yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County 42 Russellville 6
Trigg County closed out the football preseason with a 42-6 scrimmage win at Russellville Friday. Here is a YSE gallery from the game.
whvoradio.com
School Board Moves Forward On Sale Of Property
The Christian County Board of Education authorized Superintendent Chris Bentzel to sign a deed and other-related documents necessary to close the transaction to sell nearly 27 acres on Country Club Lane. During a special called Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Josh Hunt asked the board to authorize...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Student hit by car in front of Clarksville High School
Update, 4:50 p.m.: Traffic has returned to its normal congestion level on Warfield. Update, 4:10 p.m.: Traffic is backed up past Shady Bluff Trail. Clarksville Police said the wreck is under investigation. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS to 77000. Update,...
whopam.com
Colonels and Tigers in action tonight
The Hopkinsville Tigers and Christian Co. Colonels will play their final preseason scrimmages tonight as Hopkinsville will be at home hosting Battle Ground Academy at 7pm at The Stadium of Champions. Meet The Tigers will be held at 6:30pm. Meanwhile The Colonels will play Kenwood at 7pm and Clarksville high at 8pm. The games will be played Clarksville High.
newsnowdc.com
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, Clarksville, Tennessee
Jerald Lee Lane II, 50, of Clarksville, Tennessee, died Friday, August 5, He was born in Huntingburg September 28, 1971, to Jerald and Patricia (Klem) Lane. Jerald was a 1990 graduate of Forest Park High School and was employed by Audio Specialists in Clarksville. He loved riding motorcycles, target shooting, metal music, and going to the gym.
lite987whop.com
Board of Elections unlikely to reopen traditional precincts, could expand voting centers
While there will likely be 13 or more voting centers where anyone can vote in the November General Election in Christian County, it’s appearing less likely that the Board of Elections will reopen all 31 traditional precincts in 2022. No action was taken during a special-called Board of Elections...
clarksvillenow.com
Historic Collinsville to host Montgomery County Heritage Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Celebrate local heritage at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s Montgomery County Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Festivities include tomahawk throwing, butter making and corn husk creations. Demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodworking, spinning and weaving and the best medical care the 19th century had to offer will be available. Artist Lennie Fottrell will explain how paints were once made while Tim Cash displays his hit-and-miss engines. Jeff Harris, of Montgomery County’s Historical Society, will present about John McAlister and the Cabin Row Plantation from noon-1 p.m. Docents will be on hand to share the history and tell the stories of the property’s 16 log structures.
lite987whop.com
HES employee, two contractors receive Lifesaving awards
Hopkinsville police presented three Lifesaving Awards Thursday morning to an employee of Hopkinsville Electric System and two contractors who saved the life of a man having a medical emergency June 23 at East Ninth and Walnut Street. Captain Kyle Spurlin presented the awards to HES Right of Way Supervisor Kevin...
whopam.com
Gov. provides COVID update, Christian Co. sees 152 new cases
Governor Andy Beshear gave a brief update on COVID-19 in the state during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update. The governor says the data could be showing the state is entering another plateau of new COVID cases, following recent a recent spike in cases across both the state and the nation.
lite987whop.com
Todd County Bale Trail set for the end of September
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for the upcoming 2022 Todd County Bale Trail. According to a news release, it will take place September 24 through October 31, where participants across Todd County will create and display sculptures made of rolls, bales, or loose hay. All Todd County families, businesses and non-profit organizations are encouraged to participate. There is no fee to enter, but participants must be registered by September 9.
clarksvillenow.com
Meet employers from over 35 companies at Mega Job Fair
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you ready to get back to work, but you don’t know where to start? Are you looking for a better job, with better pay or benefits? You can find all of that at the third Mega Job Fair. Brought to you by...
WBKO
Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
clarksvillenow.com
Fans get taste of football season in jamboree at Northeast High School
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We’re officially a week away from the 2022 high school football season, beginning Friday night. Last night’s events gave high school football fans a taste of what their team is bringing to the table this season. Montgomery County had two jamborees taking place. Three scrimmages were held at Northeast High, while three additional scrimmages were held at Clarksville High.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Clarksville TN You Must Try
Are you ready to check out some of the best restaurants in Clarksville, Tennessee? Visiting Clarksville is a great idea as it is one of the best places to visit in Tennessee. There are many amazing places to eat in Clarksville. From sushi and steak to seafood and soul food, you can find just about everything in this lovely Tennessee city.
clarksvillenow.com
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
whvoradio.com
I-24 Westbound Lane Restriction In Trigg County Starts Tuesday
A work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 in Trigg County will be in place starting Tuesday. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work zone will be set up near the 60-mile marker to allow bearing work and concrete abutment repairs on the Muddy Ford Creek Bridge.
Free health center opens for Springfield-Robertson County employees
Like most things, the cost of health care can get quite expensive. But relief is coming to Robertson County employees in the form of a free health care clinic.
whopam.com
Man indicted for murder in Muhlenberg 2021 fatal crash
A Graham man is facing two counts of murder, after a Muhlenberg County grand jury returned the indictment against him Friday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in October 2021. According to Kentucky State Police, Trooper Hunter Carroll presented the investigation concerning the fatal crash to the grand...
whopam.com
Two indicted, arrested for 2019 Clarksville murder
Two people have been indicted and arrested in connection with a 2019 murder in Clarksville. Clarksville police responded to Glendale Drive on May 5, 2019 and found 57-year old Matthew Clark deceased on the roadway. The death was ruled a homicide and investigation recently led to grand jury indictments for murder against Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica Amrhein of Clarksville, with Boyd also charged with robbery.
