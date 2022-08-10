Read full article on original website
KFVS12
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
kbsi23.com
Carbondale mayor takes leave of absence
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The mayor of Carbondale announced he will take a temporary leave of absence until further notice following the death of his wife. Councilwoman Carolin Harvey will assume the role of Mayor Pro Tempore and will take over mayoral duties during Mayor Henry’s absence. Mayor...
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale want to track down the people responsible for multiple acts of vandalism in the city. Officers say surveillance video shows the suspects spraying a dumpster with graffiti over the weekend. That incident adds to the other vandalism cases they began working in July.
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man saved by witnesses of fiery McCracken County crash
A Salem man's life was saved on Thursday by witnesses of a fiery McCracken County crash after a semi and pickup truck collided head-on. McCracken County deputies responded to the accident at the 8000 block of Blandville Road. Authorities said a semi, driven by Ricardo Castaneda of California, had left the roadway, causing Castaneda to overcorrect and collide with a pickup truck.
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle
Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle traffic stop turns into drug arrest for two women
A Friday night traffic stop in Carlisle County turned into a drug arrest for two women. A Carlisle County Sheriff's deputy stopped a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Christina Griffin of Paducah. The deputy noticed the passenger, Rikki Warthen of Carbondale, allegedly try to hide something in the glove box. The...
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
westkentuckystar.com
Two contract employees at McCracken jail accused of rape
On Friday, two contract employees of the McCracken County Regional Jail were arrested and charged with rape for having relationships with inmates. First, Kentucky State Police troopers said the jail contacted them on Thursday regarding a report that 25-year-old Taylor Goodin of Paducah, a contracted kitchen employee, was allegedly having sex with an inmate inside the jail.
KFVS12
Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting
Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
wamwamfm.com
Illinois Man Arrested in Washington
An Illinois man has been booked into the Washington security center. On August 9th, officers with the WPD’s 2nd shift came in contact with 24-year-old Gavin Helms of Golconda, Illinois near NW 14th and W Walnut St. Helms was found to be wanted on a warrant out of Illinois for burglary and theft.
wpsdlocal6.com
9-year-old in Marion killed after being hit by car
MARION, IL- On Friday at about 3:11p.m., the Marion Police Department , Marion Fire Department, and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash in the 200 Block of E. Allen Street, Marion, IL involving a bike and a car. When emergency responders arrived on scene it was...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
wsiu.org
Suspects sought for spraying graffiti at various locations around Carbondale
The Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in multiple instances of Criminal Defacement of Property. On Monday, officers responded to a business in the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue . The suspects were recorded on a video surveillance system spray painting graffiti...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets feat. Boone 8/12
Heartland Pets feat. Boone 8/12
cilfm.com
Two hurt after car crashes into Vienna business
VIENNA, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were hurt when a car crashed through the wall of a Johnson County beauty shop. It happened Thursday morning in Vienna. Police say Pauline Edwards, 84, was behind the wheel of the car that first hit a parked vehicle before driving through the wall of Barb’s Beauty Shop, hitting the shop owner., Barb Jeffress, inside.
KFVS12
Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions
Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
foxlexington.com
McCraken County jail contractor charged with rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (FOX 56) – A contractor at the McCraken County Jail has been charged with rape on Friday. Kentucky State Police was asked to investigate reports of sexual misconduct between a female employee and an inmate inside the jail facility. The employee was contracted as kitchen staff, according...
