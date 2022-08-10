Read full article on original website
'A concession to realism': Health experts react to newly relaxed COVID-19 guidance
Loosened COVID-19 guidance from the CDC was met with mixed reactions from the healthcare community, with some calling the less rigid recommendations appropriate at this stage of the pandemic, and others highlighting risks. The updated guidance was released Aug. 11, with key changes including a recommendation that quarantine is no...
10 COVID-19-related research findings
Here are 10 COVID-19-related studies Becker's has covered since July 18:. 1. One in 8 patients recovering from COVID-19 had lingering symptoms from the illness at least three months later, a study published Aug. 6 in The Lancet found. 2. Children and adolescents aged 0-17 years recovering from COVID-19 have...
CDC weighs polio boosters amid threat of hundreds of undetected New York cases
The CDC may offer some New Yorkers an extra dose of the polio vaccine amid concerns that the virus is silently spreading through a community where the nation's first polio case in nearly a decade was detected July 21, CNN reported. A CDC team is aiding the New York health...
FDA approves Genentech's flu drug for young children
The FDA approved the biotechnology company Genentech's Xofluza drug to treat children aged 5-12 with influenza. Xofluza is the first single-dose influenza drug approved by the FDA to treat children in that age group. Xofluza was also approved for the prevention of influenza after contact in children aged 5-12, according to the Aug. 11 Genentech news release.
ISMP releases new medication guidelines
The Institute for Safe Medication Practices published a guideline for drugs used during procedures, the first document of its kind, Aug. 11. It's a "unique" set of guidelines, the ISMP said, because of "the complexity, numerous handoffs and fast pace of patient care" during procedures. To create the 25-page guidelines, the FDA funded the institute's three-year study to identify perioperative and procedural medication errors.
Workforce absences during the pandemic, by race and gender
During the pandemic, U.S. workers reported a 50 percent increase in work absences due to personal illness, child care needs or family obligations compared to previous years, according to a new report released Aug. 1 by the Urban Institute with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. For the report,...
CDC does away with quarantine: 6 notes on updated COVID-19 guidance
People exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus, vaccinated or not, no longer need to quarantine, according to updated CDC guidance released Aug. 11. The new COVID-19 recommendations focus on mitigating the risk of severe disease, rather than infection itself. "We're in a stronger place today as a nation, with...
Early warnings, few false alerts: What physicians want out of AI sepsis detection tools
A new artificial intelligence sepsis detection system had an 89 percent adoption rate by physicians and nurses, higher than other legacy tools, which typically garner a 10 percent adoption rate, a study published July 21 shows. The Targeted Real-Time Early Warning System, which catches sepsis symptoms earlier than traditional methods,...
Is drug-sparing the solution to future drug shortages? Experts weigh in
The world's only authorized monkeypox vaccine, Bavarian Nordic's Jynneos vaccine, is set to be split into fifths after the FDA cleared the strategy on Aug. 9 — a solution that could indicate the future for resolving emergency drug shortages, pharmacy and supply chain experts said. States and cities have...
Facebook's legal scrutiny over patient data sharing raises concerns for health site tracking tools
Facebook is facing two lawsuits over a tracking tool that allegedly has been targeting ads to people based on information about their health collected via code in hospital websites, raising concerns over the potential digital gaps in patient privacy protections, Bloomberg Law reported Aug. 10. One of the suits, filed...
USDA investing $74M to healthcare facilities nationwide
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding $74 million in grants to rural health facilities across the nation. The grants will cover expansion of care services for 3 million people in 37 states along with Guam and Puerto Rico. Specifically, $32 million of the grants will be spread across 67 rural healthcare organizations in socially vulnerable communities, providing more efficient care for 1 million people in those areas.
UPMC Children's confirms employee monkeypox case
An employee of an outpatient clinic at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh has been diagnosed with monkeypox, UPMC confirmed in an Aug. 12 statement shared with Becker's. "UPMC infection prevention experts immediately evaluated the situation and notified our public health partners," the statement reads. The organization added that it "believe[s]...
Amazon Care adds behavioral health in Ginger deal
Amazon Care is now offering members behavioral health services through a deal with Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare platform. Amazon Care's members have the option of adding Ginger to their care for 24/7 access to behavioral healthcare. Ginger connects members with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists. Amazon and Ginger will share patient health information for seamless service integration.
Surge in infectious diseases was inevitable, Dr. Michael Osterholm says
From COVID-19 to polio to monkeypox, infectious disease threats have dominated the headlines and public discourse in recent weeks. Monkeypox has sickened more than 10,000 Americans, New York recently reported the nation's first polio case in nearly a decade, and COVID-19 is still spreading nationwide. And Chinese researchers just discovered a new virus, Langya henipavirus, that appears to have jumped from animals to humans for the first time.
Reinfection with BA.2.75 unlikely after bout with BA.5, experts say
Countries in the middle or just past the peak of a surge driven by the BA.5 omicron subvariant, such as the U.S., likely won't experience a subsequent wave from BA.2.75, another omicron relative, some experts predict. "We're coming to a point where these variants are sort of competing with each...
Teladoc adds at-home diabetes testing for Livongo members
Telehealth company Teladoc Health has launched an A1C at-home diabetes testing program for members of its Livongo diabetes management program. A1C tests determine blood sugar levels and are used to diagnose diabetes and for diabetes care. Health solutions and services company LetsGetChecked will provide the A1C tests to Livongo members, according to the Aug. 10 Teladoc news release.
Health benefit cost expected to grow by 5.6% in 2023, study finds
Early results from Mercer's "National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans 2022" suggest that U.S. employers plan for benefit cost per employee to grow to an average 5.6 percent in 2023. This increase is significantly higher than the expected average for 2022, which was 4.4 percent. However, the increase still lags...
Broader genetic tests identify coexisting cardiomyopathy and heart arrhythmia, study finds
Broader genetic testing identified 11 percent more patients with cardiomyopathy or heart arrhythmia who would have otherwise been missed, according to a study published Aug. 10 in JAMA Cardiology. Currently, genetic tests are usually given for specific disease subtypes and are too narrow to catch related issues. Researchers from Evanston,...
Partnership successful at weaning patients off ventilators
The Progressive Care Unit at Tampa General Hospital has generated impressive results, including an 83% ventilator weaning rate and 75% reduction in readmissions. A unique partnership at Tampa General Hospital is generating positive results for patients on ventilators. Ventilator-dependent patients are medically complex and often have multiple morbidities. Providing care...
5 recent heart study findings
Here are five recent cardiology-related studies published by Becker's since June 21, starting with the most recent:. 1. The prevalence of four cardiovascular risk factors are projected to spike in Americans by 2060, a study published Aug. 1 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found. 2. A...
