ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bobgermanylaw.com

Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11

Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Yana Bostongirl

One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?. Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Pearl River, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans jail inmates lock themselves in pod, seek improvements

A group of Orleans Justice Center inmates has barricaded themselves inside a high-security pod at the jail over what a former New Orleans police officer said Saturday was loss of access to telephones. Justin Brown said jailers told him the inmates took action after deputies cut off access to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Dams#Signage#The Corps Of Engineers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish plans to move forward with Valentine Bridge project

After years of being out of operation the Lafourche Parish Government announced its plans to move forward with the rebuilding of the Valentine Bridge. State Representative Reggie Bagala announced the project has received a $1 million commitment from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Lafourche Parish Government partnered with...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Picayune Item

Cedillo shares plans as new hospital administrator

Highland Community Hospital’s new Administrator, Alania Pendarvis Cedillo, is dedicated to providing a family atmosphere. She also addressed her priorities, plans for hospital growth and the local response regarding monkeypox. “When you walk out and about, outside of this hospital and go ‘where would you go for a hospital?’...
PICAYUNE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl

GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused of selling fentanyl and being in possession of drug paraphernalia was taken into custody after an undercover investigation. Joseph “Joey” Andrew Rodgers, 53, of Long Beach, faces charges including possession of meth, tampering with evidence and sale of a controlled substance. The fentanyl charges came from “previous […]
LONG BEACH, MS
NOLA.com

Knocking is a no-no after 6 p.m. or on Sundays

Following complaints from Covington residents about evening door-to-door peddlers and solicitors, the City Council has tightened restrictions on when and how the door-knockers can operate. By a 7-0 vote, the council approved an ordinance Aug. 9 that requires all peddlers to have visible city permits identifying their mission or product....
COVINGTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy