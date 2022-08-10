Read full article on original website
Freethink
Transparent solar panels could soon turn windows into energy harvesters
Solar panels have shaken up the way we produce and consume electricity. By placing them on fields, walls, and rooftops, individual households and businesses can now generate their own power at relatively low costs — or even sell it to nearby power grids when their supply outpaces their consumption.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
scitechdaily.com
Nuclear Fusion Energy Breakthrough: Ignition Confirmed in Record 1.3 Megajoule Shot
After decades of inertial confinement fusion research, a yield of more than 1.3 megajoules (MJ) was achieved for the first time on August 8, 2021. This put scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s (LLNL’s) National Ignition Facility (NIF) at the threshold of fusion gain and achieved scientific ignition.
A groundbreaking power-generating system delivers electricity to an Air Force Base electrical grid
The Sandia team attempted connecting their new system to the grid. The method has so far succeeded in adding 10 kilowatts to the grid. Researchers were inspired by elevators to create the system. They are now trying to get it to function at higher temperatures. For the first time ever,...
TechCrunch
Hyundai announces $400M AI, robotics institute powered by Boston Dynamics
The pairing has, thus far, been something of a mixed bag. As Boston Dynamics looks to pragmatic applications to commercialize robots like Spot and Stretch, Hyundai has used the technology for some wild sci-fi demos, including one at this year’s CES featuring Spot hanging out on Mars as a metaverse avatar.
Saving water with wireless technologies is possible - but there are challenges
Water is the most essential resource for life, for both humans and the crops we consume. Around the world, agriculture accounts for 70% of all freshwater use. I study computers and information technology in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute and direct Purdue’s Environmental Networking Technology (ENT) Laboratory, where we tackle sustainability and environmental challenges with interdisciplinary research into the Agricultural Internet of Things, or Ag-IoT.
Phys.org
Overcoming a major manufacturing constraint
Additive manufacturing (AM) using two-photon polymerization lithography (TPP) has increased in usage in industry and research. Currently, a major constraint of TPP in general and specifically of the material IP-Q (Nanoscribe GmbH, Germany) is the users' limited access to knowledge about material properties. Due to the nature of the process, the elastic properties in particular depend not only on the utilized material but also on structure size, process, and fabrication parameters. For example, before research recently published in the Journal of Optical Microsystems, no degree of conversion (DC) and Young's modulus (E) values for IP-Q had been reported.
EV startup Fisker explores higher production in 2023, U.S. manufacturing
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle startup Fisker Inc (FSR.N) said on Friday it was exploring options to manufacture in the United States in 2024 and was considering ramping up production of its first vehicle, the Ocean SUV, in the second half of 2023.
Ford’s Solar Plans
Ford has taken a large step toward a greener world in the United States.
The world’s largest CLT producer, Sterling Structural, attains PRG 320 Certification for its TerraLam® CLT
PHOENIX, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Sterling Structural, a division of Sterling Site Access Solutions, LLC, today announced its cross-laminated timber (CLT) product line, sold under the TerraLam® trade name, has been certified to the PRG 320 – 2019 (PRG 320) performance standard by the International Code Council – Evaluation Service (ICC-ES). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005507/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Bluesign Finder Now Defines Sustainable Attributes for Approved Chemicals
Bluesign is furthering its ability to provide more sustainable solutions within Finder, its web-based, advanced search engine for manufacturers. By defining “sustainable attributes” for Bluesign Approved chemicals registered in the Finder, the tool now contains a positive list of preferred chemical products to help suppliers and the textile industry make better informed decisions. More than 20,000 Bluesign Approved chemical products are registered in the Finder. Approved chemicals are produced following best occupational health and safety (OH&S) practices with less environmental impact and excellent product stewardship. Textiles processed with Bluesign Approved chemicals also meet the highest level of consumer safety. Bluesign noted that sustainable...
A new power-generating system works like a jet engine
Close-up of jet engine turbine blades. DEPOSIT PHOTOSIn a small proof-of-concept test, it was able to send electrons back into an Air Force Base electrical grid.
EVgo and Delta Electronics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Nationwide Access to EV Charging
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (EVgo), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it has entered into a new supply agreement with Delta Electronics, a global provider of power and energy management solutions and leader in EV charging solutions. Under the agreement, Delta will supply EVgo with 1,000 fast chargers with up to 350kW power output, which supports EVgo’s recently announced project with General Motors (GM) and Pilot Company, as well as other EVgo eXtend and fleet projects and expansions to EVgo’s owned and operated charging network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005199/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Good News Network
New Design for Solid-State Hydrogen Fuel Cell Significantly Reduces Charging Times and Improves Safety
Hydrogen is gaining significant attention as an efficient way to store ‘green energy’ from renewables such as wind and solar. Now, an Australian team has developed a new method to improve solid-state hydrogen fuel cell charging times. The most common form of hydrogen storage is using compressed gas....
TechCrunch
Joby Aviation’s contract with US Air Force expands to include Marines
Joby said Wednesday that it is expanding its existing contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program, which is an initiative the Air Force launched in April 2020 to test, experiment and generally accelerate the development of eVTOL for cross commercial and military use. Joby’s DoD contract will...
