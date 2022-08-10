ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 1

Related
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2% in Thursday morning trading and held those gains throughout the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains above $24,000. Ether’s (ETH) price climbed 4%. ETH’s push higher occurred on higher than average trading volume when compared to its 20-day moving average.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Hedge Fund Point72’s Steve Cohen Plans Crypto Asset Manager: Report

Steve Cohen, the billionaire behind hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, is setting up a crypto-specific asset manager, Blockworks reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cohen started investing in crypto in 2018. The new entity is in the early planning stages. It will trade spot cryptocurrencies, a new tactic for...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

How to Buy and Sell NFTs on LooksRare

The community-first marketplace rewards its users with LOOKS tokens for transacting. LooksRare is one of the many non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces that run on the Ethereum blockchain. The developers behind the platform, launched in January, have said they want to build “something better” than competitors, including Bored Ape behemoth OpenSea.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Finishes Higher for Third Consecutive Week

BTC regains $24,000 after initially trading lower. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reclaimed $24,000 after falling earlier in the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading sideways and just over this threshold. Bitcoin rose 3% over the last week, continuing recent momentum. Ether’s (ETH) price increased 0.6%, surpassing...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dex#Futures Contracts#Crop Yield#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Btc#Mtndao
CoinDesk

Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor

Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto Mining Hosting Firm Applied Blockchain Adds $15M Loan to Pay Off Debt, Fund Growth

Bitcoin mining hosting company Applied Blockchain (APLD) has secured a $15 million loan to pay off its existing debt and fund the buildout of data centers. The loan, which was granted by a North Dakota bank, is expected to have an interest rate of 1.5% for the first 13 months after including "state-based economic incentives" and 6.5% for the remainder of the term, according to a company press release on Friday.
JAMESTOWN, ND
CoinDesk

Crypto’s Downturn Makes Space for Education and Regulation

I’ve been told several times over the past few weeks that cryptocurrencies and digital assets are maturing asset classes and that blockchain is a maturing technology. These comments, at times, seem like jumps to conclusions. They fail to draw upon facts to back up their bold claims about the future. But they do raise an important question – how exactly does an asset class mature?
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Industry
CoinDesk

Rune Christensen Details How MakerDAO Is Navigating Tornado Cash Sanctions

The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should prepare itself for a more adversarial relationship with regulators, warned Rune Christensen, founder of MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the DAI stablecoin. Christensen told CoinDesk TV on Thursday the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash may be ushering in “a new...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says

Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp Suspends Several Crypto-Related Accounts

Mailchimp appears to have suspended the accounts of several crypto-related firms, according to the affected outlets. Crypto firms on the chopping board include intelligence platform Messari. Founder Ryan Selkis posted on Twitter revealing the suspension and expressing his disappointment. Media outlet Decrypt also reported the news. Crypto wallet provider Edge,...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative

Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Blocked as Uzbekistan Clamps Down

The websites of global cryptocurrency exchanges have been blocked in Uzbekistan, the National Agency for Perspective Projects said Wednesday. Gleb Kostarev, Binance's head of Eastern Europe, confirmed that the exchange's website hasn't been accessible for users in Uzbekistan since Tuesday. Huobi, FTX, Bybit and others are also blocked, he said.
MARKETS
rigzone.com

88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement

'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
ALASKA STATE
CoinDesk

Monero’s Privacy-Focused Crypto Protocol Upgrade Is Now Live

The non-contentious hard fork to upgrade one of crypto’s most popular privacy protocols, Monero, was successfully completed today. The fork took place at block 2,688,888 (18:47 UTC) and enhances the network with a host of new privacy-preserving features:. The number of signers for a ring signature has been increased...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Ethereum’s Merge Now Has Tentative September Dates

It now looks even more likely the major Ethereum overhaul known as the Merge will take place in September. Ethereum developers discussed potential dates for the long-awaited Merge, when the Ethereum blockchain makes its move to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work, during a Consensus Layer call Thursday. A document circulated among Ethereum...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy