From COVID-19 to polio to monkeypox, infectious disease threats have dominated the headlines and public discourse in recent weeks. Monkeypox has sickened more than 10,000 Americans, New York recently reported the nation's first polio case in nearly a decade, and COVID-19 is still spreading nationwide. And Chinese researchers just discovered a new virus, Langya henipavirus, that appears to have jumped from animals to humans for the first time.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO