Inhibikase Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Inhibikase Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $1.36 million from the same...
How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?
Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Beam Global: Q2 Earnings Insights
Beam Glb BEEM reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beam Glb missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was up $1.60 million from the same...
Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights
Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Where CrowdStrike Holdings Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 21 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike Holdings. The company has an average price target of $222.43 with a high of $270.00 and a low of $181.00.
LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News
Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
Blackhawk Growth Sets AGM Date and Provides Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 9th, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have set a date for the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held September 30th, 2022. Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the AGM will be included in a management information circular being prepared by the Company and which will be distributed to shareholders prior to the AGM.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies. The company has an average price target of $18.25 with a high of $32.00 and a low of $5.00.
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson Gr JHG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.2 versus the current price of Janus Henderson Gr at $26.715, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
Applied Industrial Technologies Gets Price Target Hike Following Q4 Results
KeyBanc analyst Ken Newman raised the price target for Applied Industrial Technologies Inc AIT to $140 from $120 while maintaining the Overweight ratings on the shares. Newman mentions that the management is taking a rational approach to FY23 guidance given tougher comparisons and macro uncertainty. However, he views the guidance...
Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
Home Depot Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call On August 16, 2022 At 09:00 AM ET
Home Depot HD will host a conference call at 09:00 AM ET on August 16, 2022, to discuss Q2 2022 earnings results. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial (US) or (International) What Is an Earnings Conference Call?. Earnings conference calls allow companies...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
George Soros's Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
Catalent-Repligen Merger 'Seems Unlikely,' This Analyst Says
Yesterday, Catalent Inc CTLT announced to acquire Metrics Contract Services for $475 million. Keybanc notes that the deal strengthens CTLT's oral delivery portfolio and targets rapidly growing biologic applications. Metrics produces highly active pharmaceutical ingredients that are very difficult to produce but very potent in small doses. "After recent acquisitions...
Equity Animal Tapped By SG Blocks To Communicate Story, Enhance And Engage Investor Base
Investor relations-focused company Equity Animal announced it was hired by SG Blocks Inc SGBX, a maker of green and modular structures. Why It Matters: Equity Animal, which is led by CEO Mark Moran and President Brian Hanly, has a mission to increase the number of investors in the U.S., as well as provide positive investor experiences. The company wants to partner and shine a light on those businesses doing the most to benefit their stakeholders.
Rogers, Shaw To Sell Freedom Mobile To This Quebecor Subsidiary For Undisclosed Terms
Rogers Communication, Inc RCI and Shaw Communications Inc SJR agreed to the sale of Freedom Mobile Inc to Quebecor Inc QBCRF subsidiary Videotron Ltd. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. The transaction holds the potential to create a strong fourth national wireless services provider. It addresses the concerns...
How Is Apple Bullish On iPhone Sales While Overall Industry Is Pessimistic?
Apple Inc AAPL has urged suppliers to build at least as many next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, Bloomberg reports. The iPhone maker is betting on its affluent clientele and declining competition to beat the global electronics turn. Apple asked assemblers to make 90 million of its newest devices,...
