General Catalyst: Why the VC firm with an unassuming name should have healthcare's attention
In July, venture capital firm General Catalyst launched its second $600-million-plus fund focusing on healthcare. Then on Aug. 11, the company plucked Marc Harrison, MD, the president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, to run a healthcare investment platform. But who exactly is this company that's suddenly capturing...
Dr. Marc Harrsion leaving Intermountain for General Catalyst
Marc Harrison, MD, will leave his role as president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare this fall to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. Intermountain announced the transition Aug. 11. "Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today...
Tenet's $100M cyber incident raises 10 must-ask questions for boards
Cyberattackers don't need to steal data to cause chaos, they just need to pose enough of a threat that management is forced to halt business. Dallas-based Tenet Health is one of the largest for-profit health organizations in the U.S., with nearly 600 medical facilities and over 100,000 employees. The organization temporarily halted some of its business due to a cyberattack, and its second-quarter earnings absorbed $100 million in lost business and remediation costs, according to an Aug. 10 report from Forbes.
'Seize the moment': Northwell's new CIO Sophy Lu looks to use tech to reimagine healthcare
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's new CIO Sophy Lu looks to seize the moment of healthcare technology acceleration and change that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. In her new role as CIO, Ms. Lu aims to use technology to deliver and implement change for Northwell Health and its patients.
Oracle Cerner expands relationships with 161 clients
Oracle Cerner added and expanded relationships with more than 161 clients from April to June 2022. Oracle Cerner added 11 new clients who will go live with its EHR system, technology and products, according to the EHR giant's growth report published Aug. 12. Four things to know:. Oracle Cerner is...
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since July 12. 1. Don Boyd, president and COO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, was promoted to the CEO role at the organization. 2. Stephanie Conners, executive vice president and COO of Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health,...
Tech hiring goes offshore
Companies dealing with a shortage of tech workers, amid the proliferation of remote work, have started looking offshore for software developers in places like Latin America, Asia and Eastern Europe, Wired reported Aug. 12. Tech services firm Commit estimated that outsourcing for software development would increase by 70 percent from...
Mayo Clinic adds a second round of AI startups to innovation accelerator program
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has added seven new AI startups to its innovation accelerator program, marking the second cohort of health tech startups to join the initiative. Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate, a 20-week program to get healthcare AI startups prepared to enter the market, gives startups access to Mayo Clinic experts...
How COVID-19 left a mark on the health tech industry
From changing the pace and implementation of technology, to advancing "digital transformation" from buzzword to reality, six CIOs reflect on how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the landscape of the healthcare technology industry. Daniel Uzupis. CIO of Jefferson County Health Center (Fairfield, Iowa). The health IT industry and field has changed...
Cardinal Health selects chief financial officer as new CEO
Cardinal Health's board of directors has elected Jason Hollar as the company's new CEO, effective Sept. 1. The company's current CEO, Mike Kaufmann, is stepping down. Mr. Hollar has served as Cardinal Health's chief financial officer since May 2020. Before joining Cardinal, Mr. Hollar served as the CFO and executive vice president for Tenneco, a global automotive products manufacturer.
CVS names senior vice president of retail health
CVS Health has named Creagh Milford, MD, senior vice president of retail health, according to an Aug. 10 tweet from the company's chief medical officer, Sree Chaguturu, MD. Dr. Milford has been with CVS since October, where he first served as head of enterprise virtual care. Before that, he founded and served as CEO of Frisco, Texas-based HighCare Health, a subsidiary of Healthcare Highways.
NewYork-Presbyterian CXO Rick Evans: Patient experience is rebounding, but our work is not over
As we move through the summer and see third quarter patient survey results begin to come in, it is a good time to take stock of where things are with regard to recovering the patient experience in our organizations. At NewYork-Presbyterian, we have seen a strong rebound in our ratings as the year has unfolded, after a very challenging start in the first quarter.
13 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Aug. 4. 1.Peggy Thomas, MSN, RN, was named vice president for nursing and chief nursing officer of Binghamton, N.Y.-based UHS Hospitals. 2.Kim Hodgkinson was selected as senior vice president and CFO for Springfield, Ill.-based...
HR leaders should prioritize 'career portfolios' over career ladders to retain workers
As the interest in career ladders fades, human resources leaders may turn to alternative options including career portfolios to attract and retain workers, according to an Aug. 10 article in Harvard Business Review. Portfolios, which showcase skills and experiences in addition to traditional resume components, are a way for employees...
Amazon Care adds behavioral health in Ginger deal
Amazon Care is now offering members behavioral health services through a deal with Ginger, an on-demand mental healthcare platform. Amazon Care's members have the option of adding Ginger to their care for 24/7 access to behavioral healthcare. Ginger connects members with behavioral health coaches, licensed therapists and psychiatrists. Amazon and Ginger will share patient health information for seamless service integration.
MD Anderson, Empyrean partner on radiation oncology treatments
Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Empyrean Medical Systems, a technology company, entered an exclusive license and joint development agreement Aug. 10. Under the agreement, Empyrean has an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MD Anderson researchers' new approach for delivering radiation therapy, according to an Aug....
Grand View Health names Keith Hammerschmidt vice president of strategy
Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health has named Keith Hammerschmidt, the hospital's former executive director, its new vice president of strategy. "From building stronger relationships with physicians to leading several high-profile growth projects and keeping our community safer during the COVID-19 pandemic, Keith has been a driving force in strengthening the quality of care at Grand View Health," Doug Hughes, BSN, RN, president and CEO of Grand View Health, said in a press release shared with Becker's on Aug. 11.
'Listen and respond accordingly': 5 hospital CEOs share advice for successors
When a healthcare leader takes the helm of a hospital, they bring with them advice from mentors as well as their own career learning experiences. Now, five CEOs — one who recently retired and four preparing to do so — shared their advice with Becker's Hospital Review, from setting one's ego aside to engaging with the community.
