Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Days of Our Lives’: How Old Is Kate Roberts?
'Days of Our Lives' character Kate Roberts is an important part of Salem, here are a few facts about the character and her portrayer.
Where Has Katie Logan Been On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Katie Logan (Heather Tom) from "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had her fair share of ups and downs when it comes to matters of the heart. As many times as she's given Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) a second, third, and even fourth chance in their relationship together, he's managed to break her heart more times than anyone can count. That's because he's always had a hard time giving her the support she's needed, especially when she's had so much emotional instability over the years.
The Days Of Our Lives Star Who Was The First Male Model On The Price Is Right
Robert Scott Wilson has definitely taken the soap opera world by storm. The actor is best known for his role as Ben Weston on "Days of Our Lives." Wilson's arc on the NBC soap opera has been a wild ride as he started off as a new guy in town who came to Salem looking for his sister Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause), per Soap Central.
Days Of Our Lives' Martha Madison Reveals Why She's Reveling In Belle And Shawn's Split
According to Moms, soap operas continue to thrive decade after decade because they offer escapism, an almost voyeuristic look into other people's lives, and can also help increase familial bonds when families watch them together — especially from generation to generation. Because the problems on soaps can be so over-the-top, it can sometimes make viewers' real-life problems seem miniscule in comparison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Troublemaker Rises From the Dead
It’s official. There are now more zombies wandering around Salem than there are on The Walking Dead. Now, it looks like yet another person will show up and declare that the rumors of their passing were definitely premature as Soap Opera Digest reports that Heather Lindell is set to return as Jan Spears.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: What Happened to Flo Fulton?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character Flo Fulton hasn't been seen in a while, leaving fans wondering where she is.
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
SheKnows
The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.
There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return
NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On The Great Taylor Vs. Brooke Debate
The multifaceted nature of the women of "The Bold and the Beautiful" is what makes the soap opera so compelling. From the writers who create their storylines to the brilliant actresses portraying them, these characters showcase their layers time and time again. Two Los Angeles residents who are proof of that complexity are Dr. Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Brooke Hogan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?
The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
SheKnows
Young & Restless Alum Announces Pregnancy With a Series of Too-Cute Photos
One stick, two stick, three stick, it’s official!. It seems as though the baby bug has swept across daytime as of late and the newest announcement comes from The Young and the Restless alum Jason Canela (ex-Arturo). The actor shared his wife Janaina’s post on Instagram that begin with, “It’s official.”
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sally Takes Down the Newmans, Reunites With Adam
'The Young and the Restless' character Sally Spectra will uncover the Newman family's involvement in Ashland Locke's death.
The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast
If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
The List
56K+
Followers
36K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 1