WDBJ7.com
Walking vigil sheds light on the good, and reclaims ownership of August in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just before an interfaith service in Charlottesville on Friday, August 12, the community held a “Unite the Light” walking vigil. It made a one mile route around the city, stopping where community members stood up against hate five years ago. Participants say doing this...
New pictures of Charlottesville in 2017 tell the story of a community that fought back
For about a decade now, Ézé Amos has walked all over the city with his camera, capturing slices of Charlottesville life — friends catching up over drinks on the Miller’s patio, children dancing to a busker’s tune. He knows everyone, and everyone knows him. Amos...
Heather Heyer’s Mom Wants America to Remember Charlottesville, and Wake Up to Fascism
Sometimes Susan Bro sits in her car near Heather Heyer Way, the street in Charlottesville, Virginia, named in honor of her daughter. “I blow kisses to her, have a snack. I say I am eating my lunch with her,” Bro told The Daily Beast. On Friday—five years to the day that Heyer, 32, was murdered by white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr.—Bro was planning to go to the site where her daughter was struck by Fields’ car, as near to the time it happened on Aug. 12, 2017. While she has been to the street, or driven by it, many...
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
Moment of silence marks 5 years since Charlottesville rally: 'Never forget'
Friday marked five years since white nationalists clashed with counter protesters in the wake of the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017.
In Charlottesville’s ‘summer of hate,’ a Chinese American pastor found his place in the struggle for civil rights
On Aug. 12, 2017, I spent the day at First United Methodist Church, helping counterprotesters and faith leaders communicate while white supremacists, neo-Nazis and racists marched the streets of Charlottesville, my home town. The church was a sanctuary for counter protesters, where I witnessed people seek care after being bloodied and bruised by the violence that day.
UV Cavalier Daily
Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research
Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
WDBJ7.com
UVA holds panel to discuss the lasting legacies of August 2017
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some experts at UVA are working together to help make sense of what happened in 2017, and about what we can do now to make sure it never happens again. Five years ago, UVA’s lawn was flooded with white supremacists carrying lit torches; an alarming event...
touropia.com
12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit
The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
NBC 29 News
Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
WHSV
Just One Sister Circle connects Black women and girls throughout the Shenandoah Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “Strength. Support. Just from one woman to another it was the eye contact that they gave each other. It meant power,” Joyce Sampson said. Joyce Sampson says it all started with one look. “We were watching the inauguration of President Biden and we noticed...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County authorities recover deceased individual from the Rivanna River
Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge Saturday morning. Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harrisonburg (VA)
Harrisonburg, an independent city nestled in western Shenandoah Valley in the Commonwealth of Virginia, United States, is the county seat of Rockingham County. Harrisonburg, VA, was founded by Thomas Harrison in 1779 and incorporated a city in 1916. The city is populated with 53,558 people as of the 2022 census....
Over 21,000 Virginians have died from COVID. She plans to memorialize them.
Dr. Arlene Simmons said the idea will be to have memorial walls and gardens throughout the property with names of those who have died.
UV Cavalier Daily
WHITE: This unfortunately won’t be our last cry for help
The events that occurred in Charlottesville both on and off Grounds in August 2017 should have taught the University community an invaluable lesson about the needs of its marginalized students. That Friday night, a group of people marched on our Grounds espousing hate and protested in downtown Charlottesville the following day, resulting in a clash with counter protesters that was extremely violent and deadly. When I learned what happened, I was only a junior in high school, still reeling from the new reality posed by former president Donald Trump’s election. I would not come to the University until two years later, and by then I had a general idea of what I could and could not expect when it came to protecting marginalized students. And now, five years after the events of Aug. 11 and 12, what I can still expect as a marginalized student is less than the bare minimum — to not feel fully safe in a space where racism has been as fundamental as it has been enduring.
WDBJ7.com
UVA Health says COVID hospitalizations have plateaued
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it currently has 34 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with 6 in the intensive care unit. It says the number of hospitalizations has been plateauing in the last few weeks. The patients are made up of people in the hospital for COVID symptoms,...
Augusta Free Press
Neighbor sets up GoFundMe to help Crozet family that lost everything in townhouse fire
An Albemarle County family lost everything in a Thursday afternoon fire. A neighbor has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family start over. “We live in Old Trail in Crozet, and they live on Old Trail Drive. We wanted to have a way to give them donations, money, support, etc., but without them having to set anything up or cause any other stress or worries by asking them for their immediate needs,” said Laura Mesher, who set up the GoFundMe campaign for the Davenport family – mother Denise and her two children.
cbs19news
Two men accused of Greene County murder
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been charged with murder for a shooting that occurred Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, officials received a 911 call Wednesday regarding a shooting in the Ruckersville area. When deputies arrived, they found...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg arsonist sentenced to prison with most time suspended
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to a series of arsons in Lynchburg has been sentenced. Brennan Thornhill’s plea came in court March 9. The Lynchburg man had been charged with maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land, as well as arson involving a vehicle.
WDBJ7.com
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New affordable housing for low-income families and people with disabilities is coming to Lynchburg. Construction has officially begun for the development of three new apartment complexes on Florida Avenue. Rush Homes is a local nonprofit funding the construction of Florida Terrace. They already have a list...
