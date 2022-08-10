How to get to Empower Field on Broncos gameday

DENVER ( KDVR ) – The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Empower Field on Saturday for the Denver Broncos’ preseason home opener, and now Denver’s RTD is adding services to help make game-day commutes an easier affair for those coming out to support the Orange and Blue.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 7 p.m. local time and RTD is encouraging those who plan to head to Empower Field to plan their trip ahead of time .

BroncosRide bus service will remain suspended for the time being.

However, RTD said it will add cars to the regularly scheduled E and W Lines, which help commuters get to Empower Field at Mile High directly. RTD will also add cars to the N line that runs between 124th Station and Union Station.

RTD’s bus routes that land riders within the vicinity of Empower Field are Route 30 on South Federal Boulevard and Route 31 on North Federal Boulevard.

You can also take one of the following bus routes to Union Station from where you can use the light rail to reach Empower Field:

Flatiron Flyer

Route 0

Route 9

Route 10

Route 15

Route 20

Route 32

If you can handle the 10-minute walk to Empower Field, the bus routes that serve the Decatur-Federal Station are:

Route 1

Route 15L

Route 16

Route 31

Keep in mind that August is part of RTD’s Zero Fare for Better Air i nitiative , and as a result, all of the agency’s services will be free for the entirety of the month.

As always, plan ahead and make sure to carry patience with you when you head out to support the Broncos this Saturday.

