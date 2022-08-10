Read full article on original website
Splish-Splash! Three Indoor Waterparks In Texas To Enjoy With The Family This Labor Day!
We are about 3 and a half weeks away from the 3-day Labor Day holiday. Certainly not too early to think about where you may be headed for a much-needed break and a chance to get out of dodge! If you plan to take the entire family for a long weekend getaway, I do not think you will be disappointed with my suggestions.
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in west Texas awesome and we got some great places I remember since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305 Andrews Hwy...
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
Worst Case Scenario, Your Phone Bill Will Be Increasing Here In Texas, But Why?
If you live in Texas, you will soon be seeing your phone bills increase, here is why. According to the Texas Tribune, the Public Utility Commission decided to go with a rate hike last month which took effect this month. The commission not only regulates telecommunication, but it also regulates...
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
What Are The Top 5 Texas Comfort Foods?
Comfort foods are something that helps you out of a bad time, maybe depression or just a terrible day at work. Here are the top 5 comfort foods for Texans. Definitely a Texas and southern favorite. Nothing takes you back to mom's or grandma's house better than a good chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, and gravy all made from scratch.
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?
As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
Wages In Texas-Can We Survive A Recession?
The questions continue, no matter what you do for a living or what part of the Permian Basin you live in... The minimum wage in Texas is $7.25 per hour. Is that enough for a family or even an individual to survive on even at 40 hours a week? Should it be raised? If it should be raised--to what? And the arguments come from all sides on this one: If you're a business owner--raising it will make you have to downsize to fewer employees or, in some cases--close altogether; if you're a worker whose wages are in that range and you're trying to make ends meet--you're looking for help and a way to make life easier and better for you and your family.
Can You Guess Which Of These A-List Celebrities Is From Texas?
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
The Top 10 Weirdest Laws Still on the Books in Texas
There are plenty of laws across the nation that have been on the books for hundreds of years that no longer pertain to our way of life now but they have never been removed. Here are some of them that are still on the books in Texas that can be found on HG.org.
