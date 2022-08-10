ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

thevillagereporter.com

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission Starts Summer Crisis Program

The Ohio Department of Development and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continues to help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program runs from July 1, 2022, until September 30, 2022.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
Mount Vernon News

Ohio weekly gas-price drop among best in nation

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio registered one of the largest decreases in prices at the pump in the nation over the last week, with the state’s average gas price falling below $4 a gallon and well below the national average, according to AAA. Ohio gas prices for a...
WTRF- 7News

Free manufacturing training offered for residents in West Virginia and Ohio

Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age and older, include online instruction and the option […]
Cleveland Scene

Chronic Absenteeism, Depression, Anxiety Plague Ohio Kids

Children's advocacy groups are sounding the alarm about the well-being of Ohio's kids. The 2022 Kids Count Data Book released today highlights some troubling trends in how Ohio children are faring in their lives, including a 45% increase in chronic absenteeism between 2019 and 2021. And nationally, more than one-in-nine children experienced anxiety, depression or both.
progressivegrocer.com

A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio

Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
countynewsonline.org

Ohio Department of Education Announces Newly Designated STEM School Equivalent

COLUMBUS, OHIO–Ohio’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Committee recently designated Tree of Life Christian School (Polaris) in Lewis Center, Ohio as a STEM School Equivalent for five years starting in the 2022-2023 School Year. The school has exhibited the qualities of STEM education outlined by the Ohio Quality Model for STEM and STEAM Schools.

