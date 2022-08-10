Read full article on original website
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares increased by 7.7% to $3.2 during Thursday's after-market session. At the close, Loyalty Ventures's trading volume reached 52.3K shares. This is 6.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
These 2 Dividend Aristocrats Have Increased Dividend Yields For Over 60 Years
Dividend aristocrats are companies that are in the S&P 500 and have increased annual dividend payments for the past 25 years. These companies typically offer products that will be bought even during times of recession. Not only can dividend aristocrats provide a passive income, but they can also help investors...
George Soros's Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
EXCLUSIVE: Qualcomm CFO Says Company Is 'Naturally Positioned' To Benefit From The Digital Transformation: 'The Opportunity In Front Of Us Is Unlimited'
QUALCOMM Inc QCOM shares surged in July leading up to the company's quarterly results. A strong earnings report from the chipmaker at the end of the month helped to reinforce the recent rally. "We had record revenue both in IoT and automotive, and within handsets, we saw tremendous year-over-year growth...
LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News
Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Insights
Beam Glb BEEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beam Glb missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training" or the "Company") FXLV. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether F45...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00. Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. ________________________________________
Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies. The company has an average price target of $18.25 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $5.00.
Applied Industrial Technologies Gets Price Target Hike Following Q4 Results
KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc AIT to $140 from $120 while maintaining the Overweight ratings on the shares. Newman mentions that the management is taking a rational approach to FY23 guidance given tougher comparisons and macro uncertainty. However, he views the guidance...
How To Attend Walmart Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Walmart WMT will host a conference call at 08:00 AM ET on August 16, 2022, to discuss Q2 2023 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies to...
Where CrowdStrike Holdings Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 21 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike Holdings. The company has an average price target of $222.43 with a high of $270.00 and a low of $181.00.
Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Unimpressed Analyst Questions Ansys's New Forecast Over Durability, Industry Tailwinds
Earlier this week, ANSYS, Inc ANSS held a virtual analyst day. Ansys clocked 6% revenue growth in Q2 to $473.9 million, beating the consensus of $467 million. EPS of $1.77 beat the consensus of $1.60. After digesting the new 2025 targets and connecting with IR, KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino came...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
Expert Ratings for Marriott Vacations
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marriott Vacations VAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marriott Vacations. The company has an average price target of $180.83 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $136.00.
Fastly's Price Target Cut By 29% As Near-Term Revenue Growth Missed Its Expectations
Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained Fastly, Inc FSLY with a Strong Buy and cut the price target from $35 to $25. Fastly clocked 21% revenue growth to $102.5 million in Q2, beating the consensus of $101.3 million. EPS loss of $(0.23) missed the consensus loss of $(0.17). Fastly sees...
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Drops Alibaba, JD.com But Bulks Up On This Chinese Tech Stock
Ray Dalio's hedge fund capitalized on the modest rebound in Chinese tech stocks in Q2 to book profits. Bridgewater Associates, billionaire investor Ray Dalio's hedge fund, has wiped its portfolio clean of almost all Chinese stocks. What Happened: Bridgewater, which Dalio founded in 1975, sold all 7.48 million shares Alibaba...
