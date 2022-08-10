Read full article on original website
wortfm.org
Matt Rothschild and the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
CBS 58
Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
CBS 58
Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 14 months, Wisconsin taxpayers will no longer have to pay for an investigation that found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. On Friday, Aug. 12, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos fired Michael Gableman, ending the investigation. Critics say it's far too little too late....
thecentersquare.com
Michels’ win highlights new Wisconsin political map
(The Center Square) – The political geography in Wisconsin politics is changing. Tim Michels won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday by winning 62 of the state’s 72 counties, most of them outside of the traditional Republican base of southeast Wisconsin. “Tim Michels won every region of...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
drydenwire.com
Tuesday's Wisconsin Primary Election Saw Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years
MADISON, Wis. – Few problems were reported in Tuesday’s Partisan Primary Election, in which nearly 26% of Wisconsin’s voting-age population turned out to vote, according to unofficial results, the highest level for a Partisan Primary in 40 years. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has not yet certified the...
nbc15.com
Barnes holds rally at Hinchley Dairy Farm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon. Barnes was joined by Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin holding a rally in Cambridge, Wisconsin at Hinchley Dairy Farm. Wisconsin farmers, along with endorsers and other local supporters, were in attendance. Barnes talked about...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
nbc15.com
‘The Great Taste of the Midwest’ returns to full capacity in Madison this weekend
Many alarm services had wrong info for emergencies in Iowa Co., sheriff’s office says. Several companies that offered alarm services in Iowa Co. were not prepared to reach out to the right people in an emergency, the Sheriff’s Office revealed. Madison teen arrested for bomb threats at Memorial...
TMJ4 News breaks down 2022 Wisconsin primary election results
Tim Michels spent millions of dollars of his own money and he picked up the endorsement of former president Donald Trump to beat Rebecca Kleefisch.
nbc15.com
Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce held an event Saturday to celebrate the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. The night included dinner, entertainment and remarks from CEO and President Jessica Cavazos. She said the event has not been held in three years and she is happy this moment is finally happening.
nbc15.com
DCHS kicks off special pricing for NBC15 adoption event
In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
nbc15.com
Rep. Steil, Rock Co. leaders hold roundtable discussion on fighting fentanyl use
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil (R-1st District) and members of the Rock County community participated in a roundtable Thursday on fighting the use of fentanyl-related substances. Steil hosted the “Fighting Fentanyl Roundtable” with area law enforcement, federal agency officials and medical experts. They discussed the challenges the...
boreal.org
Governor Walz And Governor Evers Ask DOT For Nearly $900 Million To Fund Blatnik Bridge Rebuild
The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin are asking the federal government for $889.5 million to support the Blatnik Bridge project. The money would come from the bipartisan infrastructure law that was created last fall. The Blatnik Bridge is 61-years-old and sees roughly 33,000 cars and trucks driving on it every...
nbc15.com
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney
MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
nbc15.com
Madison’s Gun Buyback event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Gun Buyback event aims to benefit the Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the accessibility to firearms puts everyone’s safety at risk. Non-gun owners may know how to access an unsecured gun which can negatively impact how safe a community may be.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
