
Washington Twp. roundabout set to open within the next week
WASHINGTON TWP. — The roundabout at Mad River and Alex Bell roads is set to open within the next week, Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner’s office announced Thursday. >> Back to School: Safety for students at school bus stops. The $967,000 project took about four months to construct...
dayton247now.com
Update: Suspect dead after hours-long standoff in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) --In a press conference on Thursday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that the suspect in the hours-long standoff has died. Law enforcement attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but were unsuccessful. That is when they began to move in and take the suspect into custody.
dayton247now.com
'Obviously, situations like today are unfortunate:' Standoff comes to an end, suspect dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- An hours-long standoff in Clinton County on Thursday ended with the suspect dead. Investigators say it all began when 42-year-old Ricky W. Shiffer of Columbus, who was armed, attempted to breach the FBI facility in Cincinnati. He was unsuccessful there and he reportedly fled in...
WLWT 5
New information released in last month's medical helicopter crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — New information has been released about a medical helicopter crash that happened in Butler County last month. The medical helicopter was responding to a fatal crash when it hit some wires and crashed near the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report...
Crews extinguish overnight house fire in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK — Emergency crews were called to a house fire in Beavercreek early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a fire at a two-story home in the 400 block of Mill Stone Drive just after midnight, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Man, dog killed in Riverside house fire. Additional...
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Thursday afternoon just after 3:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they were on patrol in Belle Center when they conducted a random registration check on the vehicle in front of them. The check showed the registered owner of the...
Train derailment closes U.S. 50 at Kilby Road
The derailment has shut down all of U.S. 50, and the sheriff's office said it is unknown how long the road will be closed, but they anticipate it will be shut down for the entire morning.
Dayton Service Initiative Enforcement patrols to be on Dixie Drive today
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will be conducting Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail with several law enforcement agencies today on Dixie Drive. >>PREVIOUS: More departments join Dayton Service Initiative aimed at reducing deadly crashes in Montgomery Co. Dayton Police will be working with The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Butler...
WISH-TV
Chilling new details of shooting of Richmond police officer
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Formal criminal charges were filed Friday in Wednesday night’s shooting of a Richmond police officer. The charges include the attempted murder of officer Seara Burton, 28, a four-year member of the Richmond Police Department. Police said Friday that Burton remained in extremely critical condition...
Lima News
Few area schools plan to arm teachers
DAYTON—The death of 19 students and two teachers in a Texas school shooting just more than two months ago remains in the forefront for school administrators as students return to school this month. The Dayton Daily News examined interviews, record requests and surveys about what has changed at area...
Funeral arrangements in place for 2 Butler Twp. shooting victims
"(Sarah) was truly irreplaceable…one of a kind," reads the obituary. "Kayla was a mini Sarah in a lot of ways, but was definitely her own person….strong, independent, silly, full of joy, generous…. and a very picky eater."
Richmond police officer ‘fighting for her life’ after being shot during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond police officer is fighting for her life after being shot during a traffic stop, authorities said. The suspect who shot her was arrested. According to the Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred near 12th Street and C Street in Richmond at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police confirmed 28-year-old Officer […]
