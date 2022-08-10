ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

'Tis the Season to Pre-Order These Adorable Sesame Street Storybook Advent Calendars

By Rita Templeton
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Before you know it, the sunny days will give way to snowy ones (or at the very least, hoodie weather) — and Christmas will be just around the corner. And as all parents know, the season brings with it a list as long as your arm of things to do. But there’s one bit of festivity you can go ahead and cross off that list, because advent calendars are already available for pre-order on Amazon … and this Sesame Street advent calendar packed with 24 adorable storybooks makes the perfect Christmas countdown for your little ones. You can order yours now with a price guarantee, and be ready to roll out the fun starting December 1st! We love a good opportunity to pre-order so there’s no scrambling at the last minute and kicking yourself because you didn’t take care of it sooner (not that we’d know anything about that … ahem).

With titles like The Best Part of Christmas, Cookies for Santa, and A Present Swap , each mini storybook in the Sesame Street Advent Calendar Storybook Collection is an adventure with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and the rest of the beloved characters from the Sesame Street gang. The books feature ABCs, counting, colors, and more, and are perfect for kids ages 3-5 (although younger kids will enjoy hearing the stories too!). Each of the storybooks has 16 pages, for 24 days of festive fun.

This Sesame Street advent calendar officially releases on October 4th, and it falls under Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee, which means whenever you pre-order an item, the price you’re charged will be the lowest price offered by Amazon between the time you placed your order and the release date. So even if the price goes up between now and then, you’ll be locked in at the lowest rate. Now that’s a Christmas gift you and your kiddos can both appreciate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPFps_0hCOTH3s00

Buy: Sesame Street Advent Calendar Storybook Collection $24.99

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Loves These Travel Sandals & They're Currently up to 54% Off at Nordstrom

We owe Drew Barrymore so much. Honestly, the multi-hyphenate has always given longtime fans the best recommendations on beauty items, haircare products — in fact, her own kitchen line never fails to impress us. But even when Barrymore doesn’t know it, she’s serving some major fashion inspiration. One of her recent footwear choices features the fashionable and practical Teva sandal, and it’s currently up to 54% off on certain styles. In a video clip, which Barrymore posted to Instagram a few days ago, the eponymous talk show host gave social media fans and followers a look at what she’s been up...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

BaubleBar’s Newest Launch at HSN Is a Disney Lover’s Dream —& Everything Is Under $70

We love jewelry, especially when it’s a celebrity-loved brand packed with sparkle. One we can’t stop talking about? BaubleBar. The fun and accessible brand has some of the best stacking rings, bracelets, and necklaces fit for any occasion. Now, we’ve got even more of a reason to keep the online jewelry retailer at the top of our lists. This week, BaubleBar released a Disney-inspired collection with HSN, and everything is under $70. BaubleBar is known for its whimsical designs that sparkle and captive no matter your style. Now, teamed up with Disney, the two beloved brands have created a collection already...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This New 'Hocus Pocus' Tarot Deck Is Already the #1 New Release on Amazon & It's on Sale

Click here to read the full article. While our bodies are deep in the summer swelter, our minds are already dreaming of crisp fall nights, cozy sweaters, and binge-watching Halloween movies. Of course, the classic 1993 film Hocus Pocus is a must-watch every year — and now we can pair that movie night with tarot reading sessions for all our family and friends thanks to the release of a brand-new deck inspired by the cult favorite. Plus, right now it’s 10 percent off! The Hocus Pocus: the Official Tarot Deck and Guidebook lets both tarot enthusiasts and fans of the Sanderson...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Street#Calendars#Storybooks#Pre Order#Amazon#A Present Swap#Elmo Cookie Monster
SheKnows

Reviewers Call This Space-Saving Pots & Pans Organizer a 'Life Saver' & It's On Sale on Amazon

Click here to read the full article. Unless you’ve been blessed with custom cabinetry specifically designed to keep your pots and pans organized, you’re probably dreaming of the day when the pots-and-pans problem is solved. Well, that day is here. Amazon is selling a “life saving” pots and pans organizer that is currently on sale for over 25% off. The ORDORA Pots and Pans Organizer is an adjustable 8-tiered rack designed to hold all your pots and pans (and their lids!) so you can easily access them without having to un-stack and then restack. The rack itself is made from sturdy...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Celebrity Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown ‘Cannot Live Without’ This At-Home Root Touch-Up For Gray Hairs

Click here to read the full article. Gray hair can definitely look chic at any age. No worries, though, if you’re not ready to venture into that territory. There are plenty of beauty products that can help conceal the gray strands, from hair serums to supplements. But we’ve found a quick fix to deal with graying hair, and it’s all thanks to a Celebrity Makeup Artist’s recommendation. The two-time beauty brand founder, Bobbi Brown, revealed via TikTok that there’s one product she’s obsessed with right now. DpHUE’s Root Touch Up Stick is Brown’s latest fave due to its natural coverage...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular, the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo that’s on sale now. Let this be your time to...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
dailyphew.com

Baby Squirrel Found In Bed Becomes Family Favorite

After a routine day, a man found a cute yet astonishing surprise waiting for him in the middle of his bed. He found that a mother squirrel had used her bed, or more specifically, her house, to construct a snug nest for her two children. With the help of twigs,...
ANIMALS
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Sterling Bonding With Her Pet Dog

Just when you think the Mahomes family couldn’t get any cuter, expectant mama Brittany Mahomes blesses us with an adorable (and hilarious) captured moment between 1-year-old daughter Sterling and their family’s pet dog. Even though we love to see all the parenting, fitness and family posts on Brittany and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hubby Patrick Mahomes’ Instagrams, this is truly the type of heartwarming content that just makes a person’s day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore-Approved Skincare Is Majorly Marked Down — Including This Beloved Retinol Set

Drew Barrymore‘s coveted glow is hard to miss. In fact, it’s constantly the center of attention and conversation from the red carpet to talk shows everywhere. Although the actress invests in some seriously good skincare, she also mixes in attainable finds. One brand Barrymore has shared before is Sunday Riley — she turns to their retinol sleeping night oil that smooths and fades signs of aging. And not only is the Drew Barrymore-approved retinol on sale, but it’s available in the travel kit that comes with another Sunday Riley best seller. The Sunday Riley Mini Power Couple Travel Kit is one...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Paula’s Choice Just Dropped a Firming Serum That Smooths Out Wrinkles on the Face and Neck — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s never too late to start preparing your skin to defend against signs of aging. There are various ways to age gracefully, whether it’s the latest skincare tool or beauty hack. And if you’re looking for a new trick, then you’re in luck. Paula’s Choice just dropped their latest serum to help you look the best at your age. The Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Serum visibly firms and improves creping in the skin — but this Paula’s Choice product is different from other anti-defying serums. It fights signs of aging in the face and neck that are due to a loss of estrogen. So, the final results are firmness, elasticity, and a smoother texture.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

These J. Lo-Approved Sunglasses Are on Sale & So Much More Affordable Than You’d Think

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though Jennifer Lopez is already back from her romantic honeymoon, her looks are still just as show-stopping. Her casual chic flip-flops, floral dresses, and ballet flats are just a few items we want from her closet. Now, the superstar’s latest summertime accessory is about to be added to our carts too. Yesterday, J. Lo stepped out in Los Angeles sporting the trendiest-looking sunglasses yet. She wore Quay’s Chain Reaction sunglasses in hot pink to pair with her cozy tie-dye sweatsuit.
APPAREL
Malek Sherif

Fiction: Poor Forlorn Monkey. “Inspiring Kids Story.”

A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or actual events is purely coincidental.
SheKnows

We Found The Best Way to Help Your Kiddo Read Before This School Year & it Involves Paw Patrol

Click here to read the full article. The task of helping your kiddo learn how to read, write and do math can seem so daunting. When do you start? How do you start? How can you tell if it’s working or if they’re just memorizing the page after practicing repeatedly? I get it — it’s easy to stress about something that matters so much, but you really don’t have to when you have an innovative and interactive educational program on your side. Noggin is a learning app by none other than Nick Jr. It has the backing of experts and parents...
KIDS
SheKnows

Bonne Maman's Famous Advent Calendar Is Finally In Stock But You'l Have to Hurry Before it Sells Out (Again)

Click here to read the full article. No, it’s never too early to start thinking about the holidays! Many of us are very much still in heat wave mode, but Christmas is still just around the corner. That’s why you’ll want to grab the Bonne Maman 2022 Advent Calendar sooner than later because it’s not going to stick around for long. The much-loved sampler of 23 Bonne Maman jams and jellies is always a hit come Christmastime. This year, the calendar features sample sizes of holiday-themed fruit spreads and honey including Chestnut and Orange with Spice, Mango Raspberry and Lime, Mirabelle Plum...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Shoppers Say These Matte Lipsticks 'Don’t Transfer' & You Can Get 12 for Under $10 Today

Click here to read the full article. Finding your holy grail matte lipstick can make you feel like you’re ready to take on the world. But what if you found 12 holy grail lipsticks and the entire set is under $10? The UCANBE Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick Set is currently on sale for just $9.99, and according to the reviews, these lipsticks are long-wearing, easy to blend together to find your perfect shade, and smell like vanilla cookies. The richly-pigmented lipsticks in the UCANBE set are 100% transfer-proof and will last for hours after application (even through meals). They’re also lightweight...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

SheKnows

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy