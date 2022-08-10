ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Olszewski 'not going to consider' tax increase to pay for Baltimore County teacher raises

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is taking a firm stance. “It was irresponsible for the Board of Education to forward [the request] to me and the County Council and it would be even more irresponsible for us to approve the ongoing cost,” Olszewski said Friday, amid an ongoing debate over how to pay for teacher and staff raises at Baltimore County Public Schools.
Montgomery County election officials certify July primary, recount ahead

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the county's July 19 primary election results Saturday after counting 102 recently discovered uncounted provisional ballots. The ballots were canvassed by election officials Saturday afternoon. Incumbent Marc Elrich leads 35 votes ahead of David Blair for the...
Anne Arundel County resident wins $20,000 Mega Millions prize

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County resident won the $20,000 Mega Millions prize. Andrew Diefes of Edgewater landed a bug pay day in the July 29 drawing. Diefes had already bought a few Lottery tickets on July 29, but with the Mega Millions jackpot having surged past $1 billion for that night’s drawing, he had a feeling that led him to make a stop to buy a few more.
Suspect in custody after woman is shot in Severna Park, police say

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police said they have a suspect in custody after a woman was shot Friday morning in Severna Park. Police were called to the 600 block of Kensington Avenue around 11:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as not life-threatening.
Catonsville woman accused of attacking Baltimore City firefighters with BB gun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Catonsville woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said she fired a BB gun at members of the Baltimore City Fire Department this week. Alysha Williams, 20, faces multiple counts of first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and discharging a BB gun. Maryland State Troopers and...
Frederick man found guilty in 2021 fast food restaurant homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick County man was found guilty of murder in connection to a fast food restaurant homicide last year. According to police, on December 26, 2021 just before 7:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Burger King franchise near Routzahn Way in Frederick. Once on scene,...
7 people shot in Baltimore overnight within 3 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after 7 people were shot in Baltimore overnight in 3 separate shootings. On Saturday night, at approximately 11:31PM, officers were called to the 1200 block of West Lombard Street in South Baltimore, for a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers...
Baltimore police investigating North Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in North Baltimore Thursday morning. According to police, just after 7 a.m., officers received reports of an unresponsive man in the 800 block of Bradhurst Road. Police found the man, later identified as Darius Jones, on scene and medics...
Baltimore demolishes 2 more homes around North Avenue sinkhole

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Crews Friday demolished two more houses around a large sinkhole on North Avenue in East Baltimore, city officials said. Yolanda Winkler, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Works, said the homes were demolished for the safety of the work crews and nearby residents. “This week’s...
Driver of black Jaguar tries to blow up drive-thru ATM at Crofton bank

CROFTON, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County fire and explosives investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a driver who tried to blow up an ATM outside a Crofton bank early Thursday. Investigators said the incident happened just after midnight at the drive-thru ATM at the Severn...
