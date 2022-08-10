Griffith sustained a dislocated left elbow during the Broncos' preseason opener against the Cowboys on Saturday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Griffith exited Thursday's exhibition and headed straight to Denver's locker after sustaining this injury on just the second play from scrimmage. The second-year linebacker out of Indiana State was also seen with his left arm wrapped and in a sling postgame, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. It's unclear just how long Griffith will be sidelined with this injury, but his absence could be a significant loss for Denver as he has operated as the team's first-string inside linebacker throughout much of training camp.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO