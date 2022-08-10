ROBBINSVILLE – The township’s 2018 dispatcher of the year used the police department as a sort of warehouse to fund a lucrative fencing scheme, prosecutors said. Longtime communications officer Eric Coran was fired by his department Friday following 21 years on the job after an investigation revealed he fleeced the township out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.

