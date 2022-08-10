Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Penn State football running back Caziah Holmes no longer listed on 2022 roster
Penn State lost one of its running backs Saturday morning. Nittany Lion sophomore Caziah Holmes didn't appear on Penn State's active roster on its website Saturday. He has not yet entered the transfer portal. The Titusville, Florida, native played for the blue and white for two seasons and finished the...
Should fans expect to see improvement in Penn State's offensive line this season? | The 1-0 Podcast
With the start of the 2022-23 season fast approaching, the 1-0 Podcast co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph dive into their offensive line previews for this season. Engle and Ralph talk more on the offensive line's strengths and weaknesses for this season and what they expect to see from the players in a few weeks.
State College Family Clothesline announces details about upcoming Lululemon launch
On Wednesday, The Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced the details in a Facebook post of its upcoming lululemon launch. The launched products are available in store on Aug 19 starting at 8 a.m., and customers are allowed to start lining up at 6 a.m., according to the store’s Facebook post.
State College police request aid in identifying man allegedly involved in theft
On Thursday, the State College Police Department released a request for the public's assistance in identifying a man allegedly involved in theft. The suspect allegedly entered The Tavern, a downtown restaurant and bar, when it was closed at 2 a.m. on Aug. 8 and took five bottles of liquor from the bar.
