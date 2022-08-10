ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore ‘really pleased’ for Dennis Adeniran

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore hailed Dennis Adeniran’s explosive return following a seven-month injury absence as he claimed a goal and an assist in a 2-0 Carabao Cup triumph over Sunderland.

Adeniran opened the scoring with a spectacular 30-yard, first-half strike before teeing up Sylla Sow with an inch-perfect cross to wrap up victory after the break.

Commenting on the ex-Everton and Fulham midfielder’s display, Moore said: “He’s had problems with his knees and we’ve had to manage him during pre-season on the hard pitches, so it’s great to have him back and I’m really pleased for him that he put in the performance that he did.

“After scoring a goal like that and, then, assisting the second one, he can certainly feel pleased with his night’s work.”

The win stretched Wednesday’s unbeaten run at Hillsborough to an 11th game – equalling their best sequence since February 2016 – with Moore adding: “There were some big performances in a real, quality game and I thought we got stronger as it went on and managed the game well in and out of possession.”

Alex Neil, meanwhile, saw Sunderland lose for the first time in 19 contests but, having fielded a completely different starting XI to that which won 3-2 at Bristol City on Saturday, he was prioritising the club’s Championship campaign.

“It was a challenging evening as we made 11 changes, which is not natural or normal, but it was really important that we did not risk the lads who have put so much effort into our first two games of the season,” Neil explained.

“I also wanted to give all the lads an opportunity to show how they can perform, although it was difficult for them, because we didn’t have too much balance in the team.

“Jack Diamond was playing up front on his own and he’s a wide player, but we tried to come up with a system that would suit the players we wanted to play.”

newschain

Jordan Henderson insists chaotic CL final scenes must ‘never happen again’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson insists the chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France ahead of last season’s Champions League final must provide a watershed moment. Thousands of fans were locked out and missed kick-off against Real Madrid after French police adopted draconian measures in an attempt to deal with a crush outside the ground, exacerbated by the authorities’ attempts at crowd control on the streets leading to the venue.
UEFA
newschain

Steven Hammell happy to cash in after Callum Slattery helps Motherwell to win

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell says he will be claiming half of Callum Slattery’s goal bonus after predicting the midfielder would score in his side’s cinch Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen. Slattery pulled his side level in a topsy-turvy game that saw Blair Spittal open the scoring for Motherwell,...
SOCCER
newschain

Russell Martin delighted with Swansea’s late win at Blackpool

Swansea manager Russell Martin praised the aggression and intensity of his players after they snatched their first win of the Sky Bet Championship season with a 1-0 victory at Blackpool. Michael Obafemi teed up substitute Olivier Ntcham for the simplest of goals in the 87th minute after a two-on-one situation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne stars as Manchester City crush Bournemouth

Kevin De Bruyne scored the pick of the goals as Premier League champions Manchester City crushed promoted Bournemouth 4-0. City went ahead with 19 minutes gone when Erling Haaland, who had only five touches in the entire first half on his home debut, slid Ilkay Gundogan in to score, and De Bruyne extended their lead 12 minutes later with a stunning finish.
