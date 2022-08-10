'Tis the Season to Pre-Order These Adorable Sesame Street Storybook Advent Calendars

Click here to read the full article.

Before you know it, the sunny days will give way to snowy ones (or at the very least, hoodie weather) — and Christmas will be just around the corner. And as all parents know, the season brings with it a list as long as your arm of things to do. But there’s one bit of festivity you can go ahead and cross off that list, because advent calendars are already available for pre-order on Amazon … and this Sesame Street advent calendar packed with 24 adorable storybooks makes the perfect Christmas countdown for your little ones. You can order yours now with a price guarantee, and be ready to roll out the fun starting December 1st! We love a good opportunity to pre-order so there’s no scrambling at the last minute and kicking yourself because you didn’t take care of it sooner (not that we’d know anything about that … ahem).

With titles like The Best Part of Christmas, Cookies for Santa, and A Present Swap , each mini storybook in the Sesame Street Advent Calendar Storybook Collection is an adventure with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and the rest of the beloved characters from the Sesame Street gang. The books feature ABCs, counting, colors, and more, and are perfect for kids ages 3-5 (although younger kids will enjoy hearing the stories too!). Each of the storybooks has 16 pages, for 24 days of festive fun.

This Sesame Street advent calendar officially releases on October 4th, and it falls under Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee, which means whenever you pre-order an item, the price you’re charged will be the lowest price offered by Amazon between the time you placed your order and the release date. So even if the price goes up between now and then, you’ll be locked in at the lowest rate. Now that’s a Christmas gift you and your kiddos can both appreciate.

Buy: Sesame Street Advent Calendar Storybook Collection $24.99