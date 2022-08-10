Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
13 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 4. 1.Peggy Thomas, MSN, RN, was named vice president for nursing and chief nursing officer of Binghamton, N.Y.-based UHS Hospitals. 2.Kim Hodgkinson was selected as senior vice president and CFO for Springfield, Ill.-based...
beckershospitalreview.com
Grand View Health names Keith Hammerschmidt vice president of strategy
Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health has named Keith Hammerschmidt, the hospital's former executive director, its new vice president of strategy. "From building stronger relationships with physicians to leading several high-profile growth projects and keeping our community safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, Keith has been a driving force in strengthening the quality of care at Grand View Health," Doug Hughes, BSN, RN, president and CEO of Grand View Health, said in a press release shared with Becker's on Aug. 11.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Listen and respond accordingly': 5 hospital CEOs share advice for successors
When a healthcare leader takes the helm of a hospital, they bring with them advice from mentors as well as their own career learning experiences. Now, five CEOs — one who recently retired and four preparing to do so — shared their advice with Becker's Hospital Review, from setting one's ego aside to engaging with the community.
13-year-old girl going to medical school shares advice for other kids
Alena Wicker told "GMA" what she's learned on her journey to success thus far: "Don’t let anybody tell you no," she said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since July 12. 1. Don Boyd, president and COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, was promoted to the CEO role at the organization. 2. Stephanie Conners, executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Harry Lee Page, pioneer of modern cardiology, dies at 88
Harry Lee Page Jr., MD, a pioneer of modern cardiology, died Aug. 1 at 88 after a long illness, Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center said in an Aug. 3 news release. Dr. Page was a founding partner of the Page-Campbell Cardiology Group at Saint Thomas Hospital in 1970, which...
beckershospitalreview.com
'Seize the moment': Northwell's new CIO Sophy Lu looks to use tech to reimagine healthcare
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's new CIO Sophy Lu looks to seize the moment of healthcare technology acceleration and change that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. In her new role as CIO, Ms. Lu aims to use technology to deliver and implement change for Northwell Health and its patients.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 pharmacy leaders talk 2022 goals
As workforce shortages plague pharmacies and the industry adjusts to the $739 billion drug-pricing bill the Senate narrowly passed Aug. 7, here are what five pharmacy hospital and health system executives told Becker's their priorities are for the rest of 2022. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
MemorialCare names strategy chief
Fountain Valley, Calif.-based MemorialCare has named Laurie Sicaeros as the system's chief strategy officer and leadership academy dean. Since 2018, Ms. Sicaeros has served as COO of MemorialCare Medical Foundation, which includes more than 2,000 employed and affiliated physicians. She has held a number of management positions with MemorialCare, including roles in business development, mergers and acquisitions and physician practice alignment.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic adds a second round of AI startups to innovation accelerator program
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has added seven new AI startups to its innovation accelerator program, marking the second cohort of health tech startups to join the initiative. Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate, a 20-week program to get healthcare AI startups prepared to enter the market, gives startups access to Mayo Clinic experts...
beckershospitalreview.com
General Catalyst: Why the VC firm with an unassuming name should have healthcare's attention
In July, venture capital firm General Catalyst launched its second $600-million-plus fund focusing on healthcare. Then on Aug. 11, the company plucked Marc Harrison, MD, the president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, to run a healthcare investment platform. But who exactly is this company that's suddenly capturing...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS names senior vice president of retail health
CVS Health has named Creagh Milford, MD, senior vice president of retail health, according to an Aug. 10 tweet from the company's chief medical officer, Sree Chaguturu, MD. Dr. Milford has been with CVS since October, where he first served as head of enterprise virtual care. Before that, he founded and served as CEO of Frisco, Texas-based HighCare Health, a subsidiary of Healthcare Highways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
'A concession to realism': Health experts react to newly relaxed COVID-19 guidance
Loosened COVID-19 guidance from the CDC was met with mixed reactions from the healthcare community, with some calling the less rigid recommendations appropriate at this stage of the pandemic, and others highlighting risks. The updated guidance was released Aug. 11, with key changes including a recommendation that quarantine is no...
beckershospitalreview.com
17 hospital CEOs exiting their roles
More than 70 hospital CEOs left their roles in the first seven months of this year, and several others have announced plans to step down or retire since July. Here are 17 hospital and health system CEOs who are leaving their positions:. 1. Marc Harrison, MD, will leave his role...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Marc Harrsion leaving Intermountain for General Catalyst
Marc Harrison, MD, will leave his role as president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare this fall to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Intermountain announced the transition Aug. 11. "Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today...
beckershospitalreview.com
NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: Patient experience is rebounding, but our work is not over
As we move through the summer and see third quarter patient survey results begin to come in, it is a good time to take stock of where things are with regard to recovering the patient experience in our organizations. At NewYork-Presbyterian, we have seen a strong rebound in our ratings as the year has unfolded, after a very challenging start in the first quarter.
beckershospitalreview.com
Johns Hopkins debuts free course on infectious disease transmission
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has launched a free virtual course on infectious disease transmission models for public health officials and practitioners who make policy decisions. The three-hour course is available for free on Coursera, and those who pass the exam will receive a certificate. It covers how...
beckershospitalreview.com
Partnership successful at weaning patients off ventilators
The Progressive Care Unit at Tampa General Hospital has generated impressive results, including an 83% ventilator weaning rate and 75% reduction in readmissions. A unique partnership at Tampa General Hospital is generating positive results for patients on ventilators. Ventilator-dependent patients are medically complex and often have multiple morbidities. Providing care...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon Care adds behavioral health in Ginger deal
Amazon Care is now offering members behavioral health services through a deal with Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare platform. Amazon Care's members have the option of adding Ginger to their care for 24/7 access to behavioral healthcare. Ginger connects members with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists. Amazon and Ginger will share patient health information for seamless service integration.
beckershospitalreview.com
Teladoc adds at-home diabetes testing for Livongo members
Telehealth company Teladoc Health has launched an A1C at-home diabetes testing program for members of its Livongo diabetes management program. A1C tests determine blood sugar levels and are used to diagnose diabetes and for diabetes care. Health solutions and services company LetsGetChecked will provide the A1C tests to Livongo members, according to the Aug. 10 Teladoc news release.
Comments / 0