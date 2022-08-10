ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

click orlando

Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
PINE HILLS, FL
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
click orlando

Windermere High School mourns death of student

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere High School is mourning the death of one of its students, according to Orange County Public Schools. The district said the principal of the high school notified families on Thursday, and grief counselors are at the school on Friday for students or staff. [TRENDING: ‘They...
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. Gradually, storm chances increase into...
click orlando

Judge allows ex-NFL player in assault case to return to Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge in Orange County approved a motion modifying pre-trial release conditions for former NFL player Zac Stacy, who is accused of attacking a woman inside a home in Oakland in November. Zac Stacy faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. [TRENDING: ‘They will...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the 2 Republicans running for Florida House District 29

ORLANDO, Fla. – A race for a Florida House of Representatives seat in Volusia County is pitting two state representatives against each other on Aug. 23. Florida House incumbents Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff are running to be the Republican nominee for District 29, which was redrawn by Florida lawmakers earlier this year.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Clermont police bodycam video released in police shooting of 81-year-old man

CLERMONT, Fla. – Video released by the Clermont Police Dept. Friday shows the police interaction with an 81-year-old man who allegedly prompted a shootout with police. The incident happened Aug. 6 at a mobile home complex along West State Road 50. Police said firefighters and paramedics had responded to the home earlier in the day and were shot at, causing police to go to the home.
CLERMONT, FL
click orlando

Plea negotiations break down for Orlando man facing Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Plea negotiations have reportedly broken down in the case of an Orlando man charged for his role in the Capitol Hill riot. Grady Owens, a student at Full Sail University at the time, was arrested in April of 2021 after investigators said he hit a Capitol police officer with his skateboard during the attack on the Capitol.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO

ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
FLORIDA STATE

