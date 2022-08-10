ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scitechdaily.com

Nuclear Fusion Energy Breakthrough: Ignition Confirmed in Record 1.3 Megajoule Shot

After decades of inertial confinement fusion research, a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ) was achieved for the first time on August 8, 2021. This put scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the threshold of fusion gain and achieved scientific ignition.
Ben Nguyen
Chris Williams
TechCrunch

Hyundai announces $400M AI, robotics institute powered by Boston Dynamics

The pairing has, thus far, been something of a mixed bag. As Boston Dynamics looks to pragmatic applications to commercialize robots like Spot and Stretch, Hyundai has used the technology for some wild sci-fi demos, including one at this year’s CES featuring Spot hanging out on Mars as a metaverse avatar.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Interesting Engineering

Saving water with wireless technologies is possible - but there are challenges

Water is the most essential resource for life, for both humans and the crops we consume. Around the world, agriculture accounts for 70% of all freshwater use. I study computers and information technology in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute and direct Purdue’s Environmental Networking Technology (ENT) Laboratory, where we tackle sustainability and environmental challenges with interdisciplinary research into the Agricultural Internet of Things, or Ag-IoT.
Phys.org

Overcoming a major manufacturing constraint

Additive manufacturing (AM) using two-photon polymerization lithography (TPP) has increased in usage in industry and research. Currently, a major constraint of TPP in general and specifically of the material IP-Q (Nanoscribe GmbH, Germany) is the users' limited access to knowledge about material properties. Due to the nature of the process, the elastic properties in particular depend not only on the utilized material but also on structure size, process, and fabrication parameters. For example, before research recently published in the Journal of Optical Microsystems, no degree of conversion (DC) and Young's modulus (E) values for IP-Q had been reported.
The Associated Press

The world’s largest CLT producer, Sterling Structural, attains PRG 320 Certification for its TerraLam® CLT

PHOENIX, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Sterling Structural, a division of Sterling Site Access Solutions, LLC, today announced its cross-laminated timber (CLT) product line, sold under the TerraLam® trade name, has been certified to the PRG 320 – 2019 (PRG 320) performance standard by the International Code Council – Evaluation Service (ICC-ES). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005507/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Sourcing Journal

Bluesign Finder Now Defines Sustainable Attributes for Approved Chemicals

Bluesign is furthering its ability to provide more sustainable solutions within Finder, its web-based, advanced search engine for manufacturers. By defining “sustainable attributes” for Bluesign Approved chemicals registered in the Finder, the tool now contains a positive list of preferred chemical products to help suppliers and the textile industry make better informed decisions. More than 20,000 Bluesign Approved chemical products are registered in the Finder. Approved chemicals are produced following best occupational health and safety (OH&S) practices with less environmental impact and excellent product stewardship. Textiles processed with Bluesign Approved chemicals also meet the highest level of consumer safety. Bluesign noted that sustainable...
The Associated Press

EVgo and Delta Electronics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Nationwide Access to EV Charging

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it has entered into a new supply agreement with Delta Electronics, a global provider of power and energy management solutions and leader in EV charging solutions. Under the agreement, Delta will supply EVgo with 1,000 fast chargers with up to 350kW power output, which supports EVgo’s recently announced project with General Motors (GM) and Pilot Company, as well as other EVgo eXtend and fleet projects and expansions to EVgo’s owned and operated charging network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005199/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
