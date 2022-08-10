Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Medical Direct Care joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Medical Direct Care cut a ribbon Wednesday as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Gregory Fryer said they are a wellness center, and as a doctor he is a total body and mind integrated specialist. “That means that we...
People line up for services at free medical clinic in Springfield
People lined up for a chance to receive free medical, dental and vision care at a pop up clinic in Springfield.
rewind943.com
Meet employers from 34 companies at Mega Job Fair
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Are you ready to get back to work, but you don’t know where to start? Are you looking for a better job, with better pay or benefits? You can find all of that at the third Mega Job Fair. Brought to you by...
Free health center opens for Springfield-Robertson County employees
Like most things, the cost of health care can get quite expensive. But relief is coming to Robertson County employees in the form of a free health care clinic.
lite987whop.com
School board moves forward on Country Club Lane property sale
The Christian County School Board moved forward with selling the real estate property on Country Club Lane at a Special Called meeting Thursday afternoon. The board voted unanimously—with board member Tiffany Mumford Brame not present for the virtual meeting—to allow Superintendent Chris Bentzel to sign the deed and any remaining documents to complete the sale of the 26.9 acres at Country Club Lane. Assistant Superintendent Josh Hunt says that land will be sold for $810,000.
lite987whop.com
Gov. provides COVID update, Christian Co. sees 152 new cases
Governor Andy Beshear gave a brief update on COVID-19 in the state during Thursday’s Team Kentucky update. The governor says the data could be showing the state is entering another plateau of new COVID cases, following recent a recent spike in cases across both the state and the nation.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
WBKO
Construction update, US-31W Rich Pond area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If traveling in the morning or afternoon takes you down US-31W near South Warren Middle and High Schools, you might want to leave the house or work a little earlier than usual. Construction for the widening project is still in affect, and heavy traffic is expected with school back in session.
clarksvillenow.com
Historic Collinsville to host Montgomery County Heritage Day
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Celebrate local heritage at Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement’s Montgomery County Heritage Day on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Festivities include tomahawk throwing, butter making and corn husk creations. Demonstrations of blacksmithing, woodworking, spinning and weaving and the best medical care the 19th century had to offer will be available. Artist Lennie Fottrell will explain how paints were once made while Tim Cash displays his hit-and-miss engines. Jeff Harris, of Montgomery County’s Historical Society, will present about John McAlister and the Cabin Row Plantation from noon-1 p.m. Docents will be on hand to share the history and tell the stories of the property’s 16 log structures.
TRAFFIC Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-13-17,2022
Interstate 65 North and South will be closed at Exit 117 for SR 52 in Robertson County Sunday, August 14, for partial demolition of the SR 52 overpass. The work will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 117 across SR 52 to keep traffic moving.
lite987whop.com
Todd County Bale Trail set for the end of September
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for the upcoming 2022 Todd County Bale Trail. According to a news release, it will take place September 24 through October 31, where participants across Todd County will create and display sculptures made of rolls, bales, or loose hay. All Todd County families, businesses and non-profit organizations are encouraged to participate. There is no fee to enter, but participants must be registered by September 9.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Northeast hosts half of Montgomery County football jamboree
The annual Montgomery County football jamboree was held between two locations – Clarksville High and Northeast – on Friday, Aug. 12. Northeast hosted Montgomery Central, Fort Campbell, Northwest and Rossview. As usual, each game was played with a pair of 15 minute “halves”, with each coach having one 30 second timeout at their disposal.
whopam.com
Mayor says COTW to hear update on tornado shelters, recycling program
Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch says when the City Council Committee of the Whole meets next week, it will hear updates on the city’s recycling program and about the potential for storm shelters in the city. The mayor says Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham will talk to councilmembers...
franklinis.com
Better Business Bureau Warns Consumers of “F” Rated Businesses
Better Business Bureau Warns Consumers of “F” Rated Businesses. Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY is providing consumers with a list of businesses to avoid. These businesses were identified as offering services and products that have resulted in numerous complaints. These complaints are due to misleading ads and offers, unsatisfactory services, and misrepresented products. Each business identified has been contacted by BBB concerning their business practices, unresolved customer complaints, and failure to discontinue the cause of customer complaints.
z975.com
UPDATE: Student hit by car in front of Clarksville High School
Update, 4:10 p.m.: Traffic is backed up past Shady Bluff Trail. Clarksville Police said the wreck is under investigation. Update, 3:20 p.m.: A Clarksville High School student was critically injured when he was hit by a car on Richview Road. After school, the student was walking to the church across...
WBKO
Benefit held for BGPD family after tragic loss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police and Fire Department rallied behind an officer, Benjamin Craig, at a fundraising event after his family suffered a tragic loss. His 2-year old daughter, Natalie Craig, lost her life suddenly after experiencing unexpected medical problems. At the fundraiser, organizers sold ‘Peppa...
Clarksville HS student hit by car, flown to Vanderbilt Medical
A Clarksville High School student was hit by a car Friday afternoon in front of the school and had to be transported by Life Flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
whvoradio.com
I-24 Westbound Lane Restriction In Trigg County Starts Tuesday
A work zone lane restriction for westbound traffic on Interstate 24 in Trigg County will be in place starting Tuesday. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work zone will be set up near the 60-mile marker to allow bearing work and concrete abutment repairs on the Muddy Ford Creek Bridge.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Recapping action from the 2022 Robertson County football jamboree
All five Robertson County football teams, alongside six other Midstate schools and one team from Kentucky, had their final taste of preseason action with Friday’s Robertson County football jamboree at East Robertson. Greenbrier and White House Heritage were the two schools from Robertson County to come away with wins...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Police officials urge drivers to be aware of school buses, zones
Thursday and Friday begin the first two full days of classes for students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The Clarksville Police Department is reminding its citizens that throughout the county, the presence of yellow school buses returns on a regular basis beginning on Thursday, Aug. 11.
