Planned Water Outage in Lake Charles August 16
On August 12, 2022, the City of Lake Charles reported that on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a temporary water service disruption is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of West Oak Lane where contractors are currently working on a drainage project. The outage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to perform a water line relocation and the related tie-ins.
Lake Charles American Press
8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
KPLC TV
SWLA Veterans Association cleans up Bilbo Cemetery
Barbe High seniors celebrate ‘last first day’ of school with elementary students. Some feel Entergy assistance much too little. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2022. Dana Trey Morgan, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana...
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles
One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles. On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, detectives arrested Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Louisiana Avenue, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, on a warrant for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
brproud.com
Suspect from Louisiana meets carjacking victim on social media, sheriff’s office says
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported carjacking around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. The carjacking allegedly took place in the 3300 block of Opelousas St. “While deputies were on the phone with the victim they were able...
KPLC TV
I-10 E exit to Hwy 165 reopened
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East Exit 44 to Hwy 165 has reopened following an accident Saturday, according to DOTD.
Lake Charles American Press
Portion of La. in Lake Arthur renamed in honor of Fox
A stretch of La. 14 from La. 380 south to Fourth Street in Lake Arthur is now the Marion “Butch” Fox Memorial Highway, honoring the late tourism and economic development leader in her hometown. Fox was the president/CEO of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, Tourism Commission and...
KPLC TV
Kinder teen expected to survive shooting at back-to-school party; juvenile suspect wanted
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - An 18-year-old Kinder man is hospitalized following a shooting at a camp on Old Ferry Road Friday night. We are told a fight broke out after students from Jennings and Welsh showed up uninvited to a Kinder back-to-school party at the camp. Landon Schmitz tried to break up the fight and was shot in the abdomen, his father Nick Schmitz said.
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants
Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break
Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced on August 11, 2022, that two Police Jury Buildings are closed due to a water main break. The two buildings are located at 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive in downtown Lake Charles, and both are closed until further notice.
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
Lake Charles American Press
Two Police Jury buildings closed due to water main break
The 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive buildings in downtown Lake Charles are closed until further notice due to a water main break. The facilities are home to numerous Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments, as well as other agencies such as the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, the State Fire Marshal, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office.
KPLC TV
Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
KPLC TV
Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews worked to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. A company trying to run a new gas line broke the...
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
KPLC TV
Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
KPLC TV
Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Reward offered in Oakdale homicide
OAKDALE – The Allen Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that would lead to the arrest of a man wanted for a murder in Oakdale. Malcolm Pugh, 21, is accused of shooting Anthony Rakestraw Jr., 25 on Aug. 5 during an argument on Arkansas Avenue in Oakdale, police said.
KPLC TV
Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
