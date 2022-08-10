Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Picks up knee issue
Wallace is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Prior to his departure in the first quarter, Wallace hauled in one of two targets for three yards and lost four yards on one carry. After that end-around, he went to sideline medical tent to have his ankle looked at, but the issue actually impacted his knee. If Wallace is unable to reenter the contest, the Ravens' top available wide receivers will be Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche (undisclosed) not playing Thursday.
CBS Sports
Colts' Isaiah Rodgers: Suffers head injury
Rodgers came out of Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo to be evaluated for a potential head injury, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports. Rodgers is now questionable to return Saturday after he was seen walking to Indianapolis' locker room, according to Atkins. In his absence, cornerbacks Marvell Tell, Tony Brown and Anthony Chesley should see increased snaps against the Bills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: Likely out for preseason opener
Goodwin (hamstring) isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. The veteran receiver has impressed Seattle's coaching staff with his efforts in training camp thus far, per Tim Weaver of USA Today. However, Goodwin is on track to watch Saturday's game against Pittsburgh from the sidelines after he picked up a hamstring injury in practice. The speedster signed with the Seahawks in May and figures to compete for snaps with Freddie Swain (back), Dee Eskridge (hamstring) and Bo Melton, behind usual starters DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ken Giles: Solid rehab outings at Triple-A
Giles (shoulder) made his most recent pair of rehab appearances Tuesday and Wednesday with Triple-A Tacoma, firing two scoreless innings during which he's allowed a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout. The veteran right-hander has been impressive during his time in the minors save for one hiccup Friday...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Pierre Strong: Seven touches in preseason opener
Strong rushed six times for 25 yards and caught his only target for no gain in Thursday's 23-21 preseason loss to the Giants. Strong has reportedly shown good receiving ability in camp, which could be his ticket to a complementary role in the wake of James White's retirement, but he failed to make much of an impact in that regard Thursday. It's also a bit worrisome that he was deployed after both J.J. Taylor and rookie sixth-round pick Kevin Harris, which suggests that Strong could be below both in New England's backfield pecking order, but the 2022 fourth-rounder has time to make up some ground on that front. On the bright side, Strong's average of 4.2 yards per carry was the highest among Patriots rushers Thursday, which gives him some momentum to build on for the second preseason game against Carolina next Friday.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Suffers dislocated elbow
Griffith sustained a dislocated left elbow during the Broncos' preseason opener against the Cowboys on Saturday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Griffith exited Thursday's exhibition and headed straight to Denver's locker after sustaining this injury on just the second play from scrimmage. The second-year linebacker out of Indiana State was also seen with his left arm wrapped and in a sling postgame, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. It's unclear just how long Griffith will be sidelined with this injury, but his absence could be a significant loss for Denver as he has operated as the team's first-string inside linebacker throughout much of training camp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Raiders' Darren Waller: Dealing with hamstring issue
Waller has been missing time in training camp due to a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Schefter notes that the tight end's hamstring issue is not considered serious, while Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com relays that it appears as though Waller could return to practice next week. With that in mind, it seems safe to assume that Waller won't be available for Sunday's preseason contest against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: May not play Saturday
Wilson won't play much, if at all, in Saturday's preseason game against Dallas, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports. Wilson might get a few more snaps than other top QBs this preseason, considering he and coach Nathaniel Hackett both are new to Denver. Still, it probably won't amount to much more than a few series, and perhaps in the second/third week of the preseason rather than Saturday.
CBS Sports
Browns' Kareem Hunt: Not suiting up Friday
Hunt isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game in Jacksonville. Hunt recently held himself out of team drills in training camp due to his desire for a new contract, but he eventually returned to full capacity at practice after two days. Still, he won't be available to the Browns offense, along with top running back Nick Chubb. With those two unavailable, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton, Jerome Ford and John Kelly will be the team's active members of the backfield Friday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Shane Lemieux: Will not return Thursday
Lemieux (toe) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Lemieux suffered a toe injury on the Giants' opening drive that will keep him out for the remainder of Thursday night's game. In his absence, offensive linemen Joshua Ezeudu and Josh Rivas should see increased reps at left guard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chris Evans: Poor effort Friday
Evans carried the ball eight times for minus-three yards and caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals. Getting the start in the backfield with both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine held out, Evans had an absolutely awful showing as a lead back. The second-year player out of Michigan averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a rookie while flashing some receiving skills, but performances like this could make it tough for Evans to even hang onto the No. 3 spot on the depth chart ahead of Trayveon Williams.
Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault
Former NFL star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an altercation with a woman at a New Jersey hotel. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on July 31 at the Tropicana Atlantic City, when a 28-year-old woman informed hotel security that Gore physically assaulted her. When police arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of physical injuries on the woman, and Gore was not taken into custody. However, upon further investigation by the authorities, Gore has since been charged with simple assault in connection to the incident. In a new report obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore,...
CBS Sports
Ravens' James Proche: To miss 1-to-2 weeks
Coach John Harbaugh said Proche wasn't available for Thursday's preseason game against the Titans due to a soft-tissue injury that will sideline the wide receiver 1-to-2 weeks, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "It's not going to be too long," Harbaugh added. If the given timetable surpasses the two-week mark, Proche...
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Seahawks score: Live updates, TV channel, live stream, game stats for Saturday's preseason game
The Seahawks and Steelers are halfway through their preseason opener. As these clubs went into the locker room for halftime, Pittsburgh held a touchdown lead thanks to some strong play from both Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as this quarterback battle in Pittsburgh wages on. Trubisky got the start and...
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Leaves Friday's game
Wilson went to the locker room after sustaining an undisclosed injury during Friday's preseason game at Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The injury occurred at the end of a seven-yard scramble, after which he dove forward, attempted to get up and then remained on the turf for a few minutes, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. With Joe Flacco sitting out Friday, the Jets are down to Mike White and Chris Streveler at quarterback.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Rehab continues positively
Trammell (hamstring) is 4-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks, a stolen base and total three runs in his last three rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma. Trammell appears to be on the cusp of a return after seven rehab games, but it remains to be seen if the Mariners will opt to activate him in time for the start of the weekend series with the Rangers that begins Friday. The fact the 24-year-old just played a full nine innings in left field Wednesday for the Rainiers lends credence to the notion he could indeed be back on the big-league roster in short order.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tyrel Dodson: Out for preseason opener
Dodson is not practicing Thursday due to muscle soreness, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. The Bills have been giving some of their veterans time off throughout camp with the "soreness" label, so we'll assume Dodson is likely to be ready for Week 1. However, he's not scheduled to hit the field Saturday against the Colts in Buffalo's first exhibition game.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jeremiah Ledbetter: Pops back up on Jags' IR
Ledbetter reverted to Jacksonville's injured reserve with an undisclosed injury Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log. Ledbetter apparently picked up an undisclosed injury during the preseason, thus causing the Jaguars to waive him with an injury settlement Wednesday. After passing through waivers unclaimed, the 28-year-old defensive end will have to sit out the entire 2022 regular season barring an injury settlement with the team.
Comments / 0