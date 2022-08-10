It has been said that the passing of a leader sears the heart of the community where they served. For this reason, it is with tremendous sadness that the City of Groveland confirms the sudden passing of our community’s beloved Groveland Fire Chief forefather, Chief Willie Morgan on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. “Chief Morgan proudly served the citizens and visitors of Groveland as Fire Chief for 44 years,” said Groveland’s Fire Chief Kevin Carroll. “He will be missed dearly by our City, our department, and our community.” Chief Morgan began his public safety legacy in Groveland in 1975 as a Fire Department volunteer.

GROVELAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO