On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO