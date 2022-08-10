ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne utilizes state grant to help recruit lifeguards

The town of Silverthorne received a grant from the state to boost recruitment and retention of lifeguards for the town’s public pool, and town staff are already utilizing the benefits to recruit staff for the Silverthorne Recreation Center. The town received a grant — called the Pools Special Initiative...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Nonprofit applauds end of diaper, feminine hygiene product taxes amid rising inflation, cost of living in Summit County

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a law went into effect in Colorado that ended the state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. A former Summit County local of 15 years, Sarya Alfaro, who recently had to move out of the county for financial reasons, said that the law would have helped her family make ends meet had it gone into effect sooner.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breckenridge, CO
Government
City
Breckenridge, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Linda Harmon: Please vote down ballot

Summit County residents could have a substantial effect on the current threats to our national democracy from Trump-supporting conservatives. Since they haven’t been able change things on a federal level, those who fund and organize the extreme conservative movement are systemically targeting state legislatures. Their goal is to manage gun legislation, health care costs, abortion laws and national election results. If they gain leadership of state legislatures, they can undo what voters choose.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Recycling#Greenhouse Gas#Breckenridge Town Council
CBS Denver

Jeffco Schools admin will soon name schools at risk of closing

Jeffco Public Schools is the latest in a series of metro-area school districts to see declining enrollment numbers. In a meeting scheduled for August 25th, Superintendent Tracy Dorland will recommend specific schools for closure. Data presented to the Board of Education in a July 26th study session showed an increase in overall population in Jefferson County, but a decline in school-aged children between 2000 and 2020. Data also showed a decrease in the population under 5 years old, and in 2020, the lowest number of births recorded in 15 years. Population shift, the COVID pandemic, and the growth of charter schools has...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
soprissun.com

County Road 100 detour? Turn back now!

Elected officials are meeting with highway engineers to grapple with how to keep mudslides and rockfalls, caused by the Grizzly Creek fire scar, from shutting down the 12-mile Glenwood Canyon segment of Interstate 70. When Nature wreaked its canyon havoc, Garfield County Road 100, leading to Cottonwood Pass, was used by many as an unsanctioned detour.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

California life-sciences investor Breakthrough Properties pays $85M for Boulder campus

An out-of-town newcomer has entered Boulder’s red-hot biotechnology real estate market with the purchase of a four-building office hub on 38th Street that will be redeveloped into a life-sciences-focused office, labs and flex-space campus. Breakthrough Properties, a Los Angeles-based joint venture from global real estate investor Tishman Speyer Properties...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
highlandsranchherald.net

Big doings as Littleton festival returns

A concert and a fireworks show on Aug. 12 at Littleton’s Sterne Park will mark the start of the 2022 Western Welcome Week, the signature Littleton event that occurs each summer. Bring a blanket or chairs and a picnic to this kickoff event from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Sterne Park is at Spotswood Street and Shepperd Avenue, southeast of downtown Littleton.
DENVER, CO
secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies from suspected cardiac emergency on Colorado trail

A 35-year-old man died on Friday afternoon, after suffering from a suspected cardiac emergency on the Thomas Lake Trail in Carbondale, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Lakes Trail is a 7.8-mile out-and-back route near Mount Sopris, that is considered a "relatively easy day...
OutThere Colorado

Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?

The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
DENVER, CO
Summit Daily News

Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride

Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy