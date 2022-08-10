Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price rose 2% in Thursday morning trading and held those gains throughout the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization remains above $24,000. Ether’s (ETH) price climbed 4%. ETH’s push higher occurred on higher than average trading volume when compared to its 20-day moving average.
CoinDesk
Hedge Fund Point72’s Steve Cohen Plans Crypto Asset Manager: Report
Steve Cohen, the billionaire behind hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, is setting up a crypto-specific asset manager, Blockworks reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Cohen started investing in crypto in 2018. The new entity is in the early planning stages. It will trade spot cryptocurrencies, a new tactic for...
CoinDesk
How to Buy and Sell NFTs on LooksRare
The community-first marketplace rewards its users with LOOKS tokens for transacting. LooksRare is one of the many non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces that run on the Ethereum blockchain. The developers behind the platform, launched in January, have said they want to build “something better” than competitors, including Bored Ape behemoth OpenSea.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Finishes Higher for Third Consecutive Week
BTC regains $24,000 after initially trading lower. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reclaimed $24,000 after falling earlier in the day. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading sideways and just over this threshold. Bitcoin rose 3% over the last week, continuing recent momentum. Ether’s (ETH) price increased 0.6%, surpassing...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Solana Market Shrugs Off TVL Fakery With Price Rebound; Ether Climbs on Merge Anticipation
Prices: Bitcoin spends most of Thursday above $24K before declining; ether jumps even higher. Insights: SOL gains ground despite a scheme that juiced the value of Saber and the Solana blockchain. ●Bitcoin (BTC): $23,781 −1.0%. ●Ether (ETH): $1,860 +0.3%. ●S&P 500 daily close: 4,207.27 −0.1%. ●Gold: $1,804 per...
CoinDesk
Let Ugly Ducklings Grow: Why Crypto Needs a Safe Harbor
Asked for his views on cryptocurrencies, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler likes to quote the poet James Whitcomb Riley, who wrote, “When I see a bird that walks like a duck and swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.”
CoinDesk
Crypto Mining Hosting Firm Applied Blockchain Adds $15M Loan to Pay Off Debt, Fund Growth
Bitcoin mining hosting company Applied Blockchain (APLD) has secured a $15 million loan to pay off its existing debt and fund the buildout of data centers. The loan, which was granted by a North Dakota bank, is expected to have an interest rate of 1.5% for the first 13 months after including "state-based economic incentives" and 6.5% for the remainder of the term, according to a company press release on Friday.
CoinDesk
Crypto’s Downturn Makes Space for Education and Regulation
I’ve been told several times over the past few weeks that cryptocurrencies and digital assets are maturing asset classes and that blockchain is a maturing technology. These comments, at times, seem like jumps to conclusions. They fail to draw upon facts to back up their bold claims about the future. But they do raise an important question – how exactly does an asset class mature?
CoinDesk
Rune Christensen Details How MakerDAO Is Navigating Tornado Cash Sanctions
The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem should prepare itself for a more adversarial relationship with regulators, warned Rune Christensen, founder of MakerDAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the DAI stablecoin. Christensen told CoinDesk TV on Thursday the U.S. Treasury Department's sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash may be ushering in “a new...
CoinDesk
Ban Banks From Holding Crypto, UN Development Body Says
Developing countries should introduce widespread restrictions on crypto usage given the risks to tax collection, monetary policy and financial stability, and ban banks from holding crypto, the United Nations’ development arm said in three reports published Thursday. The UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, warns that the rising...
CoinDesk
Email Marketing Firm Mailchimp Suspends Several Crypto-Related Accounts
Mailchimp appears to have suspended the accounts of several crypto-related firms, according to the affected outlets. Crypto firms on the chopping board include intelligence platform Messari. Founder Ryan Selkis posted on Twitter revealing the suspension and expressing his disappointment. Media outlet Decrypt also reported the news. Crypto wallet provider Edge,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Entrepreneurs Bankman-Fried, Sun in Talks to Buy Majority of Huobi Global Exchange: Report
Leon Li, founder of crypto exchange Huobi Global, is in talks to sell a majority stake in the company in a transaction that would value the firm at $3 billion or more, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Li is looking to sell almost 60% of the firm, and has held preliminary...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin $24K Breakout Elusive as Treasury Yields Balk at Peak Inflation Narrative
Traders looking for an explanation for bitcoin's (BTC) latest failure to stay above $24,000 may want to look at what the bond market is saying. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose to a three-week high of 2.90% early today, extending the recovery from the low of 2.67% hit after Wednesday’s inflation data. The two-year yield held steady at around 3.20%, having put in a low of 3.08% on Wednesday, per data sourced from charting platform TradingView.
CoinDesk
Binance Among Crypto Exchanges Blocked as Uzbekistan Clamps Down
The websites of global cryptocurrency exchanges have been blocked in Uzbekistan, the National Agency for Perspective Projects said Wednesday. Gleb Kostarev, Binance's head of Eastern Europe, confirmed that the exchange's website hasn't been accessible for users in Uzbekistan since Tuesday. Huobi, FTX, Bybit and others are also blocked, he said.
rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Should Dividend Investors Add This Stock to Their Portfolios?
This Dividend King pays shareholders a market-beating dividend.
Huge UK electric car battery factory on ‘life support’ to cut costs
Construction of a huge electric car battery factory that has attracted tens of millions of pounds of taxpayer cash and been hailed as a flagship project of Boris Johnson’s levelling up policy has been put on “life support” to cut spending, leaked internal documents suggest. Work on...
CoinDesk
Monero’s Privacy-Focused Crypto Protocol Upgrade Is Now Live
The non-contentious hard fork to upgrade one of crypto’s most popular privacy protocols, Monero, was successfully completed today. The fork took place at block 2,688,888 (18:47 UTC) and enhances the network with a host of new privacy-preserving features:. The number of signers for a ring signature has been increased...
CoinDesk
Ethereum’s Merge Now Has Tentative September Dates
It now looks even more likely the major Ethereum overhaul known as the Merge will take place in September. Ethereum developers discussed potential dates for the long-awaited Merge, when the Ethereum blockchain makes its move to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work, during a Consensus Layer call Thursday. A document circulated among Ethereum...
