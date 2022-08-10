ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Making the most of life: My 2 Cents

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I like most about summer is the longer days. Just after 7 p.m., the air becomes cooler and it's a perfect time to go for a walk. I've been doing a lot of walking lately. Not only for exercise but for self-care.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Getting social in downtown Pilot

This photo from the Pilot Mountain Pig Out shows folks enjoying a good truck festival. The new social district would help capitalize on events such as this by increasing the number of businesses that can participate, currently brick-and-mortar bars and restaurants cannot sell alcohol to those enjoying outside events. Gov>...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Youth vaping concerns ahead of the new school year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we approach the school year, health experts are warning parents about the resurgence of vaping and e-cigarette use in kids. Alyssa Dittner is a Complex Disease Navigator and COPD Program Coordinator at Novant health. She said one in five high schoolers is becoming addicted to nicotine which makes them four times more likely to become cigarette smokers in the future.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
chathamjournal.com

Folks in southeast Chatham will lose their homes, their farms, and their businesses

Moncure, NC – The largest economic development project in NC history is coming to Chatham County. While this project will bring much-needed jobs to this area, many in our community are going to be negatively impacted. In all of the talks leading up to this development, there were no plans presented that showed current residents being forced from their homes to make way for “infrastructure improvements” to accommodate these new businesses. And now, one week before the community meeting, the maps are finally revealed that show who and what will be impacted. According to the website, the project is scheduled to start in September of 2022. That doesn’t seem like an adequate turnaround time to take into account community concerns and make adjustments.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Resignation
FOX8 News

Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
alamancenews.com

Is Burlington doing anything about influx of panhandlers?

QUESTION: What is the city of Burlington doing about the growing number of panhandlers who’ve made themselves at home along the city’s busiest thoroughfares? Doesn’t the city have rules on the books that allow it to regulate this form of solicitation?. ANSWER: The recent resurgence of panhandling...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Goober

Meet Goober! He's a silly two-year-old boy. Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say he loves to play and enjoys being around people, including kids. Goober is a quick learner. His foster mom says he already knows how to sleep in his crate. Goober is high-energy, and a joy to be around.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Where is Guilford County putting the $41 million it got from COVID-19 grants?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County commissioners on Tuesday approved the distribution of another $41 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan. This distribution paid for seven projects that include a broad range of community facilities and infrastructure improvements that are designed to help communities across the county, officials said in a release. […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

GCS says they are adding new security features to schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At the Guilford County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, the board gave a security update on school safety. Executive Director of Safety and Security Mike Richey explained what's being done to make sure all students at all schools in the district are protected. Richey said...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy