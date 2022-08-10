Read full article on original website
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Wildfire being mopped up near New Castle
A fire that broke out on the side of a hill south of New Castle on Saturday afternoon is currently being mopped up by the Colorado River Fire Rescue, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. No injuries were reported. Garfield County Communications Officer Walt Stowe said the fire...
Hiker dies from suspected cardiac emergency on Colorado trail
A 35-year-old man died on Friday afternoon, after suffering from a suspected cardiac emergency on the Thomas Lake Trail in Carbondale, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Thomas Lakes Trail is a 7.8-mile out-and-back route near Mount Sopris, that is considered a "relatively easy day...
'Flash Flood Watch' issued as monsoonal storms roll over Colorado's burn scar areas
Yet another round of monsoonal rain storms are expected to impact some of Colorado's burn scar areas on Saturday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Flash Flood Watch. The service is calling for an increased potential for flooding at the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood...
KJCT8
‘Westward Three’ project bringing money into Grand Junction for infrastructure improvements
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado will be receiving nearly $46 million for transportation projects, and a lot of that money will be used to fix rural roads near Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle. Titled the Westward Three Project, it includes finances for bicycle, pedestrian, and parking improvements. Senators John...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
soprissun.com
County Road 100 detour? Turn back now!
Elected officials are meeting with highway engineers to grapple with how to keep mudslides and rockfalls, caused by the Grizzly Creek fire scar, from shutting down the 12-mile Glenwood Canyon segment of Interstate 70. When Nature wreaked its canyon havoc, Garfield County Road 100, leading to Cottonwood Pass, was used by many as an unsanctioned detour.
Fort Morgan Times
West Nile Virus showing up in horses, humans across in Colorado
West Nile Virus is showing up across Colorado this summer with one confirmed equine case and at least four cases in humans. According to a statement issued Thursday by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, a three-year-old gelding in Weld County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus and is now recovering. The horse developed neurological symptoms in late July, including weakness, stumbling and poor muscle control. The gelding’s vaccine status is unknown. It is Colorado’s first confirmed equine WNV case this year.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Lauren Boebert’s neighbors’ 911 calls describe threats, husband running over mailbox
Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies decided to let neighbors of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert settle a dispute between themselves and the congresswoman’s husband after he reportedly threatened them and destroyed their mailbox. But 911 calls from the incident, obtained by The Denver Post, show just how upset and nervous...
Aspen Daily News
‘Wow, it’s really over’: Joy Maniloff ends her successful run at El Jebel's Bella Mia
One of the longest-operating restaurants in the midvalley went out on top Aug. 6 when Bella Mia in El Jebel hosted a crowd that started lining up at 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. opening. “Wow, it’s really over,” Joy Maniloff said Thursday when looking back at her nearly 31-year...
Comments / 0