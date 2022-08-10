ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwar At The Belasco On Oct. 9

Heavy metal band Gwar is set to return to the U.S. this fall with special appearances at Riot Fest, Louder Than Life and Los Angeles. Gwar will be at the Belasco Theater on Sunday, Oct. 9 with supporting acts Light The Torch and Nekrogoblikon. The punk metal band has been...
