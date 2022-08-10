ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Comments / 8

Mark Mears
3d ago

Finely getting some facts today that one of the motorcyclist was legally impaired!!! Funny how that was kept quiet for months!!!!

Reply
5
Daniel Rodriguez
2d ago

This makes me smile, every abled citizen is trying to flea the war stricken country... And we're sending this stand up citizen back. Hooray for ICE, at least someone is serving up some justice!

Reply
2
Patricia Wolf
3d ago

Guess the driver of the truck wasn't legally impaired. Just had drugs in his system.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Northampton man arrested for kidnapping a minor

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man has been arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of a minor on Friday evening. According to Northampton Police, the 34-year-old suspect was found and arrested around noon on Saturday. He was subsequently taken into custody. Police said that the child has been...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon. Daniel Burrell, 54, of Greenfield faced a judge in Greenfield District Court as a prosecutor read aloud what he was accused of. “One of the calling parties reported that they heard a loud...
GREENFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman arrested after being accused of assaulting several officers after attempting to pick up child while drunk

Police arrested a Massachusetts woman on multiple charges after she allegedly assaulted an officer while being taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence. Ludlow Police were dispatched to the Whitney Park Summer Program on Howard Street for a report of an adult who was very unsteady on her feet and smelled of alcohol while arriving to pick up a juvenile participant in the program.
Daily Voice

Worcester Man Found Guilty Of Murdering 'Faithful' Ex-Girlfriend, Mother Of 2

A Worcester man is facing life in prison after he was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Antonio Lucas, age 43, was found guilty of murdering Cleucilene Alves da Silva, age 41, inside his home at 27 County Street in Worcester on May 31, 2019, the office said. Alves da Silva died after Lucas stabbed her multiple times.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MA
West Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
State
Rhode Island State
WTNH

4 CT residents seriously injured in MA crash

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WTNH) – Four Connecticut residents were seriously injured in a crash in Massachusetts early Friday morning. Massachusetts State Police said just before 6 a.m., state troopers responded to a crash on Route 93/Route 1 southbound in Randolph near the Canton line. Officials said a 23-year-old man from South Windsor who was driving the […]
RANDOLPH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Pereira
Person
Chris Sununu
MassLive.com

Connecticut man Syed I. Bokhari ordered to forfeit $2.1M, sentenced to one year of probation for selling wholesale tobacco to Mass. residents

A Connecticut man who sold wholesale tobacco over the internet to Massachusetts residents was recently ordered to forfeit $2.1M for his role in tobacco trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Syed I. Bokhari, 57, was sentenced to one year of probation Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack

WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Criminal Defense
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police.    ...
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
Register Citizen

Man was stabbed to death on Enfield town green, medical examiner says

ENFIELD — A man who was found dead in a gazebo on the town green early Wednesday was stabbed to death, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Christopher Kennedy, 56, died of stab wounds to his torso. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Connecticut

Multiple People Arrested in Manchester After Shooting in Hartford

There is a heavy police presence in Manchester and multiple roads are closed as officials conduct an investigation into a shooting that led to a pursuit. Hartford Police said there was a shooting on Broad Street Thursday at about 6 p.m. Officers in the area reported hearing shots fired from a white Honda Passport, which was confirmed to be stolen out of Meriden.
MANCHESTER, CT
Live 95.9

MA Residents: Don’t Even Think Of Taking Pics Where A Crime Took Place

A bill recently cleared the House and Senate in Boston earlier this month as Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker officially signed a measure prohibiting first responders and citizens from taking unauthorized photos of crime scenes that are pending an investigation until an arrest has been made. The infraction is a misdemeanor that could result in a $2,000 fine or one year in jail.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police identify woman found dead in Spencer lake

SPENCER — A woman whose body was found in Lake Whittemore on Saturday has been identified as a 53-year-old resident of a nearby rest home. Spencer police said Carolyn Putnam was found by a lifeguard at Luther Hill Park that day. She had earlier been reported missing by staff at Lincoln Hill Manor, a short distance away on Lincoln Street.
SPENCER, MA
Register Citizen

East Hartford man sentenced for running fentanyl mill out of Manchester apartment, prosecutors say

BRIDGEPORT — An East Hartford man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for running a fentanyl mill out of a Manchester apartment, according to federal prosecutors. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport ordered Luis Ciuro, 37, of East Hartford, to serve 10 years of supervised release after his prison sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
EAST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy