The Villages, FL

Groveland Mourns Fire Department Patriarch

It has been said that the passing of a leader sears the heart of the community where they served. For this reason, it is with tremendous sadness that the City of Groveland confirms the sudden passing of our community’s beloved Groveland Fire Chief forefather, Chief Willie Morgan on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. “Chief Morgan proudly served the citizens and visitors of Groveland as Fire Chief for 44 years,” said Groveland’s Fire Chief Kevin Carroll. “He will be missed dearly by our City, our department, and our community.” Chief Morgan began his public safety legacy in Groveland in 1975 as a Fire Department volunteer.
GROVELAND, FL
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County

The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages

The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Neighbors fearful of rodent invasion from dead couple’s property in The Villages

Neighbors are fearful of a potential rodent invasion from a dead couple’s property in The Villages. The property at 3466 Auburndale Ave. in the Village of Summerhill was purchased in 2004 for $139,900 by Carl “Wayne” and Marjorie Bridgewater. They were the original owners. They were married in 1956. Marjorie Bridgewater died in 2018. He died in 2020.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Aldi files plans for new Inverness store

Get ready Inverness: Aldi is coming to your city. The chain has submitted construction plans for a new site on the northwest corner of State Road 44 and Forest Drive. Greg Rice, Inverness community development director, said the city is awaiting the civil engineer’s building plans for more details, including entrance and exits from the new store and redevelopment of that corner.
INVERNESS, FL
Car washes spring up all over Citrus County

Given the explosion of car washes popping up in Citrus County, there’s no excuse anymore for driving around with dirty vehicles. Caliber Car Wash has announced it will soon open its second county location on the northeast corner of County Roads 491 and 486 in Lecanto. It already has one along State Road 44 in Inverness.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Official warns of deeper divisions as conflict resolution meeting turns contentious

An official warned of the potential of deeper divisions between community development districts in The Villages as a conflict resolution meeting Thursday afternoon turned contentious. Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti, seated next to his board’s independent counsel, repeated a sentiment expressed earlier that he believed...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Driver with drugs nabbed during speeding patrol near SeaBreeze Recreation Center

A driver with drugs in his vehicle was nabbed during a speeding patrol near the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was conducting traffic enforcement at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Buena Vista Boulevard due to complaints about drivers exceeding the speed limit. The deputy caught on radar a red 2014 Volkswagen Passat four-door sedan traveling at 53 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 has goal of becoming largest

The Villages prides itself on being at the top when it comes to growth, median age, recreation and more. One group in The Villages is hoping to add to that list. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 in The Villages, which started in 2010, recently became the fourth largest chapter among the more than 650 in the country with more than 800 members. However, it doesn’t want to stop there. Its goal is to become the largest.
THE VILLAGES, FL

