Prince George's Co. Public Schools reinstates mask policy before start of the school year
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Public Schools will reinstate its mandatory mask policy starting August 15, officials announced Friday. School officials said the mask policy will be in place at all schools and facilities until further notice due to the high levels of COVID-19 BA. 5 transmissions.
Olszewski 'not going to consider' tax increase to pay for Baltimore County teacher raises
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is taking a firm stance. “It was irresponsible for the Board of Education to forward [the request] to me and the County Council and it would be even more irresponsible for us to approve the ongoing cost,” Olszewski said Friday, amid an ongoing debate over how to pay for teacher and staff raises at Baltimore County Public Schools.
Baltimore County watchdog office to add 3 positions, doubling in size
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Inspector General's Office will double in size this year as Inspector General Kelly Madigan hopes to hire two investigators and a lawyer in the coming weeks to join the watchdog agency. "It's really exciting. We're doubling the manpower of the office," Madigan...
Montgomery County election officials certify July primary, recount ahead
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the county's July 19 primary election results Saturday after counting 102 recently discovered uncounted provisional ballots. The ballots were canvassed by election officials Saturday afternoon. Incumbent Marc Elrich leads 35 votes ahead of David Blair for the...
Anne Arundel County resident wins $20,000 Mega Millions prize
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County resident won the $20,000 Mega Millions prize. Andrew Diefes of Edgewater landed a bug pay day in the July 29 drawing. Diefes had already bought a few Lottery tickets on July 29, but with the Mega Millions jackpot having surged past $1 billion for that night’s drawing, he had a feeling that led him to make a stop to buy a few more.
What's next for pilot program for armed security at squeegee corners? City won't say
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A pilot program that put armed security guards at a busy intersection in downtown Baltimore has concluded, and the city has not yet said what's next. The program was rolled out by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. It included armed guards, along with Baltimore police...
Seat Pleasant holds rally to end youth violence after fatal Md. stabbing involving teens
SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (7News) — On Friday evening families, neighbors, and police gathered in Seat Pleasant, Maryland for an “Our Streets, Our Future” event designed to encourage hope and opportunity for youth. News of the arrest of a 12-year-old and 15-year-old in the recent homicide of a...
Suspect in custody after woman is shot in Severna Park, police say
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said they have a suspect in custody after a woman was shot Friday morning in Severna Park. Police were called to the 600 block of Kensington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Multiple BCPS employees took six-month hiatus from work, audit report says
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A report shared this week by the Baltimore County school board outlines some shocking allegations of misconduct inside the district. The 12-page document is a year-end report from the Investigative Unit of the district’s Office of Internal Audit. Shared without any discussion by...
Man found dead in fiery vehicle identified by Baltimore County Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department identified the victim killed in a fiery crash last month. According to a news release, just before 8 p.m. on July 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to a commercial building fire near Pulaski Highway. Once on scene, officers discovered there was...
Catonsville woman accused of attacking Baltimore City firefighters with BB gun
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Catonsville woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she fired a BB gun at members of the Baltimore City Fire Department this week. Alysha Williams, 20, faces multiple counts of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun. Maryland State Troopers and...
Frederick man found guilty in 2021 fast food restaurant homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was found guilty of murder in connection to a fast food restaurant homicide last year. According to police, on December 26, 2021 just before 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Burger King franchise near Routzahn Way in Frederick. Once on scene,...
Known for charity work, Baltimore man fatally shot while installing solar panels in DC
WASHINGTON (WBFF) — Known for his charity work in the Jewish community, a Baltimore man was fatally shot Wednesday while installing solar panels in Washington. Metropolitan police said 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf was killed in Southeast Washington D.C. while on business. Police released a video of a suspect Thursday but...
Pilot program for armed security targeting high-trafficked squeegee corner concludes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A pilot program that put armed security guards at a high-trafficked cornered in downtown Baltimore has ended, leaving many unanswered questions about what’s next. The program was implemented by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore that included armed guards, along with Baltimore Police and members of...
7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
Baltimore police investigating North Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in North Baltimore Thursday morning. According to police, just after 7 a.m., officers received reports of an unresponsive man in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road. Police found the man, later identified as Darius Jones, on scene and medics...
Baltimore demolishes 2 more homes around North Avenue sinkhole
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Crews Friday demolished two more houses around a large sinkhole on North Avenue in East Baltimore, city officials said. Yolanda Winkler, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Works, said the homes were demolished for the safety of the work crews and nearby residents. “This week’s...
Driver of black Jaguar tries to blow up drive-thru ATM at Crofton bank
CROFTON, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County fire and explosives investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a driver who tried to blow up an ATM outside a Crofton bank early Thursday. Investigators said the incident happened just after midnight at the drive-thru ATM at the Severn...
Driver flees traffic stop for not wearing seatbelt; officers discover drugs, firearm
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suspect was arrested in Carroll County after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to police, just before noon on Thursday, officers in Carroll County Drug were working enforcement near Doris Avenue and Denton Drive in Westminster when they observed a driver without a seatbelt driving a black Acura.
'No justice, no justice, whatever:' Family of slain teen outraged by police response
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of a 15-year-old Baltimore girl killed by a 9-year-old boy pushed back forcefully against the official police account Friday, saying NyKayla Strawder's death was a homicide and not an accident. They said Police Commissioner Michael Harrison's public statements on the case have caused the...
