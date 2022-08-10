Read full article on original website
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
susquehannastyle.com
7 Local Waffle Destinations
Who doesn’t love a good waffle? We rounded up seven waffle bistros throughout the Valley to enjoy at any time of the day for every occasion! From chicken and waffles to waffles and ice cream, these waffle spots go above and beyond when satisfying your cravings. Dough Heads Stuffed...
Who has Harrisburg’s Best BBQ? One site just ranked its top spots near the city
It’s August, football is back on the TV with preseason action going, and it’s never a bad thing to match the pigskin on the tube with some nicely cooked, sauced or dry-rubbed pig on your plate. Good barbecue isn’t always easy to find, but there’s a neat site...
Sweet fun for all at Hershey’s Chocolate World
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — You may think that the free chocolate tour ride is the only thing to experience at Hershey’s Chocolate World. But did you know there is way more than just the ride and the shop? There are many ways to satisfy your sweet tooth at one of the largest candy shops in […]
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
With beautiful weather headed our way, this weekend may be the perfect time to explore Harrisburg and support local businesses. While you’re out, grab a copy of our August magazine and also catch up on this week’s news, linked below. Australian musician Courtney Barnett is the focus of...
York County sunflower festival has around 10 football fields of blooms
Maple Lawn Farms is celebrating its sunflowers' peak bloom this weekend during its sixth annual sunflower festival.
abc27.com
Harrisburg 6th grader publishes book, school buys 300 copies
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg girl is heading into sixth grade this month with more than textbooks — she has published her own book. “She is amazing. She’s always been into the arts: drawing, painting, writing, reading,” said Laela Hooper’s mom, Dawn Moccia-Hooper. “She’s always been a reader. She’s been reading since she was very little.”
New bus line will connect Lancaster airport and Philadelphia
Lancaster, Pa. — American Airlines is partnering with Landline to provide a "luxury motorcoach" that connects the Lancaster Airport (LNS) with the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), with services set to launch Aug. 16. According to Landline CEO David Sunde, the service works like any other connecting flight only instead of a plane it's a bus. "They're booking their travel all the way to their destination," Sunde said. "The Landline connection...
Dinosaurs coming to Harrisburg this weekend in interactive exhibit
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Step into the Farm Show Complex this weekend and you will be stepping back about 70 million years. At Dinosaur Adventure, kids can interact with and learn about dozens of dinosaur species. In addition to the large, animatronic dinosaurs, other activities include a fossil search, race in a Jurassic Jeep, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, and mini golf.
abc27.com
Boil advisory in effect for parts of Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boil water advisory is in effect for portions of Shippensburg, Franklin County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from Shippensburg Borough, customers who live on the following...
Best Eats near Hersheypark; Little League playoffs; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 12, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Company that plans for Christmas decorations now
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. It’s August – temperatures have been in the 90s for the past week....
Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg to play for World Series title Saturday
Softball fans can follow MLB.com at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for the final clash of the 2022 RBI World Series in Vero Beach, Fla. Michael Stepp RBI of Greater Harrisburg will be one challenger in that title game. The Mid-Atlantic Regional champion survived a pair of elimination round games Friday, including...
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
abc27.com
Midstate Marker-White Hall School
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — They called themselves the Sixteeners, and in 1926 they erected a monument in Willow Park in Camp Hill. The short stone obelisk honors their alma mater, the White Hall School, one of 44 Schools for the children of Pennsylvania soldiers killed or severely wounded during the Civil War.
abc27.com
‘Rock Lititz’ to expand campus by 13 acres
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property. “Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said....
Walmart Opens High-Tech Consolidation Center in Pennsylvania, Creating 1,000 New Jobs
LEBANON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- This month, Walmart will open a high-tech consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The new 400,000 square-foot facility, located at 1625 Heilmandale Road, will bring nearly 1,000 additional jobs to the area, 500 of which were hired in advance. Once implemented, the facility’s automated technology can enable three times more volume to flow throughout the center and help Walmart deliver the right product to the right store, so customers can find the products they need. The Lebanon consolidation center will service all 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S., with plans to service fulfillment centers in the near future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005574/en/ New 400,000+ square foot facility reaches its full capacity, it will leverage automated technology, add efficiency to Walmart’s supply chain (Photo: Business Wire)
susquehannastyle.com
5 Humane Organizations Supporting Animals in the Susquehanna Valley
Humanepa.org/partners/lancaster-center-for-animals | 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving has not only cats and dogs available to adopt, but also other kinds of critters! From ferrets to turtles to pot bellied pigs, this humane organization has a wide variety of animals to choose from for a great addition to your family. The Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving aims to use their efforts and resources to change the face of animal welfare in the years to come.
abc27.com
First African American statue in York unveiled at Underground Railroad Museum
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A lifesized statue of William C. Goodridge was unveiled Friday morning outside the Underground Railroad Museum in York. Goodridge was born enslaved but became free at a young age and moved to York, Pennsylvania, the release explains. He was a successful entrepreneur and one of the most recognized African American citizens in York during the 1800s.
abc27.com
Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate...
abc27.com
2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
