Detroit News
A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day
Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
WILX-TV
Michiganders encouraged to enroll in free preschool program
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials are encouraging parents of 4-year-old children to check out the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP). The GSRP is Michigan’s nationally-recognized state-funded preschool, free to families to qualify. “Preschool helps develop children academically, physically and socially. A high-quality early education program like GSRP helps...
Opinion: Fixing Michigan schools will take time, hard work, investment
Historically, our public education system was designed around an agricultural and manufacturing economy where only a high school diploma was needed to enter the middle class, and students moved along their academic careers year after year, like parts on an assembly line. But our world has changed dramatically, and our...
WILX-TV
Schools and MHSAA stress hydration in summer practices
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the heat of competition, it’s important to keep drinking water. “When it’s brutally hot, it’s hard to keep their attention,” said Olivet football coach Brock Peters. “No one likes it, it’s uncomfortable, but it’s a chance to get better for sure.”
WILX-TV
St. Johns celebrates Mint Festival
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Mint Festival in St. Johns took place on Saturday and two Michigan politicians made an appearance before the parade. The Mint Festival celebrates mint farming in Michigan, which started in the 1800′s. Mint farming exploded in the state and ended up rivaling New York as the national supplier of mint.
WILX-TV
‘No Guns at Recess’ - Students rally in Lansing at Michigan Capitol Building
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School shootings have a lot of students in the United States demanding action from legislators. Most students will be back in the classroom soon and they are worried about how they will be protected against gun violence. March for Our Lives organizers and other protesters laid...
The Kindergartener Who Got on the Bus and Never Came Home
Mount Morris, Michigan. 1970-something. It was the first day of school, and it was one particular young man's first day of kindergarten. He was the oldest child in the family, which meant this was a first for his mother too. The school bus picked the excited boy up in the driveway for the afternoon kindergarten session, and off he went.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
WILX-TV
148,000 Michigan residents may qualify for student loan forgiveness
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 148,000 Michiganders may qualify for student loan forgiveness. Michigan residents who work in public service, such as those who work for the state, have until Oct. 31 to see if they are eligible. Until that date, the U.S. Department of Education is offering public servants working in government and eligible non-profits a second chance to qualify for student loan forgiveness.
WILX-TV
Excite’mint’ surrounds St Johns for their Annual Mint Festival
T JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Mint Festival is August 12, 13 & 14in St. Johns, Michigan!. This year’s festival theme is Celebrating Our Roots - an invitation to reflect on their history, connections, and agricultural heritage. A big part of Mint Fest is the chocolate mints. Studio...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
This St. Johns, MI Factory Produces Nearly 800,000 LBS of Cheese Per Day
As a girl who loves her dairy, this Mitten factoid definitely caught my attention. Not only would I consider myself a queso connoisseur but I would also call myself a "fromage fanatic". I simply must try all the cheeses. That's why when I heard one of the largest cheese processing...
wbkb11.com
Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online
Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
Michigan to provide 180K free COVID-19 tests
The MDHHS and Rockefeller Foundation previously partnered to provide tests to households in certain zip codes.
Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan
Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
The world's largest food truck rally is headed to West Michigan
IONIA, Mich. — Calling all West Michigan foodies! Prepare your stomachs for the largest display of food truck excellence this September. The largest traveling food truck event will be at the Ionia Free Fair on Sept. 24 with more than 100 gourmet food trucks expected to attend. The event...
WILX-TV
Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Michigan for first time
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials announced Thursday the first detection of an invasive bug in Michigan. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a small group of spotted lanternflies were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. State officials said the spotted...
Michigan gets its first frost this morning
We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
