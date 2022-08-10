ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Michels’ win highlights new Wisconsin political map

(The Center Square) – The political geography in Wisconsin politics is changing. Tim Michels won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday by winning 62 of the state’s 72 counties, most of them outside of the traditional Republican base of southeast Wisconsin. “Tim Michels won every region of...
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
Barnes holds rally at Hinchley Dairy Farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes kicked off his general election campaign Thursday afternoon. Barnes was joined by Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin holding a rally in Cambridge, Wisconsin at Hinchley Dairy Farm. Wisconsin farmers, along with endorsers and other local supporters, were in attendance. Barnes talked about...
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce held an event Saturday to celebrate the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. The night included dinner, entertainment and remarks from CEO and President Jessica Cavazos. She said the event has not been held in three years and she is happy this moment is finally happening.
DCHS kicks off special pricing for NBC15 adoption event

In the CHIPS Act, roughly $10 billion will be dispersed among 20 different regions in the U.S. The Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrated the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people were killed in...
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
Rep. Steil, Rock Co. leaders hold roundtable discussion on fighting fentanyl use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Representative Bryan Steil (R-1st District) and members of the Rock County community participated in a roundtable Thursday on fighting the use of fentanyl-related substances. Steil hosted the “Fighting Fentanyl Roundtable” with area law enforcement, federal agency officials and medical experts. They discussed the challenges the...
DHS makes plan to prevent FoodShare fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - FoodShare providers plan to use a federal grant to improve fraud prevention tactics through new detection technology. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there is an increase in fraud for families who use FoodShare, WIC or SNAP food programs in Wisconsin. DHS Deputy Inspector...
Madison’s Gun Buyback event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Gun Buyback event aims to benefit the Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the accessibility to firearms puts everyone’s safety at risk. Non-gun owners may know how to access an unsecured gun which can negatively impact how safe a community may be.
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
