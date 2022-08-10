Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission Starts Summer Crisis Program
The Ohio Department of Development and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continues to help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022.
wcbe.org
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
Cleveland Scene
A Gerrymandering Expert Explains Why State Legislative Supremacy Would Be Bad in Ohio
Ohio just had its weird, technically illegal special primary election on Aug. 2, and the turnout was as bad as predicted. In Cuyahoga County, only 10% of registered voters showed up for the special race. By contrast, Ohio’s last three primaries saw an average 29% voter turnout. The special...
Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio parent remains hopeful for daughter’s college tuition savings plan despite current state of economy
CLEVELAND — Roshonda Smith’s teenage daughter means the world to her. “We are just two peas in a pod,” she said. “She's an amazing daughter and has just been a blessing to my entire family.”. This is why it’s no surprise that once her daughter was...
WOUB
Advocates warn of ‘COVID cliff’ as Ohio looks to spend remaining federal relief dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — After unveiling a new digital tool that tracks federal relief dollars distributed in Ohio, a collection of advocates said the state needs to put more money into services for low-income Ohioans. The state received $5.4 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in nation
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio registered one of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices for a...
Knox Pages
'The Mom Squad': How one Ohio manufacturer solved its labor shortage by prioritizing parents
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County's child care and labor shortages are inextricably linked, according to local officials. Data from the Area Development Foundation (ADF) backs this up. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Free manufacturing training offered for residents in West Virginia and Ohio
Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age and older, include online instruction and the option […]
foodsafetynews.com
A growing cluster of E. coli cases is reported by local health department in Ohio
Ohio’s Wood County is experiencing an uptick in E. coli cases. The Wood County Health Department reports three years of E. coli cases have occurred just during the past week. Health Commissioner Ben Robison told the Wood County Board of Health on Thursday that 16 known cases of E....
WKRC
Ohio Department of Health discusses COVID-19 guidance as kids go back to school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As kids make their way back to the classroom, COVID-19 is still top of mind for many parents. The Ohio Department of Health has guidance to help keep your kids happy, healthy, and in the classroom. The school year is starting as COVID-19 variants are spreading, causing...
Cleveland Scene
Chronic Absenteeism, Depression, Anxiety Plague Ohio Kids
Children's advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the well-being of Ohio's kids. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book released today highlights some troubling trends in how Ohio children are faring in their lives, including a 45% increase in chronic absenteeism between 2019 and 2021. And nationally, more than one-in-nine children experienced anxiety, depression or both.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
progressivegrocer.com
A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio
Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
myfox28columbus.com
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
This Is How Many Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found In Ohio
Plus, which state has the most dinosaur fossils.
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
This Was The Deadliest Flood In Ohio History
It remains the largest natural disaster in state history.
Class-action lawsuit filed against Ohio BMV
If you had your driver's license laminated between July 2018 and July 2019, you might be entitled to get some money back.
countynewsonline.org
Ohio Department of Education Announces Newly Designated STEM School Equivalent
COLUMBUS, OHIO–Ohio’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Committee recently designated Tree of Life Christian School (Polaris) in Lewis Center, Ohio as a STEM School Equivalent for five years starting in the 2022-2023 School Year. The school has exhibited the qualities of STEM education outlined by the Ohio Quality Model for STEM and STEAM Schools.
Comments / 1