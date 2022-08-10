Read full article on original website
Making the most of life: My 2 Cents
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I like most about summer is the longer days. Just after 7 p.m., the air becomes cooler and it's a perfect time to go for a walk. I've been doing a lot of walking lately. Not only for exercise but for self-care.
Mount Airy News
Getting social in downtown Pilot
This photo from the Pilot Mountain Pig Out shows folks enjoying a good truck festival. The new social district would help capitalize on events such as this by increasing the number of businesses that can participate, currently brick-and-mortar bars and restaurants cannot sell alcohol to those enjoying outside events. Gov>...
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Thousands of students and their families hauled in carloads of items to set up their rooms in residence halls Saturday. For hours, the area was busy with traffic as new students and their […]
'It's our duty to give back when we can'| Greensboro small businesses partner for back-to-school shoe drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back-to-school shopping can be a pain, especially with rising inflation. Supplies aren’t the only items kids need to head back to school. A group of small business owners in Greensboro are stepping up to help students put their best foot forward this school year. D’Atra...
Youth vaping concerns ahead of the new school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we approach the school year, health experts are warning parents about the resurgence of vaping and e-cigarette use in kids. Alyssa Dittner is a Complex Disease Navigator and COPD Program Coordinator at Novant health. She said one in five high schoolers is becoming addicted to nicotine which makes them four times more likely to become cigarette smokers in the future.
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
Federal student loan pause expires this month: How to financially prepare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The pause on student loan payments is set to expire at the end of the month. With payments slated to resume on September 1, borrowers are already starting to feel the pinch. Several took to WFMY’s Lauren Coleman’s Facebook page:. “I know personally it’s...
chathamjournal.com
Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses
Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
wfmynews2.com
Growing Greensboro microchip company expecting benefits from Chips Act
Guerilla RF was founded in and is based in Greensboro. It became a publically traded company in August, and plan to move to a new headquarters soon.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro business owners put on shoe drive for kids
Supplies aren't the only items kids need heading back to school. A group of Greensboro business owners are helping students put their best foot forward.
wunc.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
alamancenews.com
Is Burlington doing anything about influx of panhandlers?
QUESTION: What is the city of Burlington doing about the growing number of panhandlers who’ve made themselves at home along the city’s busiest thoroughfares? Doesn’t the city have rules on the books that allow it to regulate this form of solicitation?. ANSWER: The recent resurgence of panhandling...
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
Guilford County students will still have free city bus access for 2022-2023
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency said Guilford County Schools students will still be able to ride city buses for free for the 2022-2023 school year. GTA announced Friday it will continue its partnership with the school system. GTA said free city bus access will be available for...
Health and Human Services to be more transparent about former Greensboro American Hebrew Academy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said in June that the former American Hebrew Academy will be used as transitional housing and a school for unaccompanied immigrant children, who come into the United States illegally. The contract was finalized, but there wasn't much transparency...
2 the rescue: Meet Goober
Meet Goober! He's a silly two-year-old boy. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he loves to play and enjoys being around people, including kids. Goober is a quick learner. His foster mom says he already knows how to sleep in his crate. Goober is high-energy, and a joy to be around.
Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
Route 64 Diner strives for affordable and delicious in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking your family out to dinner these days can quickly add up. Despite the high price of food, one local diner is striving to keep its prices low. A family runs Route 64 Diner in Asheboro. Tara and Jon Snow have four kids and know how expensive it is for families to go […]
GCS says they are adding new security features to schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At the Guilford County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, the board gave a security update on school safety. Executive Director of Safety and Security Mike Richey explained what's being done to make sure all students at all schools in the district are protected. Richey said...
