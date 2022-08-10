Read full article on original website
WATCH: Armed school ‘guardians’ train in Lake County to stop active shooter
TAVARES, Fla. – The sound of simulated gunfire echoed through the hallways and classrooms of Tavares High School this summer as armed school district employees, known as guardians, practiced tracking down and stopping an active school shooter. “This is the world we live in. Our precious resources are in...
Seminole County middle school student, 13, arrested after striking resource deputy in ‘groin area,’ sheriff’s office says
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old student of Greenwood Lakes Middle School was arrested on campus Friday in a physical struggle between the teen and a school resource deputy, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. In an arrest report, the deputy said he was notified by a...
Brevard teachers toured local neighborhoods in ice cream truck to encourage summer reading
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – While most kids were spending the summer lounging or playing video games, two teachers in Indialantic were loading into an ice cream truck with no air conditioning. Kimberly Donovan, a literacy coach, and Amanda McCaughin, a media specialist, were hoping to inspire those kids to...
Pine Hills residents complain about outstanding traffic issues
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – After months of begging for changes, Pine Hills residents told News 6 their traffic concerns are still not being addressed with urgency. Maira Gomez is the communications director for the Robinswood Community Improvement Association. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad, toddler removed from flight in...
Orange County rent control plan may face challenges, experts say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Many Floridians agree that affordable housing is a top issue, but what’s difficult to agree on is how to address it. In Orange County, the board voted Tuesday to put a rent control proposal in the hands of voters. The Orange County Board of...
Windermere High School mourns death of student
WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere High School is mourning the death of one of its students, according to Orange County Public Schools. The district said the principal of the high school notified families on Thursday, and grief counselors are at the school on Friday for students or staff. [TRENDING: ‘They...
Judge revokes bond for Titusville woman accused of killing foster child
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County judge revoked the bond of a Titusville woman who is accused of killing a foster child, according to the 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. Lakeisha Mitchell, 42, was arrested last August after telling investigators she placed a 4-year-old girl in a...
1 dead, 2 kids among 5 hospitalized after crash in Osceola County, troopers say
A 45-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in an Osceola County crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 2022 Toyota Camry was driving westbound on State Road 60 west of Mae Bass Road when it drifted into the eastbound lane and into the path of a 2017 Dodge Caravan.
Child ejected in crash as Florida man fled traffic stop at 100 mph, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Multiple people, including a child, were injured late last month when a Florida man fleeing from a traffic stop in Melbourne crashed into at least five vehicles, officials said. After two Melbourne police officers were dispatched July 25 at 5:41 p.m. regarding a possible aggravated battery...
Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. Gradually, storm chances increase into...
Judge allows ex-NFL player in assault case to return to Florida
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge in Orange County approved a motion modifying pre-trial release conditions for former NFL player Zac Stacy, who is accused of attacking a woman inside a home in Oakland in November. Zac Stacy faces charges of aggravated battery and criminal mischief. [TRENDING: ‘They will...
No more charges filed against men accused of throwing rock through window of teen’s car in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Prosecutors revealed Friday no further charges would be filed against two men accused of damaging a teen’s car during a confrontation in a Sanford neighborhood back in June. Jermaine Jones, 16, was driving through the Lake Forest subdivision with a friend on June 14 when...
Memorial site for slain teen repeatedly vandalized, Ocoee family says
OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee family said the memorial site of their son, who was shot and killed last year, has been repeatedly vandalized — and the family is looking for answers. “Other than his ashes, it’s all we have. It’s where we go when we want to...
Results 2022: Meet the 2 Republicans running for Florida House District 29
ORLANDO, Fla. – A race for a Florida House of Representatives seat in Volusia County is pitting two state representatives against each other on Aug. 23. Florida House incumbents Webster Barnaby and Elizabeth Fetterhoff are running to be the Republican nominee for District 29, which was redrawn by Florida lawmakers earlier this year.
Clermont police bodycam video released in police shooting of 81-year-old man
CLERMONT, Fla. – Video released by the Clermont Police Dept. Friday shows the police interaction with an 81-year-old man who allegedly prompted a shootout with police. The incident happened Aug. 6 at a mobile home complex along West State Road 50. Police said firefighters and paramedics had responded to the home earlier in the day and were shot at, causing police to go to the home.
‘Privilege of being an American:’ Early voting kicks off in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Thursday was the first day of early voting in Lake County and people were in and out of the the Supervisor of Elections office casting ballots. People took advantage of this opportunity at the office, which doubles as an early voting site, ahead of the Primary Election taking place on Aug. 23.
‘The world was at his feet:’ Winter Garden school honors soldier killed in training accident
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A Winter Garden high school is remembering one of its graduates after he was killed in an Army training exercise earlier this week. U.S. Army Fort Benning said 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon died during a training exercise in Dahlonega, Georgia, on Tuesday after being struck by a falling tree at Yonah Mountain.
Plea negotiations break down for Orlando man facing Capitol riot charges
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Plea negotiations have reportedly broken down in the case of an Orlando man charged for his role in the Capitol Hill riot. Grady Owens, a student at Full Sail University at the time, was arrested in April of 2021 after investigators said he hit a Capitol police officer with his skateboard during the attack on the Capitol.
Florida Lottery winners reclaim $7,400 previously diverted to DEO
ORLANDO, Fla. – The thrill of winning an instant lottery prize turned to unexpected disappointment for Mike Everett, Maria Sanchez and at least 13 other Florida Lottery winners who were told their prizes were garnished by the Department of Economic Opportunity to cover unemployment overpayments. “It’s one of the...
Crimeline doubles reward for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
