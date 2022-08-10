Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Groveland Mourns Fire Department Patriarch
It has been said that the passing of a leader sears the heart of the community where they served. For this reason, it is with tremendous sadness that the City of Groveland confirms the sudden passing of our community’s beloved Groveland Fire Chief forefather, Chief Willie Morgan on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. “Chief Morgan proudly served the citizens and visitors of Groveland as Fire Chief for 44 years,” said Groveland’s Fire Chief Kevin Carroll. “He will be missed dearly by our City, our department, and our community.” Chief Morgan began his public safety legacy in Groveland in 1975 as a Fire Department volunteer.
villages-news.com
Dead Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A dead Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. In 2020, Kimbrough celebrated his 99th...
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
sltablet.com
Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County
The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident shares thoughts on voting ballots, roadside mowing, and street lights
I’ve been thinking – why on our ballot (voting) is there not a party affiliation listed for certain people we’re to vote for? Like judges, for instance. I think every person running for an office should have a D (Democrat), R (Republican), or I (Independent) next to their name.
villages-news.com
Grouting later this month will fill in sinkhole near driveway at home in The Villages
Grouting later this month will fill in a sinkhole near a driveway at a home in The Villages. The sinkhole opened up last month on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale. Community Development District 4 supervisors were updated Friday on the status of the repairs. A...
villages-news.com
CEO resigns at UF Health which is parent company of The Villages hospital
The CEO of UF Health, which is the parent company of The Villages hospital, has resigned. Ed Jimenez has resigned from the top post with UF Health. UF Health has announced that James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
villages-news.com
SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages
The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
villages-news.com
Fenney resident resigns from CDD board to fulfill county commission residency requirement
A Village of Fenney resident officially resigned Thursday from the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors to fulfill a residency requirement in his bid for a seat on the Sumter County Commission. Andrew Bilardello announced he has sold his home in The Villages and purchased a home in Wildwood...
villages-news.com
Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple’s property in The Villages
Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
villages-news.com
Villager pleads with officials to get tougher on junk cars in driveways
A Villager is pleading with officials to get tougher on junk cars in driveways. The Village of De La Vista resident spoke out Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. The Villager complained about a rusty car that is apparently inoperable in a driveway in his...
Citrus County Chronicle
Aldi files plans for new Inverness store
Get ready Inverness: Aldi is coming to your city. The chain has submitted construction plans for a new site on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive. Greg Rice, Inverness community development director, said the city is awaiting the civil engineer’s building plans for more details, including entrance and exits from the new store and redevelopment of that corner.
villages-news.com
Recreation centers in The Villages will be used for voting during August primary election
Recreation centers in The Villages will be used for voting during the August primary election. Early Voting (Primary Election): Saturday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Sumter County and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Marion County. Primary Election: Tuesday, Aug. 23 from...
Citrus County Chronicle
Car washes spring up all over Citrus County
Given the explosion of car washes popping up in Citrus County, there’s no excuse anymore for driving around with dirty vehicles. Caliber Car Wash has announced it will soon open its second county location on the northeast corner of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. It already has one along State Road 44 in Inverness.
villages-news.com
Royal residents take on new adversary after holding off Turnpike threat
With a potential extension of the Florida Turnpike now on hold, Royal residents set their sights Tuesday on a proposed residential development of 527 homes as the latest threat to their historic black community. The Highland Homes family housing project is planned for 157 acres along County Road 229 west...
villages-news.com
Official warns of deeper divisions as conflict resolution meeting turns contentious
An official warned of the potential of deeper divisions between community development districts in The Villages as a conflict resolution meeting Thursday afternoon turned contentious. Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti, seated next to his board’s independent counsel, repeated a sentiment expressed earlier that he believed...
villages-news.com
Driver with drugs nabbed during speeding patrol near SeaBreeze Recreation Center
A driver with drugs in his vehicle was nabbed during a speeding patrol near the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard due to complaints about drivers exceeding the speed limit. The deputy caught on radar a red 2014 Volkswagen Passat four-door sedan traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report.
villages-news.com
Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages
A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River searching for heirs of Hunter Springs Park property's former owner
Related to Lida Martin, the widow who sold the property of what’s now Hunter Springs Park to the city of Crystal River in the late 1930s?. City officials want to know. “Contact City Hall, 352-795-4216, extension 301, and ask for the city manager,” City Manager Ken Frink said.
Villages Daily Sun
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 has goal of becoming largest
The Villages prides itself on being at the top when it comes to growth, median age, recreation and more. One group in The Villages is hoping to add to that list. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 in The Villages, which started in 2010, recently became the fourth largest chapter among the more than 650 in the country with more than 800 members. However, it doesn’t want to stop there. Its goal is to become the largest.
