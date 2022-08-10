Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coloradohometownweekly.com
Nederland residents express frustration about hunting near neighborhoods, lack of affordable housing
Nederland residents gripped printed speeches while waiting Thursday evening to address the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners with concerns about the future of their small mountain community. Commissioners conducted their August town hall in Nederland to meet with residents and hear about pressing issues for the town. About 25...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne utilizes state grant to help recruit lifeguards
The town of Silverthorne received a grant from the state to boost recruitment and retention of lifeguards for the town’s public pool, and town staff are already utilizing the benefits to recruit staff for the Silverthorne Recreation Center. The town received a grant — called the Pools Special Initiative...
Summit Daily News
Nonprofit applauds end of diaper, feminine hygiene product taxes amid rising inflation, cost of living in Summit County
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a law went into effect in Colorado that ended the state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. A former Summit County local of 15 years, Sarya Alfaro, who recently had to move out of the county for financial reasons, said that the law would have helped her family make ends meet had it gone into effect sooner.
Summit Daily News
With AirBnBs on the rise, local reflects on over 25 years she hosted a traditional bed and breakfast in Summit County
Hanging on the wall of Kristi Blinco’s entryway that hundreds of people have passed through is a cross-stitch framed in gold. Below a little cottage with green stitched trees reads, “Let me live in the house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Linda Harmon: Please vote down ballot
Summit County residents could have a substantial effect on the current threats to our national democracy from Trump-supporting conservatives. Since they haven’t been able change things on a federal level, those who fund and organize the extreme conservative movement are systemically targeting state legislatures. Their goal is to manage gun legislation, health care costs, abortion laws and national election results. If they gain leadership of state legislatures, they can undo what voters choose.
Polis reverses 2019 approach, fights looming expensive gasoline mandate on metro Denver
In a reversal of his approach to federal ozone determinations three years ago, Gov. Jared Polis is poised to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to not rush into imposing a more expensive blend of gasoline to help reduce ozone, calling it “problematic” and a frustrating “decades-old, one-size-fits-all" prescription to improving air quality.
kunc.org
Colorado’s outdoor visitors are overwhelmingly white and wealthy. A new initiative hopes to change that.
During the first 10 minutes of a fly fishing lesson at Lincoln Hills, an outdoor camp west of Boulder, the children are mostly catching the shrubs behind them. But Terah Griffin isn’t giving up. The 14-year-old from Aurora is wearing a shirt emblazoned with a fish and text that says “keep it reel.”
Colorado voters to decide on free school meals this fall
This November, Colorado voters will have a chance to give students in every public school free, nutritious meals if they are willing to reduce tax breaks for wealthier Coloradans to pay for it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeffco Schools admin will soon name schools at risk of closing
Jeffco Public Schools is the latest in a series of metro-area school districts to see declining enrollment numbers. In a meeting scheduled for August 25th, Superintendent Tracy Dorland will recommend specific schools for closure. Data presented to the Board of Education in a July 26th study session showed an increase in overall population in Jefferson County, but a decline in school-aged children between 2000 and 2020. Data also showed a decrease in the population under 5 years old, and in 2020, the lowest number of births recorded in 15 years. Population shift, the COVID pandemic, and the growth of charter schools has...
soprissun.com
County Road 100 detour? Turn back now!
Elected officials are meeting with highway engineers to grapple with how to keep mudslides and rockfalls, caused by the Grizzly Creek fire scar, from shutting down the 12-mile Glenwood Canyon segment of Interstate 70. When Nature wreaked its canyon havoc, Garfield County Road 100, leading to Cottonwood Pass, was used by many as an unsanctioned detour.
Colorado Daily
California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus
An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
Summit Daily News
A 50-year journey comes full circle on the summit of Buffalo Mountain
A hike up Buffalo Mountain 50 years ago changed Jeff Simley’s life. The Summit County resident remembers riding in his grandfather’s Jeep to Buffalo Cabin in August 1972 as he embarked on a solo mission to forge a path up to the summit, which towered over their house on Lake Dillon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boulder dog-leash restrictions go in effect Monday
Five trails in Boulder will implement new dog-leash restrictions beginning Monday to reduce wildlife interaction as this becomes the most active time of the years for bears.
Nearly $1 billion in unclaimed property is sitting in Colorado’s treasury
The Colorado treasury's unclaimed property division lists $960 million in unclaimed cash, 418 million unclaimed company shares and nearly 7,000 physical items in its unclaimed property inventory.
highlandsranchherald.net
Big doings as Littleton festival returns
A concert and a fireworks show on Aug. 12 at Littleton’s Sterne Park will mark the start of the 2022 Western Welcome Week, the signature Littleton event that occurs each summer. Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic to this kickoff event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sterne Park is at Spotswood Street and Shepperd Avenue, southeast of downtown Littleton.
secretdenver.com
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
Hiker dies from suspected cardiac emergency on Colorado trail
A 35-year-old man died on Friday afternoon, after suffering from a suspected cardiac emergency on the Thomas Lake Trail in Carbondale, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Lakes Trail is a 7.8-mile out-and-back route near Mount Sopris, that is considered a "relatively easy day...
Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?
The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
Summit Daily News
Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride
Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
Why do my fingers swell while hiking?
Have you ever been hiking or running and your fingers started to swell? You are not alone. In fact, this happens to many people, especially during the summertime.
Comments / 0