How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?
Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
Recap: Greenland Technologies Q2 Earnings
Greenland Technologies GTEC reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Greenland Technologies missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was down $7.60 million from the same...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies. The company has an average price target of $18.25 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $5.00.
George Soros's Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson Gr JHG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.2 versus the current price of Janus Henderson Gr at $26.715, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - PHAT
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Phathom" or the "Company") PHAT. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Phathom and certain...
Applied Industrial Technologies Gets Price Target Hike Following Q4 Results
KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc AIT to $140 from $120 while maintaining the Overweight ratings on the shares. Newman mentions that the management is taking a rational approach to FY23 guidance given tougher comparisons and macro uncertainty. However, he views the guidance...
Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG") TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,122,448 shares at $0.245 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.00. Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. ________________________________________
Expert Ratings for Marriott Vacations
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Marriott Vacations VAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Marriott Vacations. The company has an average price target of $180.83 with a high of $202.00 and a low of $136.00.
Where Kore Group Holdings Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Kore Group Holdings KORE within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $5.88 versus the current price of Kore Group Holdings at $3.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
Arcimoto Appoints Jesse Fittipaldi As Interim CEO
Arcimoto Inc FUV has appointed Jesse Fittipaldi as the interim Chief Executive Officer. Fittipaldi was the Vice President of the company from 2017 – 2020 and has been serving as Chief Strategy Officer since 2020. Founder Mark Frohnmayer has been named Chief Vision Officer to oversee technology development programs...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
EXCLUSIVE: Gene Munster Shares Top 2023 Tech Picks With Benzinga, Why Loup Ventures Sold Netflix Stock
Loup Ventures is a tech centered hedge fund with a keen focus on frontier tech companies — or companies pushing the boundaries of technological capabilities. Managing partner Gene Munster caught up with PreMarket Prep host Joel Elconin Friday to discuss his thoughts on big tech’s second-quarter earnings season, his outlook for the remainder of 2022 and his top tech picks for 2023.
Competitor Recall Continues To Show Opportunities For ResMed
ResMed Inc RMD posted Q4 sales of $914.7 million, +4% Y/Y (+8% on a constant currency basis), beating the consensus of $912.97 million. Adjusted EPS reached $1.49, up from $1.35 a year ago. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.44 from $0.42 per share. Keybanc reiterates the Overweight...
Morgan Stanley Sees EPAM Best Positioned To Tap Digital Transformation Spend
Morgan Stanley analyst reiterated Overweight on EPAM Systems, Inc EPAM and $480 price target. Management’s progress on its relocation initiatives underpins the company’s target of at least +20% Y/Y organic growth in a normalized environment, he noted. All of which were supported by solid demand, healthy pricing, and...
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
