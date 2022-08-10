ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Planned Water Outage in Lake Charles August 16

On August 12, 2022, the City of Lake Charles reported that on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a temporary water service disruption is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of West Oak Lane where contractors are currently working on a drainage project. The outage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to perform a water line relocation and the related tie-ins.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/13: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Mark A. Handy, 55, 115 Fry St. — possession of synthetic marijuana, first offense; two counts drug possession; possession of marijuana, first offense (14 grams or less). Bond: $6,250. Joseph Bradley Riggs, 57, 1600 4th St. — possession of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 12, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 12, 2022. Dana Trey Morgan, 23, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less). Christopher Allen Jacobs, 37, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of marijuana...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles

One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles. On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, detectives arrested Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Louisiana Avenue, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, on a warrant for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Portion of La. in Lake Arthur renamed in honor of Fox

A stretch of La. 14 from La. 380 south to Fourth Street in Lake Arthur is now the Marion “Butch” Fox Memorial Highway, honoring the late tourism and economic development leader in her hometown. Fox was the president/CEO of the Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development, Tourism Commission and...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants

Two From Louisiana Arrested After Striking a Cow When Deputies Discover They Both Have Warrants. Louisiana – On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 04:18 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 26 and Ardoin Road in regard to a cow in the roadway. When deputies arrived, they discovered the cow had been hit by a vehicle.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break

Multiple Government Offices Closed After Two Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Buildings Shut Down Due to Water Main Break. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced on August 11, 2022, that two Police Jury Buildings are closed due to a water main break. The two buildings are located at 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive in downtown Lake Charles, and both are closed until further notice.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
News Break
Politics
Lake Charles American Press

Two Police Jury buildings closed due to water main break

The 901 Lakeshore Drive and 1011 Lakeshore Drive buildings in downtown Lake Charles are closed until further notice due to a water main break. The facilities are home to numerous Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments, as well as other agencies such as the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, the State Fire Marshal, the Southwest Louisiana Law Center and the Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor’s Office.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Water main break on Lakeshore near courthouse

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crews worked to repair a water main break next to the courthouse in downtown Lake Charles. The break left a significant amount of water on Lakeshore Drive, from Kirby Street south to Clarence Street. A company trying to run a new gas line broke the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Free Kona Ice in Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local Kona Ice trucks are giving away free shaved ice today. The Kona Ice truck was at Coburn’s on McNeese Street this morning. They will be at Greengate Garden Center on Lake Street from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and at Stine Home & Yard on Nelson Road from 12:45 p.m. until 2 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Precautionary boil advisory issued for area of Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory for certain customers in Moss Bluff due to a broken water main. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. Woodland Trail. Frontier Trail. Pin Oak Drive. Willow Drive. Pecan Drive. Cherry Street. Pine...
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Reward offered in Oakdale homicide

OAKDALE – The Allen Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that would lead to the arrest of a man wanted for a murder in Oakdale. Malcolm Pugh, 21, is accused of shooting Anthony Rakestraw Jr., 25 on Aug. 5 during an argument on Arkansas Avenue in Oakdale, police said.
OAKDALE, LA
KPLC TV

Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

