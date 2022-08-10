Read full article on original website
Four primary elections solidify lakes area legislative field
DETROIT LAKES — Following four GOP primaries, the lakes area slate of legislative candidates are set for the November general election. Dan Bohmer, a former member of the Moorhead City Council, defeated Edwin Hahn, a former chair of the Clay County GOP, 73% to 27%, and now focuses his attention on DFL candidate Rob Kupec, a former KVRR chief meteorologist. He also said he's looking forward to getting back out in the neighborhoods over the next few months and meeting people door-to-door.
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of Sta
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State Certificate of Assumed Name Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333 The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business. ASSUMED NAME: Double O Seven Security PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 23936 Co Hwy 22, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 NAMEHOLDER(S): Name: Peplawn, Inc. Address: 23936 Co Hwy 22, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath. SIGNED BY: G. Scott Piepkorn MAILING ADDRESS: Non Provided EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: pep7pep7@gmail.com (Aug. 14 & 17, 2022) 90653.
Minnesota sees record number of murders for second consecutive year
ST. PAUL — Minnesota reported a record number of murders for a second consecutive year as violent crime continued to surge, a trend seen nationwide and one coinciding with the economic and social disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic. In its 2021 uniform crime report released Friday, Aug. 12, the...
State of Minnesota District Court County
State of Minnesota District Court County of: Becker Judicial District: Seventh District Court File Number: 03-JV-22-1353 Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Krystal Colleen Koehnen and Sean Chadbourne Summons and Notice Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody Matter (CHP-117) NOTICE TO: Krystal Colleen Koehnen, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Petition to Transfer Permanent Legal and Physical Custody has been filed in the Juvenile Court. This petition asks the court to permanently transfer the parent/guardian’s legal and physical custodial rights to a relative. 2. This is your notice that this Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody case is scheduled for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403, on September 13, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. or as soon after as the case can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently transferring the legal and physical custodial rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) or permanent out-of-home placement of the child(ren). Dated: August 8, 2022 BY: Renelle Fenno Becker County Court Administration 913 Lake Avenue Detroit Lakes MN 56501-3403 218-846-5040 (Aug. 14, 21 & 28, 2022) 90131.
Think your home is covered for wind and hail damage? Better check again
The Minnesota Department of Commerce is receiving a growing number of complaints after storms from Minnesotans regarding limitations in their homeowners’ insurance. In response, Commerce is issuing a consumer alert asking Minnesotans to review their current insurance policies and talk to their insurance agent to review their wind and hail damage coverage for any recent changes or modifications that may take effect at their next renewal.
Property tax refund filers are reminded to file for their 2020 refunds before the Aug. 15 deadline
ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Department of Revenue reminds homeowners and renters to file for their 2020 Property Tax Refund before the deadline of August 15, 2022. Additionally, claims for 2021 refunds can be filed from now until August 15, 2023. Renters who already filed have started receiving their refunds while homeowners can expect to start getting their refunds in late August.
Legion baseball: Area athletes play in Minnesota Legion All-Star showcase
DETROIT LAKES — Four area baseball players competed in the Minnesota Legion All-Star showcase last weekend. Detroit Lakes' Grady Kirchner and Jacob Thomas and Perham's Gamble Bye and Ben Shumansky were one of 60 players selected for the Legion baseball event.
