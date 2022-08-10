ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

A big Michigan district rethinks starting school before Labor Day

Hundreds of school districts in Michigan circumvent Michigan's ban on starting school before Labor Day, but one district is thinking about ending the practice after three years. Since 2019, Flint Community Schools has brought its students back in early August after the urban district moved to a balanced calendar to...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michiganders encouraged to enroll in free preschool program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials are encouraging parents of 4-year-old children to check out the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP). The GSRP is Michigan’s nationally-recognized state-funded preschool, free to families to qualify. “Preschool helps develop children academically, physically and socially. A high-quality early education program like GSRP helps...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Schools and MHSAA stress hydration in summer practices

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the heat of competition, it’s important to keep drinking water. “When it’s brutally hot, it’s hard to keep their attention,” said Olivet football coach Brock Peters. “No one likes it, it’s uncomfortable, but it’s a chance to get better for sure.”
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lansing, MI
Holt, MI
Education
City
Holt, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WILX-TV

St. Johns celebrates Mint Festival

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Mint Festival in St. Johns took place on Saturday and two Michigan politicians made an appearance before the parade. The Mint Festival celebrates mint farming in Michigan, which started in the 1800′s. Mint farming exploded in the state and ended up rivaling New York as the national supplier of mint.
SAINT JOHNS, MI
100.7 WITL

The Kindergartener Who Got on the Bus and Never Came Home

Mount Morris, Michigan. 1970-something. It was the first day of school, and it was one particular young man's first day of kindergarten. He was the oldest child in the family, which meant this was a first for his mother too. The school bus picked the excited boy up in the driveway for the afternoon kindergarten session, and off he went.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Michigan#Countdown#Holt Public Schools#Wilcox Elementary
WILX-TV

148,000 Michigan residents may qualify for student loan forgiveness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced 148,000 Michiganders may qualify for student loan forgiveness. Michigan residents who work in public service, such as those who work for the state, have until Oct. 31 to see if they are eligible. Until that date, the U.S. Department of Education is offering public servants working in government and eligible non-profits a second chance to qualify for student loan forgiveness.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Excite’mint’ surrounds St Johns for their Annual Mint Festival

T JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Mint Festival is August 12, 13 & 14in St. Johns, Michigan!. This year’s festival theme is Celebrating Our Roots - an invitation to reflect on their history, connections, and agricultural heritage. A big part of Mint Fest is the chocolate mints. Studio...
SAINT JOHNS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wbkb11.com

Michigan Hunters Now Required to Report Deer Online

Starting this fall, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to report their harvest online. The DNR decided to make the change based on the decline of hunters responding to post–season mail surveys in recent years. “20 years ago, 75 percent of recipients responded to the survey, but in recent years we have seen a response rate consistently under 40 percent,” said Brian Frawley, DNR wildlife biologist. “If we’re going to provide hunters, wildlife managers and the Michigan Natural Resources Commission with timely, accurate data, we need to change how we collect it.”
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Interesting Things and Facts About Bowling in Michigan

Bowling is a fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. Most Michiganders either like or really love the sport of bowling. I've been bowling since I was about ten years old. Even to this day, my wife and I bowl on a Tuesday night league at Spare Time Entertainment Center on E. Grand River Avenue in Lansing.
LANSING, MI
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Invasive spotted lanternfly detected in Michigan for first time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials announced Thursday the first detection of an invasive bug in Michigan. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, a small group of spotted lanternflies were found in Pontiac. The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed the finding Wednesday. State officials said the spotted...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan gets its first frost this morning

We had some cold temperatures this morning in the classic cold locations in Michigan. The National Weather Service at Marquette reported there was some frost on the roofs around National Mine, MI this morning. National Mine is about 15 miles southwest of Marquette, MI. Here are the temperatures at 7:00...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy